Tanner Maddocks Balances an Exciting Startup With Villanova Football

Tanner Maddocks looked on from the sideline as quarterback Connor Watkins led Villanova University to a first-round FCS playoff win in December 2024. That would be it for Watkins, who used his final year of eligibility this past season. It’s Maddocks’ turn this fall—and if it doesn’t work out, he’s got something else in his back pocket.

Three years ago, the 21-year-old Villanova senior was laying the groundwork for his own startup, Athlete Squared, a video training app designed to connect young athletes with college players for personalized training sessions, coaching and guidance. Raised in Berks County, Maddocks attended Fleetwood Area Senior High School, where he played quarterback and also earned a reputation as a solid defensive player. Fleetwood isn’t a big-time sports school, but the 2021 grad was intent on becoming a Division I prospect. Maddocks’ spot on the Wildcats squad was hard-earned, and he became Fleetwood’s first-ever DI football player. A year later, the devout Christian married his high school sweetheart, Elyse.

In his first three seasons at Villanova, Maddocks wasn’t on the field much, playing in three games in 2024 and five the year prior. Off the field, though, he was focused on Athlete Squared, which was inspired by his own search for the right trainer. “I couldn’t find one, so I focused on the college athletes I wanted to play like. I watched their tapes, figured out how to train like they did and basically created drills to make the same plays,” says Maddocks. “I saw an opportunity to bridge that gap. Instead of having to scour the Internet for videos, you could get it directly from the college athletes.”

Debuting last year, Athlete Squared garnered 1,300 users across the country in its first 12 months. Maddocks caught the eye of former Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban, minority owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, who offered him advice on how to grow the business. “In April of last year, Cuban came in and helped us with some of the things we were trying to figure out,” Maddocks says. “I’m blessed to have a really good team of four working with me. We have a lot of advisors and great mentors.”

“Tyler has grown up in a lot of different ways, on and off the field. He’s continually gotten better every year.”

—Chris Boden, Villanova offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach

Less than a year away from earning a communications degree, Maddocks has been named to multiple academic honor rolls. He and Elyse also welcomed their first child, daughter Maia, this past March. “It’s a hard balance,” says Maddocks of his busy life. “You’re saying no to a lot of things that you want to say yes to.”

It’s that work ethic his teammates most admire. “I don’t know how he does it,” says senior wide receiver Nate Hill. “I was his roommate freshman year, so I’ve seen him work through so much. Being able to manage a business and put in as much work as everyone else—if not more—is all very impressive.”

“Tyler has grown up in a lot of different ways, on and off the field,” adds Wildcats offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Chris Boden. “He’s continually gotten better every year. He spends a lot of time in our offices studying and watching film.”

The starting quarterback position isn’t guaranteed—it’s something Maddocks will have to earn. Fellow senior Pat McQuaide also has his sights on the spot. A recent transfer from Louisiana’s Nicholls State University, he’s already had the starting role. “You want somebody to push you, right?” Maddocks poses.

Maddocks’ popularity among his teammates and coaches might give him a slight edge. Trust and admiration can be invaluable in a locker room. “Having a guy like that is huge,” says Boden. “A quarterback who’s respected, liked and hangs out with anyone on the team defines the position. You’re the leader, so you have to reach out to everyone. He’s a personable kid and can have a conversation with anyone.”

Though they lost several offensive seniors last year, the Wildcats still have decent depth—and there’s a lot of talent on the roster. Should he earn the starting QB role, Maddocks hopes to bring out the best in his team. “Tom Brady didn’t win just because of his arm. He was elevating the guys around him,” says Maddocks. “You’re going to be a teammate and a friend for the rest of your life—you’re not going to be their quarterback forever. My goal is just to be the best teammate I can be.”

