Shop These Steeplechase-Ready Fashions Ahead of the Races

(Left) Munsboro waxed cotton jacket ($349), Shanley Irish-knit Merino Aran sweater ($249), Honeysuckle jeans ($119) and Waterford ankle boot ($289) from Dubarry of Ireland; silk-blanketed horse scarf ($50) from Vanner House; all jewelry from REALM Fine + Fashion Jewelry.
(Right) Carrickfergus waxed cotton jacket ($349), Taylor Irish-knit Donegal sweater ($249), Connell Tattersall check shirt ($149) and Kildare country boot ($429) from Dubarry of Ireland; Authentic khakis ($225) from PennBilt.
Lilly Pulitzer Sarahlynne maxi dress ($318) from Wilmington Country Store; all jewelry from REALM.
Dressage cashmere sweater ($297) from Vanner House; Veronica Beard Dylan ankle high-rise straight jeans ($298) from Peter Kate; all jewelry from REALM.
Eliza J dress ($260) from Macy’s; Dorchester cage veil ($225) from Tiffany Arey Millinery; all jewelry from REALM.
Alémais La Musica shirtdress ($890) from Kirna Zabête; all jewelry from REALM.
Hazelwood tweed poncho ($379), Snowdrop shirt ($89), Honeysuckle jeans ($119) and Gallagher felt hat ($99) from Dubarry of Ireland; all jewelry from REALM.
Avec Les Filles dress ($160) from Macy’s; Rowan straw beret ($299) from Tiffany Arey Millinery; all jewelry from REALM.
La DoubleJ swing midi dress ($1,100) from Kirna Zabête; all jewelry from REALM.
Hale Bob dress ($168) from Wilmington Country Store; all jewelry from REALM.
Ralph Lauren sweater ($140) and Tommy Hilfiger shirt ($85) from Macy’s.
Ashmeadow three-button tweed jacket ($449), Connell Tattersall check shirt ($149) and Kerry leather-soled Chelsea boot ($379) from Dubarry of Ireland; Authentic khakis ($225) from PennBilt.
(Left) Donna Karan Collection dress ($160) from Macy’s.
(Right) Sophie & Lucas Sullivan Stripe dress ($62) and Wee One bow ($16) from the Blue Béret.
All jewelry from REALM.
Missoni Greek Zig Zag lamé mini dress ($1,060) from Kirna Zabête; all jewelry from REALM.
Ralph Lauren jacket ($350) and shirt ($130) and Donna Karan Collection wide-leg pant ($110) from Macy’s; all jewelry from REALM.
Tahari dress ($160) from Macy’s; Leonie fascinator ($299) from Tiffany Arey Millinery; all jewelry from REALM.
Adrianna Papell dress ($160) from Macy’s; all jewelry from REALM.
Elyse knit tank ($72) and Isabelle wrap skirt ($330) from Element on State; Avril silk bandeau with bow ($450) from Tiffany Arey Millinery; all jewelry from REALM.
Luli & Me Heart Bouquet dress ($68) and Wee One bow ($16) from the Blue Béret.
Farm Rio Surreal Flowers blue wrap mini dress ($270) from Peter Kate; all jewelry from REALM.
Stacy Bradley Design blue bit caftan ($239) and Fairfax & Favor boots ($630) from Vanner House; all jewelry from REALM.
Stacy Bradley Design silk dress ($279) and light denim jacket ($335) from Vanner House; all jewelry from REALM.
Shoot coordinated by Gina Lizzo.
Fashions Provided By:
The Blue Berét
128 E. Lancaster Ave., Wayne, Pennsylvania, (610) 293-7487
Element on State
109 W. State St., Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, (610) 590-5375
Kirna Zabête
915 Lancaster Ave., Suite 170, Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, (610) 518-7777
Macy’s
Various locations
Peter Kate
2303 Concord Pike, Wilmington, Delaware, (302) 656-7463
Vanner House
601 Conestoga Road, Villanova, Pennsylvania, (702) 985-3592
Wilmington Country Store
4013 Kennett Pike, Wilmington, Delaware, (302) 646-4409
Special Thanks
REALM Fine + Fashion Jewelry
441 N. 5th St., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, (215) 918-9585
Tiffany Arey Millinery
(484) 614-5342
Hair by Janae Barraza and makeup by Cheryl Silvestre of Chameleon Day Spa
27 State Road, Media, Pennsylvania, (610) 891-9020
Models: Joseph Adighibe, Lexi C., Jackie Neuber, Carly Sanford and Kim Traynor
Stylist: Brian Cawley of Macy’s
Assistants: Isabella Cipriano, Reba Feroz, Sarah Klaproth, Maura Leardi and Hailey Murphy
