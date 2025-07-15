Conshohocken Boutique Owner Victoria Totaro Dishes on Her Signature Style

Her style Elevated basic, with a refined and sexy touch.

Fashion inspiration: My mom. She always loved to dress to the nines, and I love that about her. I love that now she can come into my store and get styled. It’s really a full-circle moment.

Her fashion career: I opened my store in April 2024 after having zero experience in retail. It just all felt so right. I went to COTERIE New York and literally had no idea what I was doing. It was the definition of fake it until you make it.

Indispensable wardrobe item: An oversized white button-down. They make any outfit look instantly cool and polished. I probably have 11 at this point.

Best fashion buy ever: My Armani black slacks I thrifted in Palm Beach.

How fashion captivates her: it allows you to express yourself without saying words. To me, it’s the truest form of self-expression. It’s something you can spend your life learning about and still discover something new every day. It’s always changing and evolving, so you never get bored of it.

Fashion icons: Morgan Stewart, Fran Drescher and Posh Spice.

Indispensable accessory: Gold jewelry … and a fresh manicure.

Makeup tip every woman can appreciate: Start with a base of great skin … You have to take care of it. Then get your makeup routine down to four products you can fit in a little cosmetic pouch and carry around with you.

Favorite fragrance: My absolute favorite is Another 13 by Le Labo. I also love Gypsy Water by Byredo, and my newest hyper-fixation is Erba Pura by Xerjoff. I’m such a fragrance nerd.

Fashion no-no: Wearing ill-fitting clothes or clothes with pills or faded colors. It never looks put together.

Thoughts on aging: I’m learning that with age comes so much freedom. You learn about yourself, the world, what makes you happy and not sweating the small stuff. Plus, we live in 2025—there’s nothing a little Botox or a laser can’t fix.

Best fashion advice: Find your “uniform” and build from there. For me, it’s a baggy white button-down, cool jeans and a sexy boot. Dress for your body and find what styles really suit your body type, lifestyle and personality. If that means wearing the same shirt three times a week, so be it. Also, the devil is in the details. Taking the time to accessorize will make even sweatpants look chic.

Why fashion matters: It’s the first impression you make and how you show it to the world.

Get the Look

A hot look for the sultry nights of summer.

1. The Elot dress marries a one-shoulder silhouette with an asymmetric hem to promote fluid movement. $375. Available at Themarries a one-shoulder silhouette with an asymmetric hem to promote fluid movement. $375. Available at Pasha Boutique , 839 W. Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr, (610) 525-2777.

2. LOVE Guarded Heart earrings are accented with the symbol of romance. $168. Available at are accented with the symbol of romance. $168. Available at Jane Win , Wayne.

3. The Moreau Paris Saint Tropez tote goes from day to night with calfskin detailing and plenty of space. $880. Available at Thegoes from day to night with calfskin detailing and plenty of space. $880. Available at Boyds , 201 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne, (610) 726-0036.

4. Crafted from brass that’s heavily plated in 14k gold, the LOVE Quatrefoil cuff is a shimmering reminder to love life. $198. Available at Crafted from brass that’s heavily plated in 14k gold, theis a shimmering reminder to love life. $198. Available at Jane Win

5. Chunky-heeled Gianvito Rossi Eline sandals feature suede straps opulently embroidered with emerald green crystals. $1,145. Available at Boyds.

