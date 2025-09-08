“The Silenced” Takes Inspiration From Delaware County Reform Schools

Growing up in Ridley Township, Diana Rodriguez Wallach was familiar with Glen Mills Schools. And given that her young-adult novels are always inspired by real-life events, she went to work on something loosely based on the Delaware County reform school, which was shuttered in 2019 due to abuse allegations.

Looking for sources, she turned to Facebook, asking for information on anyone who might have worked at or attended the school. She got a response from her Villanova neighbor Andrew Abramson, who’d spent a year at the nearby Sleighton Farm School while pursuing a master’s degree in social work.

Wallach had never heard of Sleighton, an all-female reform school just a few miles from its boys-only Glen Mills counterpart. Over time, foster kids and male students were admitted to ease Sleighton’s money struggles. Abramson worked mostly with the boys. Sleighton had a major drug problem, and he’d heard rumors of similar issues at Glen Mills.

- Advertisement -

Finally succumbing to its financial difficulties, Sleighton closed in 2021 and is now abandoned. “I knew it was way more problematic than that,” Abramson says. “I came to really see the system for what it was, which is disastrous. My intent was to help kids get better, but the reality was that it was a financial windfall for the organization that’s running it and for the people at the top.”

Available Sept. 16, Wallach’s new book, The Silenced, follows Hazel Perez and her possession by the ghost of a former student at the fictional Oakwell Farms School—basically a composite of Sleighton and Glen Mills. In all of her books, Wallach mentions the historical events that inspired her tales. For The Silenced, she offers details on Glen Mills’ closure several years ago. During the final round of edits, her editor called to tell her that the campus had quietly reopened in 2023 as Clock Tower Schools.

In February 2019, the Philadelphia Inquirer detailed the abuse taking place at Glen Mills, the oldest existing reform school in the country at the time. Staff reportedly would punch, choke and kick court-ordered boys on campus, even to the point of broken bones. They would withhold medical treatment, encourage fighting and issue threats to keep them quiet. On March 25 of that year, the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services ordered the emergency removal of all boys at the facility.

Just two years later, in July 2021, Clock Tower Schools applied for licensure with the DHS using the same contact information and legal representation as Glen Mills. Eight of those involved with Clock Tower were former Glen Mills employees, including executive director Christopher Spriggs. The DHS denied the application in April 2022, but Clock Tower quickly appealed.

“IN THE SILENCED, WALLACH OFFERS DETAILS ON GLEN MILLS’ CLOSURE SEVERAL YEARS AGO. IN THE FINAL ROUND OF PROOFREADING, HER EDITOR CALLED TO TELL HER THAT THE CAMPUS HAD QUIETLY REOPENED IN 2023.

DHS officials ultimately granted Clock Tower a provisional two-year license in 2023. The agreement stipulates that no other additional Glen Mills employees can be hired. At the time, DHS spokesperson Brandon Cwalina cited the state’s “critical shortage of beds and facilities for juvenile care” as the reason for the approval. Still an all-boys institution, the school admitted its first student in the fall of 2023, celebrating his discharge in July 2024 on Facebook. Representatives for Clock Tower couldn’t be reached for comment.

Marsha Levick, chief legal officer and cofounder of the Juvenile Law Center, brought litigation against both Glen Mills Schools and the DHS in the spring of 2019. She likens the reopening to “new wine in old bottles.” “We try to pretend it’s something it isn’t,” says Levick. “It’s unlikely that it will be amazingly effective at rehabilitating kids.”

Levick cites research showing that confinement in a large, physically secure setting is a failed model. “I’m not optimistic that Clock Tower is going to break that mold,” she says.

While working on her book, Wallach came across Unsilenced, a California-based organization founded by Meg Appelgate that works to end institutional child abuse. Appelgate says Glen Mills’ reopening isn’t surprising—and it’s also telling. “It says they haven’t learned much,” she notes. “They’re utilizing the same techniques they’ve always used. They evade accountability by shutting down, they rebrand as a new LLC in the exact same place with the exact same staff, and they say, ‘We’re a different program now.’ There are no laws preventing that … that I know of at least.”

In May of this year, three court-committed boys escaped from Clock Tower, making their getaway in a staff member’s stolen Range Rover. “I never had the guts to run away,” Appelgate says. “It takes a lot for a kid to reach that point.”

“Do I want to believe that the staff are well intentioned? Absolutely,” adds Abramson. “Do I think that 20 years from now, we might be sitting down having this conversation again? Quite possible. But I hope not.”

- Advertisement -

Related: Diana Rodriguez Wallach Dishes on Her New YA Thriller