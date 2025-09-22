Sea Isle City Day Trip Guide: How to Spend 24 Hours in This Shore Town 

Residents jokingly refer to it as the “Delco Riviera” and yes, plenty of folks from Delaware County travel to SIC, as do people from all over the Main Line and western suburbs. The reason why? Great restaurants and nightlife, beautiful beaches and oh yes, Jason Kelce has a house there too.

While we won’t divulge which street his house is on, Kelce is a frequent visitor to area hotspots like the Ocean Drive (the OD) where he hosts the annual Eagles Autism Foundation fundraiser each summer. Here are our picks for a fun 24 hours in this shore town with a party vibe.

6112 Landis Ave East, Sea Isle City

Every good day at the beach begins with a hearty breakfast. (Why is it that the salt air makes us so hungry?) From omelets and eggs to hotcakes and French toast, this popular breakfast spot is a Sea Isle favorite. Rick’s has been serving up breakfast and lunch from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m during the peak season for over 25 years (hours vary in the off season). Try the house favorite eggs Benedict or the creamed chipped beef before your day gets underway.

29th to 57th Sts., Sea Isle City

The Sea Isle City promenade is the perfect length to cycle solo or with family and friends. Stretching 1.5 miles long, bikes are allowed from 5 to 10 a.m. during the in-season period (May 15-September 15) on the weekends or weekdays during in-season from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. Off season (September 15-May 15) has no time restrictions for cyclists. Bring your bike from home or check out a daily rental spot like Isle Bicycles at 3500 Boardwalk. Daily rates start at $30.

8605 Landis Ave, Sea Isle City

You may or may not be hungry again after biking, but picking up lunch to go from Hank Sauce is always a good idea. (You will need it for the boat ride, which is sure to make you hungry again). You may have seen Hank’s hot sauces on the shelves at your favorite grocery store, but the restaurant menu picks are just as delicious. Their wings are legendary as is the signature Hank burger. Pick up some of their delicious hot sauces to take home while you are waiting for your order.

7 Old Sea Isle Blvd., Ocean View

Larsen’s is located just over the causeway in Ocean View and offers two styles of boats to rent for a full or half day. The 20-foot pontoon boats fit up to eight people, while the 16-foot skiff seats five. Gas is included with the rental and a valid driver’s license is required (18-plus for the skiff; 25 is the age minimum to captain the pontoon). Rates start at $109 for four hours for the skiff and $425 for the pontoon. Fishing rods and crab traps are also available to rent. Boats are available May 1 through September 30 and every weekend in October.

4600 Landis Ave, Sea Isle City

Check in to this beachy seaside inn and freshen up before dinner if you are staying the night. (If you are strictly day tripping, no worries as dinner is casual and welcomes windblown hair and flip-flops at the table). This Victorian-style boutique condo hotel has comfortable rooms and suites just one block off the beach. The exterior features a large wrap-around porch which is perfect for sitting, reading or just enjoying the salty ocean breeze.

4222 Park Rd, Sea Isle City

This iconic BYO dockside spot draws huge crowds, but the line for a table somehow always moves quickly (they don’t take reservations). Mike’s has been around for over 100 years and they have food and service down to a (shore) science. Their menu is extensive and, of course, seafood-based, although they offer other non-seafood dishes as well. Try the lobster mac-and-cheese balls or a cup of lobster bisque to start. Then move on to to steamed or fried platters of pretty much anything you can pull from the sea — clams, oysters, crab, shrimp, lobster, flounder and more to leave you full and satisfied.

3815 Landis Ave, Sea Isle City

Sea Isle City is home to a number of bars and clubs for happening night life like The Ocean Drive (The OD), Shenanigan’s, The Oar House and The Point, but Dead Dog Saloon caters more to those interested in less of a wild night and more of a “listen to music and have a cocktail” crowd. There is a dress code with collared shirts required for guys and no baseball caps inside. This quaint, elevated dive bar is cash only. Relax and enjoy a nightcap here as you reflect on your fun and full day in Sea Isle City, where the motto is “there’s always a reason to smile in Sea Isle!”

