10 Spring Fashion Trends Around the Main Line

Spring is almost here, and with it comes a fresh wave of fashion trends to brighten your wardrobe. From bold, electric blue pieces to delicate lace accents, this season’s styles offer something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for statement prints, relaxed silhouettes or timeless pastels, local boutiques have you covered. Here’s where to find the must-have spring fashion trends around the Main Line region.

Electric Blue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Latrice (@latricefashion)

Electric blue is the color of the season. It’s the perfect way to make a bold statement with fashion pieces such as a handbag, a sweater or even shoes. This is a must-have color to spruce up your closet this spring.

Where to Shop:

Main Line Fashionista, 31 Paoli Plz., Paoli

Love Birds Boutique, 105 E. Lancaster Ave., Wayne

The Collective, 214 Fayette St., Conshohocken

Latrice, 1024 W Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr

Elegant Flats

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovebirds Boutique (@shoplovebirds)

While flats have been a staple for business and formal wear, they are rebranding themselves as chic. Bejeweled with gems and bows and decorated with cheetah and mesh, there are a variety of styles to choose from based on your personal aesthetic. Elevate your shoe game with comfortable yet bold flats for the spring season.

Where to Shop:

Posh Collections, 103 E. King St., Malvern

Love Birds Boutique, 105 E. Lancaster Ave., Wayne

Christine’s Upscale Resale, 105 Westtown Rd., West Chester

Gingham and Polka Dot Prints

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J.McLaughlin (@jmclaughlin)

Gingham and polka dots are perfect prints for spring. Let the lines and dots shine by making them the stars of the show. Add a shoulder bag and nude heels and head to a garden party with your friends.

Where to Shop:

Malena’s Vintage Boutique, 101 W. Gay St., West Chester

Gingy’s, 111 N. Wayne Ave., Wayne

J. McLaughlin, 379 Lancaster Ave., Haverford; 503 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne

Pastel Colors

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stile by Per Lei (@stile_perlei)

Embrace the soft aesthetic of pastel colors. Expect pastel shades in everything from flowy dresses and skirts to cozy knitwear and tailored pieces. These shades can be mixed and matched for a monochromatic look or paired with neutrals for a touch of subtle color. This spring fashion trend offers a refreshing and feminine touch to any spring wardrobe.

Where to Shop:

Malena’s Vintage Boutique, 101 W. Gay St., West Chester

Stile by Per Lei, Various locations

Kirna Zabête, 915 Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr

Relaxed Silhouettes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Latrice (@latricefashion)

Who doesn’t love to be comfortable? Relaxed silhouettes provide comfort and flowy styles that are perfect for every spring occasion. Pair slouchy trousers with a beautiful pastel pink blouse and some metallic flats to achieve the perfect spring look. Don’t forget to grab your favorite handbag on your way out!

Where to Shop:

Skirt, 931 W. Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr

Latrice, 1024 W. Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr

J. McLaughlin, 379 Lancaster Ave., Haverford; 503 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne

Coastal Prep

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J.McLaughlin (@jmclaughlin)

Spring into summer style. It’s time to dust off the basic whites from your closet and style them with a woven tote and sandals. Summer’s practically here, right?

Where to Shop:

Gingy’s, 111 N. Wayne Ave., Wayne

J. McLaughlin, 379 Lancaster Ave., Haverford; 503 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne

Polka Dots Boutique, 29 Leopard Rd., Paoli

Mini Dresses

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobbles & Lace (@bobblesandlace)

This spring, mini dresses are making a major comeback with fresh twists on classic styles. Expect to see playful prints, like florals and polka dots, along with bold solid colors. These versatile dresses can be paired with heels for a night out or sneakers for a casual daytime look.

Where to Shop:

Bobbles & Lace, 125 N. High St., West Chester

Main Line Fashionista, 31 Paoli Plaza, Paoli

Vamp Boutique, 4231 Main St., Manayunk

Floral Patterns

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIRNA ZABÊTE (@kirnazabete)

Floral patterns are blooming this season. From delicate to abstract, flowers can add a touch of spring to your everyday look. Expect to see them on everything from dresses and skirts to tops, pants and even accessories. Whether you enjoy subtle or large botanicals, there is a floral print perfect for you.

Where to Shop:

Kirna Zabête, 915 Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr

Skirt, 931 W. Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr

Tish Boutique, 138 E. Gay St., West Chester

Lace

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Latrice (@latricefashion)

Lace is making its way into spring 2025, providing women with a delicate and feminine look. The perfect add-on to any outfit, it’s ideal for layering over an electric blue top or tights for your pink pastel dress. Lace brings a touch of elegance and sophistication to any spring look.

Where to Shop:

Latrice, 1024 W Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr

Vamp Boutique, 4231 Main St., Manayunk

Christine’s Upscale Resale, 105 Westtown Rd., West Chester

Frills

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Skirt (@shopskirt)

The frills are in! These flowy pieces of fabric add a touch of playfulness, which is ideal for springtime. Frills also add movement to any outfit. Whether it is a full-frill dress or just a small handbag, their beautiful cascade will not fail you.

Where to Shop:

Skirt, 931 W. Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr

Stile by Per Lei, Various locations

Polka Dots Boutique, 29 Leopard Rd., Paoli

