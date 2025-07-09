Tom Kline Is Ready to Lead Downingtown West High Football to New Heights

Tom Kline spent a decade as assistant coach of Downingtown West High School’s football team before taking the reins this past year. With a 13-2 record, a district championship win and an appearance in a state semifinal game, he’s set a lofty standard in his first year.

MLT: How does it feel to enjoy such remarkable success in your head-coaching debut?

TK: I enjoyed every second of it, regardless of the record. This is a dream job for me, and to see it through regardless of the outcomes was the best part.

MLT: Describe the culture of your team.

TK: We really believe in a standard here—a way we act not only on the field but in the classroom and the community. We make this more of a bigger experience than just playing the game.

MLT: What do you try to instill in your players?

TK: Practice with purpose. I’ll stay up after a game on a Friday night until 2 or 3 in the morning and watch the film of our game and our next opponent’s game to start preparing. Then we have a Saturday morning practice. I’m passing the message on to the players that this is how we have a successful program, because we exhaust ourselves with preparation.

MLT: What are your goals for the upcoming season?

TK: We made it to the state semifinals last year, which was the farthest a Downingtown team has gone since 1996. I’m not satisfied with that. The goal is to be a public high school that wins the state championship. In Pennsylvania, those state championships are dominated by private schools. It doesn’t happen often, so let’s work as hard as possible and maybe that’s us someday. It could be this year.

