Conshohocken Boutique Owner Victoria Totaro Dishes on Her Signature Style

The owner of the Collective Boutique in Conshohocken shares everything from her fashion inspiration to her career journey.

July 15, 2025   |By and
outfit
Photo by Erik Weber. Outfit photos courtesy of respective businesses.

Her style Elevated basic, with a refined and sexy touch.

Fashion inspiration: My mom. She always loved to dress to the nines, and I love that about her. I love that now she can come into my store and get styled. It’s really a full-circle moment.

Her fashion career: I opened my store in April 2024 after having zero experience in retail. It just all felt so right. I went to COTERIE New York and literally had no idea what I was doing. It was the definition of fake it until you make it.

Indispensable wardrobe item: An oversized white button-down. They make any outfit look instantly cool and polished. I probably have 11 at this point.

Best fashion buy ever: My Armani black slacks I thrifted in Palm Beach.

How fashion captivates her: it allows you to express yourself without saying words. To me, it’s the truest form of self-expression. It’s something you can spend your life learning about and still discover something new every day. It’s always changing and evolving, so you never get bored of it.

Fashion icons: Morgan Stewart, Fran Drescher and Posh Spice.

Indispensable accessory: Gold jewelry … and a fresh manicure.

Makeup tip every woman can appreciate: Start with a base of great skin … You have to take care of it. Then get your makeup routine down to four products you can fit in a little cosmetic pouch and carry around with you.

Favorite fragrance: My absolute favorite is Another 13 by Le Labo. I also love Gypsy Water by Byredo, and my newest hyper-fixation is Erba Pura by Xerjoff. I’m such a fragrance nerd.

Fashion no-no: Wearing ill-fitting clothes or clothes with pills or faded colors. It never looks put together.

Thoughts on aging: I’m learning that with age comes so much freedom. You learn about yourself, the world, what makes you happy and not sweating the small stuff. Plus, we live in 2025—there’s nothing a little Botox or a laser can’t fix.

Best fashion advice: Find your “uniform” and build from there. For me, it’s a baggy white button-down, cool jeans and a sexy boot. Dress for your body and find what styles really suit your body type, lifestyle and personality. If that means wearing the same shirt three times a week, so be it. Also, the devil is in the details. Taking the time to accessorize will make even sweatpants look chic.

Why fashion matters: It’s the first impression you make and how you show it to the world.

Visit shopcollectiveconshy.com.

Get the Look

A hot look for the sultry nights of summer.

Elot dress
1. The Elot dress marries a one-shoulder silhouette with an asymmetric hem to promote fluid movement. $375. Available at Pasha Boutique, 839 W. Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr, (610) 525-2777.
LOVE Guarded Heart earrings
2. LOVE Guarded Heart earrings are accented with the symbol of romance. $168. Available at Jane Win, Wayne.
Moreau Paris Saint Tropez tote
3. The Moreau Paris Saint Tropez tote goes from day to night with calfskin detailing and plenty of space. $880. Available at Boyds, 201 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne, (610) 726-0036.
LOVE Quatrefoil cuff
4. Crafted from brass that’s heavily plated in 14k gold, the LOVE Quatrefoil cuff is a shimmering reminder to love life. $198. Available at Jane Win.
Chunky-heeled Gianvito Rossi Eline sandals

5. Chunky-heeled Gianvito Rossi Eline sandals feature suede straps opulently embroidered with emerald green crystals. $1,145. Available at Boyds.

