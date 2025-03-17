13 Superfoods Main Liners Should Add to Their Diets

1. Salmon

Pescatarians rejoice! Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, salmon reduces inflammation, improves heart health and lowers cholesterol. Consider adding more salmon to your diet as you age. Research has found that it could be linked to a sharper brain and less arthritis pain.

2. Beets

Beets are loaded with nutrients and anti-inflammatory properties that support healthy bones, muscles and cells. One study also found that adding them to your diet may stave off cognitive decline down the road.

3. Green Tea

Green tea’s polyphenols make it a heart-healthy choice, reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease. It also contains fluoride for the teeth. Aim for three cups a day, adding lemon and honey for a flavorful boost.

4. Avocados

Classified as berries, these creamy nutritional powerhouses are packed with healthy fats that promote satiety and skin health. Avocados are also rich in antioxidants that protect vision and folate, bolstering your mental well-being.

5. Almonds

You’ll find plenty of protein, fiber, vitamin E and magnesium in a single ounce of almonds. With their antioxidants and satiating properties, they may even help you lose weight and fend off symptoms of aging.

6. Ginger

Remember when Mom gave you ginger ale for an upset stomach? This useful root is a natural digestive aid. Sip on ginger tea after meals to reduce bloating and gas.

7. Dark Chocolate

Rich in flavonols, one or two small squares of the dark stuff can protect your heart, boost circulation and even reduce the risk of diabetes. For maximum benefit, choose a treat that’s 70% cocoa or higher.

8. Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potatoes are an excellent source of vitamin A, which is crucial for healthy vision, skin and immune function. Opt for boiling over baking to take advantage of blood sugar-regulating effects. Like other superfoods, you’ll find high levels of antioxidants (carotenoids to be exact), and the pigmentation provides anti-inflammatory benefits.

9. Mushrooms

Low in calories and sodium, mushrooms may help reduce the risk of heart disease, cancer and other illnesses.

10. Broccoli

Suffering from seasonal allergies? Broccoli could be your answer. Low in calories and high in nutrients, it’s packed with cancer-fighting glucoraphanin, vitamin K and choline for improved memory and cognitive function.

11. Eggs

Though eggs have gotten a bad rap, their yolks actually pack every vitamin and mineral the body requires. Just one has six grams of protein.

12. Berries

Just five strawberries provide nearly all your daily vitamin C needs. Blackberries and raspberries deliver eight grams of fiber per cup—32% of the daily requirement for women and 21% for men. Loaded with antioxidants, they help protect cells from cancer, heart disease and arthritis.

13. Kale

The USDA recommends that anyone over the age of 9 eat one to two cups of dark greens weekly—and a cup of raw kale is just 20 calories. This leafy green wonder has vitamins A, B6, C and K, along with plenty of fiber.

