Villanova’s Acquisition of Rosemont College Signals New Future

When Villanova University reached an agreement to acquire Cabrini College in June 2023, many were stunned. If any Main Line school were to shut down, locals would have bet on Rosemont College. Plagued by low enrollment and rising expenses, it’s no secret that the 104-year-old institution was vulnerable to the changing higher education environment around the region and across the nation.

Then, in late March, what many thought was inevitable finally happened: By the fall of 2026, Rosemont’s campus will officially be part of Villanova.

A partner with international law firm Loeb & Loeb, Neil Lefkowitz has handled several collegiate mergers in his career. And he’s been impressed with the way both sides have worked together in this scenario, praising the efforts of Villanova general counsel Michael Zubey and associate general counsel Elyse Crawford. “It wasn’t just a case of them handing it over to outside lawyers and saying, ‘Go do it,’” he says. “They were very involved—more so than I’ve seen in other mergers.”

At the time of the merger announcement, Rosemont had just over 500 students. Chairperson Maria Feeley and the rest of the school’s board had considered several possibilities, even enlisting consultants to weigh in. When Elizabeth Mazzeo signed on as Villanova’s new board chair, she reached out to Feeley. “As we spoke, I told her that Rosemont was thinking about doing some things,” Feeley says. “And from there, it all happened organically.”

Feeley, another board member and the head of the Society of the Holy Child Jesus, which owns Rosemont, will join Villanova’s board for 10 years. Students, meanwhile, will be able to finish their degrees at the college. And though the rebranding will take place in late 2026, freshmen and sophomores will take classes on Rosemont’s campus until the spring of 2028. Those who haven’t completed their studies by then will have a chance to do so through Villanova’s College of Professional Studies.

In addition, all tenured faculty at Rosemont will be offered contracts to teach at Villanova, and tenure-track professors will have the option to apply for tenure under Villanova guidelines. Staff members will remain on campus as long as there are needs for their positions.

Rosemont’s Chapel of the Immaculate Conception will be preserved, and an endowed scholarship will be established at Villanova to support the society’s mission. “The [Holy Child] nuns came up with a list [for preserving] the legacy of the college,” Feeley says. “And when I gave it to [Mazzeo], she said, ‘Let’s do everything.’”

Before acquiring Cabrini, Villanova was limited in its ability to expand. In 2019, it added student housing along Lancaster Avenue where a large parking area once existed. It has since opened a new engineering building and is working on a new library, both on university property. In order to keep growing its footprint and enrollment to accomplish its goal of joining Boston College and Georgetown and Notre Dame universities among the nation’s most selective Catholic powerhouses, Villanova needs more land. The Cabrini purchase provided that—and so does the Rosemont merger.

While the merger is being billed as a positive thing, it continues the commentary on the state of higher education in the area—and on independent institutions in particular. The Philadelphia region contains more than 100 two- and four-year colleges, the fifth most in the country. Lefkowitz reports that there’s a “diminishing of population” in the region, particularly those aged 18 to 22. “The higher education revenue base is generally decreasing,” he says.

For her part, Feeley doesn’t see this as the end for Rosemont College. “We had no intention of ever closing,” she says. “We were looking for a partner to ensure our legacy and tradition moving forward.”

