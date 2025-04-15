Shop These Steeplechase-Ready Fashions Ahead of the Races

(Left) Munsboro waxed cotton jacket ($349), Shanley Irish-knit Merino Aran sweater ($249), Honeysuckle jeans ($119) and Waterford ankle boot ($289) from Dubarry of Ireland; silk-blanketed horse scarf ($50) from Vanner House; all jewelry from REALM Fine + Fashion Jewelry.

(Right) Carrickfergus waxed cotton jacket ($349), Taylor Irish-knit Donegal sweater ($249), Connell Tattersall check shirt ($149) and Kildare country boot ($429) from Dubarry of Ireland; Authentic khakis ($225) from PennBilt.

Lilly Pulitzer Sarahlynne maxi dress ($318) from Wilmington Country Store; all jewelry from REALM.

Dressage cashmere sweater ($297) from Vanner House; Veronica Beard Dylan ankle high-rise straight jeans ($298) from Peter Kate; all jewelry from REALM.

Eliza J dress ($260) from Macy’s; Dorchester cage veil ($225) from Tiffany Arey Millinery; all jewelry from REALM.

Alémais La Musica shirtdress ($890) from Kirna Zabête; all jewelry from REALM.

Hazelwood tweed poncho ($379), Snowdrop shirt ($89), Honeysuckle jeans ($119) and Gallagher felt hat ($99) from Dubarry of Ireland; all jewelry from REALM.

Avec Les Filles dress ($160) from Macy’s; Rowan straw beret ($299) from Tiffany Arey Millinery; all jewelry from REALM.

La DoubleJ swing midi dress ($1,100) from Kirna Zabête; all jewelry from REALM.

Hale Bob dress ($168) from Wilmington Country Store; all jewelry from REALM.

Ralph Lauren sweater ($140) and Tommy Hilfiger shirt ($85) from Macy’s.

Ashmeadow three-button tweed jacket ($449), Connell Tattersall check shirt ($149) and Kerry leather-soled Chelsea boot ($379) from Dubarry of Ireland; Authentic khakis ($225) from PennBilt.

(Left) Donna Karan Collection dress ($160) from Macy’s.

(Right) Sophie & Lucas Sullivan Stripe dress ($62) and Wee One bow ($16) from the Blue Béret.

All jewelry from REALM.

Missoni Greek Zig Zag lamé mini dress ($1,060) from Kirna Zabête; all jewelry from REALM.

Ralph Lauren jacket ($350) and shirt ($130) and Donna Karan Collection wide-leg pant ($110) from Macy’s; all jewelry from REALM.

Tahari dress ($160) from Macy’s; Leonie fascinator ($299) from Tiffany Arey Millinery; all jewelry from REALM.

Adrianna Papell dress ($160) from Macy’s; all jewelry from REALM.

Elyse knit tank ($72) and Isabelle wrap skirt ($330) from Element on State; Avril silk bandeau with bow ($450) from Tiffany Arey Millinery; all jewelry from REALM.

Luli & Me Heart Bouquet dress ($68) and Wee One bow ($16) from the Blue Béret.

Farm Rio Surreal Flowers blue wrap mini dress ($270) from Peter Kate; all jewelry from REALM.

Stacy Bradley Design blue bit caftan ($239) and Fairfax & Favor boots ($630) from Vanner House; all jewelry from REALM.

Stacy Bradley Design silk dress ($279) and light denim jacket ($335) from Vanner House; all jewelry from REALM.

Shoot coordinated by Gina Lizzo.

Fashions Provided By:

The Blue Berét

128 E. Lancaster Ave., Wayne, Pennsylvania, (610) 293-7487

Dubarry of Ireland

Element on State

109 W. State St., Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, (610) 590-5375

Kirna Zabête

915 Lancaster Ave., Suite 170, Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, (610) 518-7777

Macy’s

Various locations

Peter Kate

2303 Concord Pike, Wilmington, Delaware, (302) 656-7463

Vanner House

601 Conestoga Road, Villanova, Pennsylvania, (702) 985-3592

Wilmington Country Store

4013 Kennett Pike, Wilmington, Delaware, (302) 646-4409

Special Thanks

REALM Fine + Fashion Jewelry

441 N. 5th St., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, (215) 918-9585

Tiffany Arey Millinery

(484) 614-5342

Hair by Janae Barraza and makeup by Cheryl Silvestre of Chameleon Day Spa

27 State Road, Media, Pennsylvania, (610) 891-9020

Models: Joseph Adighibe, Lexi C., Jackie Neuber, Carly Sanford and Kim Traynor

Stylist: Brian Cawley of Macy’s

Assistants: Isabella Cipriano, Reba Feroz, Sarah Klaproth, Maura Leardi and Hailey Murphy

