Montgomery County’s Tommy Conwell Keeps His Rock ‘n’ Roll Roots Alive

At first, Tommy Conwell volunteers to cook for me and his two teenage kids at home in Oreland, Montgomery County—that is, if I help with the dishes. But then he has to reschedule. The night we’re supposed to meet is his 63rd birthday, and his wife, Meg, has already taken off from work to treat him to dinner. So while it ruins a “no restaurant January” New Year’s resolution, it does reaffirm Conwell’s stance as a family man first.

Two weeks later, we meet at Bella Italia Pizza in Ardmore, Conwell’s old stomping grounds. A wool Carhartt cap covers a bald head once covered with golden locks girls swooned over years ago. In an apartment just around the corner from Bella Italia, Conwell wrote one of his more popular songs, “I’m Seventeen.” He was 28 at the time.

Conwell recalls picking up his guitar and ripping out a rhythm that matched what he was feeling. “It struck me,” he says. “You’re not a kid anymore, and the kids don’t look up to you anymore. They don’t think you’re cool.”

- Advertisement -

Across Lancaster Avenue sits Ardmore Music Hall, which began life as the 23 East Cabaret from 1980 to 1994. More than a few of those years were prime ones for Conwell and his backup band, the Young Rumblers. When he rose to the top of the Philadelphia region’s rock ’n’ roll ecosystem in the mid to late 1980s, Conwell was a pretty big deal. And now that his youngest kids—Tommy, 16, and Chloe, 15—are older, he’s “digging back in.” (He and Meg also have two 30-year-old sons, Chris and Anthony, from their first marriages.)

“For years, I didn’t give my craft the respect it deserved,” admits Conwell. “I let it atrophy somewhat significantly at times, but a wife doesn’t want you out until 2 a.m. every night.”

Nevertheless, he’s refused to let the music die. “I’m still doing it—and, in some ways, this is better than ever,” he says. “I’m not saying the appearances are better or the buzz is better … just maybe the outcome.”

We walk across the street to check out a banner recently installed in the rafters of Ardmore Music Hall to recognize Conwell and his Young Rumblers. In their heyday, they were hailed for their long, sweaty, bluesy, often transcendent shows. Some four decades later, they’re being honored as the first act to sell out 10 consecutive shows since the venue’s own revival. “They surprised us with that,” he says.

Conwell has picked up the pace these days, playing solo shows and various gigs with other bands. There’s Tommy Conwell and the HouseRockers, a blues and old-time R&B eight-piece, and Tommy Conwell and the Dirty Pints, a new quartet for Shore gigs. There’s also the occasional show with another revived regional treasure, ’90s indie rockers Buzz Zeemer. And, of course, there are the shows with the Young Rumblers, who are having arguably their two best years since fully disbanding in 1994. An 11th sellout is slated for Nov. 15 in Ardmore.

In the hours before we leave for yet another sold-out solo show that night at the Kelly Center in Havertown, Conwell goes unrecognized. “Once in a while I do, but not regularly,” he says. “I absolutely don’t mind. Are you kidding me?”

Seen by some as one of rock’s great what-ifs, Tommy Conwell and the Young Rumblers made their debut in 1984 at JC Dobbs on Philadelphia’s South Street. At that time, it was Conwell on guitar and vocals, Paul Slivka on stand-up bass and Jim Hannum on drums. Adding keyboardist Rob Miller and guitarist Chris Day, the band released their debut album, Walkin’ on the Water, in 1986. Conwell wrote the title track as he waited for his dad to get a haircut at John Troncelliti’s barber shop in Wynnewood. “It’s about doing what you want, miracles and going for it,” he says.

Taking a page from the playbook of another popular local band, the Hooters, Philadelphia radio station 93.3 WMMR sponsored a 1987 contest that netted 11 million postcards from high schoolers desperate to win free tickets to a concert with the Young Rumblers. Meanwhile, the independently released Walkin’ on the Water sold 75,000 copies in the Philadelphia region alone before it was picked up by Columbia Records. Home to such major artists as Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen and Frank Sinatra, the label released 1988’s Rumble, which yielded Conwell’s sole No. 1 hit, “I’m Not Your Man.”

At the time, the area’s competing radio stations—WMMR, WYSP and WIOQ—championed hometown acts, working them into their daytime rotation. “We played into that machine,” says Conwell.

Things peaked locally in 1989, when Conwell and the Rumblers sold out Upper Darby’s legendary Tower Theater following seven straight sellouts at the TLA on South Street. The group toured Norway, Sweden, Italy, England and Japan. They were featured in Rolling Stone magazine and appeared live on Dick Clark’s American Music Awards and the Arsenio Hall Show. Conwell considers the band’s appearance on Late Night with David Letterman a high point—even if Letterman wedged them in near the end for one song (ironically, “If We Never Meet Again”) and one question before the credits rolled. “There’s a huge difference between that and not getting squeezed in at all,” Conwell reflects. “Sitting in Letterman’s guest chair was the biggest thing in the f—ing world.”

- Advertisement -

After one more release for Columbia, 1990’s Guitar Trouble, Conwell and the Rumblers moved to Elektra for 1992’s Neuroticus Maximus, which the label shelved before dropping the band. (Now titled Thanks But No Thanks, it’s available on Conwell’s website.) The group’s fall from grace seemed to come as quickly as its ascent. With coaxing from music industry types and manager Steve Mountain, Conwell shed his bandmates and attempted to polish himself with help from co-writers and studio pros. “It was a mistake,” he says. “It was all f—ing brutal. It wasn’t sex, drugs and rock ’n’ roll, and I didn’t see it continuing. Stress can be a prison.”

