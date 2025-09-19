These Main Line Area Wedding Venues Have Picturesque Water Views

Dreaming of a wedding ceremony or photos by the water for your wedding, but want to keep it local? You don’t need to travel to the city, Bucks County or down the shore for the ocean or bay, as these Main Line area spots feature beautiful ceremony locations with views of the water.

From rivers, lakes and streams to waterfalls and fountains, our area is rich in wedding venues with water features. This list of Main Line and western suburbs locations is a handy guide for future brides and grooms or anyone helping to choose a wedding venue (with a water view, of course).

770 Mt. Moro Rd., Villanova

Located in Villanova, Appleford Estate is set on 24 beautiful acres of land with an incredible historic stone home at its center. Booking a wedding at Appleford gives guests access to the entire estate, which also features a tented terrace and several stunning streams as a backdrop for the big day.

300 W 2nd St., Essington

Who knew there was a Yacht Club of Philadelphia that’s actually located in Delaware County? Built in 1892 and situated right on the Delaware, this gorgeous spot feels more like a venue on the Chesapeake, complete with boats in the background, seagulls cawing and stunning ceremony views for the couple and guests alike.

93 Country Club Dr., Downingtown

Located on a lush golf course with multiple water features, Downingtown Country Club is a spectacular backdrop for a wedding. If you also love chocolate, this is your venue, since during the reception, guests have access to the Chocolate Indulgence Room, a customized dessert display featuring your favorite chocolates, desserts, ice cream and coffee.

6000 Pennell Rd., Media

Kings Mills in Media features a stunning waterfall, a popular spot to say your “I dos.” Kings Mills dates back to the late 1600s during America’s colonial period, and you can feel that history all around its expansive gardens and grounds.

99 Wanamaker Ave., Essington

Located on the Delaware River in Delco, Lazaretto Ballroom offers a sweeping view of the river. This makes it a popular spot to consider if you and your guests want boats and sunsets as part of your big day.

9 Old Mill Ln., Rose Valley

Tucked away in the woods of Rose Valley, the Old Mill is surrounded by lush gardens, winding streams and a 12-acre wildlife and bird sanctuary, making it a great choice for those seeking charm along with peaceful water features.

Newtown Square

Located inside the lovely Ridley Creek State Park, Parque has a stone mansion, formal gardens, fountains, patios, a ballroom and a forest of trees. The lush grounds contain a beautiful reflecting pond, a popular spot for private vows before the ceremony or pictures afterward.

175 King of Prussia Rd., Radnor

This chic, wooded venue in Radnor is a nature lover’s dream wedding location. Pomme features several meandering streams, a bridge overlooking a pond and a pair of swans swimming peacefully to give your wedding day an extra-special touch.

100 Golf Club Dr., Phoenixville

Water features abound at Rivercrest Golf Club & Preserve in Phoenixville. From fountains to ponds, the grounds have several serene water spots to relax and snap unforgettable photos during your wedding day.

515 Painter Rd., Media

Tyler Arboretum offers a mid-19th-century stone bank barn reception room at its centerpiece, combined with seasonal tenting over an adjacent terrace overlooking the grounds of trees and babbling streams.

490 Darby-Paoli Rd., Villanova

Villanova is the location for this European-style mansion set in Willows Park Preserve, a 49-acre public park with a magnificent landscape of hills, trails, trees and, of course, ponds. The idyllic setting makes it a beautiful spot for your waterside “I dos.”