Though recently out of touch with Conwell, Mountain still runs Bryn Mawr’s successful Cornerstone Management. He can’t help but think that Conwell’s time in the national spotlight could’ve been longer. “When he was going 100% and locked in, he could take over a room—at one point, he was being compared to Springsteen,” Mountain says. “But Tommy wanted to be Tommy, and it left me with a ‘who’s the boss?’ conflict. I worked for Tommy, so do I let it happen? Or do I say, ‘You’re full of yourself—you’re nuts’? Is it a tweak or a hard right? If it’s a hard right, you need to be right.”

At the time, Mountain also operated the Philadelphia region’s three most popular cabarets, including Ardmore’s 23 East. He also was present at Conwell’s marathon meetings with the major labels in New York. They made it clear they were in charge. Tommy made it clear that it was his name and his career—not theirs. “He was committing professional suicide, and I actually loved him more for it,” Mountain says.

Born Jan. 14, 1962, in East Falls, Thomas Edward Conwell was raised in Bala Cynwyd and attended what would become Lower Merion High School. He later dropped out of the University of Delaware to play with Rockett 88, an established Wilmington blues band led by Mark “Dr. Harmonica” Kenneally, which gained local notoriety touring with George Thorogood and the Destroyers. But it wasn’t long before he’d assembled his own band, whose first paid gig at UD landed Conwell on the front of the student-run newspaper. Soon, he was back home in the Philly area, booking and promoting his new act.

“My mom told me, ‘You’ll never make a cent strumming that guitar,’” Conwell recalls. “She didn’t think I was good enough. She meant well, but of course it also meant I had to make it. My parents thought I should do something that involved wearing a tie.”

His mother Ginny’s dad worked for Bell Telephone Company. His father, Joe, was an insurance man, and his paternal grandfather was a lawyer. “There really was nothing blue collar in my purview,” Conwell says.

Handicapped and confined to a wheelchair and crutches from age 18, Joe Conwell ably raised three sons. Aside from Tommy, Blaise spent years in the Air Force Reserves, and Joe Jr. was an offensive tackle who played two mid-1980s seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. Tommy also played sports. A memorable football practice sophomore year at Lower Merion made him reconsider. Teammate Russell Carter—later a New York Jet—popped him. “That was my sign,” he says. “But I was a performer—and I was a hot dog. It’s what I liked. It’s what I saw other people doing, and I thought it was what I was supposed to do on a stage.”

The Conwell family was also cultured. Joe loved literature and listened to opera and classical music, and his boys took piano lessons. “One time, Dad brought home a copy of the Beatles’ Yesterday and Today,” Tommy remembers. “It was the first time he brought home rock ’n’ roll before we began getting it ourselves.”

At some point, Tommy acquired a 1969 Guild X-500 Stuart guitar—the one he’d later appear with in Rolling Stone. Nicknamed “Mother,” it has its own life story and survives as a relic of memorable meetings with music’s aristocracy—heroes like the Ramones, Jimmie and Stevie Ray Vaughan, the Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde, the Sex Pistols’ Steve Jones, and the Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards, who all autographed it over time. Conwell has reclaimed the guitar twice. Once, it was stolen along with a truckload of equipment in Boston and later found by police in a pawnshop. Most recently, it had a stay at the Hard Rock Hotel in Orlando, Florida, cradled in the hands of a mannequin wearing Conwell’s stage clothes. Currently unusable, it’s currently in a Fort Washington repair shop. “It’s going to have to earn its spot back in the rotation,” he says.

Conwell is also busy earning back his spot, after emerging from a settled existence that didn’t entirely hinge on music. Dropped by his second major label in the early 1990s, the connoisseur of music autobiographies kept living his life, finishing his degree in English and earning a teaching certificate at Chestnut Hill College. He taught third grade in the Springfield Township School District for five years before dipping a toe back in the music scene with Buzz Zeemer and Tommy Conwell and the Little Kings.

In 1999, Infinity’s WYSP tapped him as a radio personality for a 12-year stay that ended when the station went to a sports-talk format. Before and since, he’s worked for his brother-in-law’s fencing company in Montgomeryville.

The Young Rumblers first reunited to ring in Y2K on New Year’s Eve 1999 at what was then the General Wayne Inn. It was almost another decade before they kicked in again with occasional local shows. It’s now become a steadier stream. In 2019, the band released Showboats & Grandstanders, their fifth studio album and first in over 30 years, paid for by crowd funding and a single generous donation. “It’s special,” says Conwell of the Rumblers. “They’re old friends—they’re like brothers.”

For guitarist Chris Day, it’s a little like being in a tribute band. “But a tribute band to ourselves,” says the band’s de facto manager, who lives in Narberth. “It’s like we’ve returned to our old selves, back to our 20-year-old energy. It’s like time travel.”

The sound guy at Havertown’s Kelly Center has renamed Tommy Conwell and the Young Rumblers “Tommy Conwell and the Old Geezers.” Just then, one of them walks in. Day, 62, is actually the youngest geezer, and he joins the fray for Conwell’s soundcheck. Raised in Cheltenham, Day had his own band when he first met Conwell in 1985 at JC Dobbs. “I knew about them,” he says. “I scouted them at 23 East and saw them destroy the room.”

Day was the first to depart the Rumblers in the spring of 1990. “Bands are tricky; you spend too much time together,” he says. “But back then, we were on a mission. Today, we still have a moment before we go on stage. Each of us says how much this means that people still show up.”

Such moments are nothing new for the band. “Years ago, we’d also take that time, but it was more manic,” Day recalls. “The room would be full of steam, sweat and smoke, and we’d be back there doing jumping jacks, going crazy. Then we’d come together and say, ‘Let’s go get ’em!’ It was a rush—and it’s still a rush.”

Visit tommyconwellstore.com.

Related: Jack Crans Is a Shining Light in the Dark at Chester County Prison