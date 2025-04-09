These Jersey Shore Nature Tours Spotlight Breathtaking Wildlife

Though landlubbers might be more inclined to enjoy scoops of ice cream, mini golf and beers on the beach, there’s a whole host of offshore outdoor exploring you’d be missing. Situated uniquely next to the Delaware Bay, the southern Jersey Shore is a hotspot for breathtaking nature, marine wildlife and migratory birds. Given South Jersey’s peninsular geography, tours leaving Stone Harbor, Wildwood and Cape May have far less distance to travel to witness the behemoths that sleep beneath the waves.

For queasy stomachs, there are several landlocked adventures, too. Don’t miss your chance to experience something incredible this spring and summer with these nature tours around the Jersey Shore.

Departing from Cape May’s Miss Chris Marina, the standard three-hour tour leaves every day at 1 p.m. before heading into the Delaware Bay in search of cetaceans. There, the confluence of salt and freshwater creates nutrient-rich seas perfect for whales and dolphins. Situated so close to shore, the 405-person capacity vessel needs only travel 10 miles before reaching wildlife hotspots. For guests over 21, a wet bar is on board serving local brews and vinos. Cape May Whale Watcher also offers 2.5-hour weekend tours departing at 10 a.m. in search of humpback, fin and minke whales. Two-hour morning and sunset dolphin cruises make for memorable experiences as well.

Perhaps the most highly sought region for avian enthusiasts on the East Coast, the southern Jersey Shore is a unique spot for bird watching due to its high population of migratory birds. The 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. trips on the Osprey are among the Jersey Shore’s top-rated tours, departing immediately to Cape Island Creek Preserve, New Jersey’s southernmost salt marsh, and then to Cold Spring Harbor and the vast Intracoastal Waterway. Remaining on calm inland waters for the entire tour, each guest receives a pair of binoculars for spotting our fine feathered friends that call port at the shore. The two-hour sunset eco-cruise runs thrice a week starting in late May and offers breathtaking views and up-close looks at more nocturnal species.

An entirely different kind of nature tour, the Cape May Run isn’t aboard a boat but instead on a double or quad railbike. Departing every two hours from the Welcome Center at 609 Lafayette Street, this four-mile human-powered tour takes riders out and back through the Nature Conservancy’s Garrett Family Preserve. Get stunning up-close views of migrating songbirds, raptors and pollinators like bumblebees and butterflies. Be sure to check back in the summer for Full Moon Twilight Rides to enjoy the town after dark and listen to ghost stories.

Just southwest of Avalon and northwest of Stone Harbor, the Cape May County Zoo is entirely free and open seven days a week. Opened in 1978, this quaint, small-town zoo only houses about two dozen different animals, but you’ll be able to enjoy a much more intimate experience than you would at other larger preserves. Check out lions, snow leopards, red pandas, river otters and penguins (the latter which are new this year) before strolling to the fishing pond and picnic pavilions or letting your little ones try the tree-to-tree aerial obstacle adventure park.



Though you won’t see the same variety of wildlife further north along the Jersey Shore, that doesn’t mean there’s nothing worth spotting. This two-hour dolphin-watching cruise departing from Atlantic City at 1 p.m. on weekends beginning in May and every day starting in June gives guests brilliant views of the Atlantic City skyline while an onboard marine naturalist offers insight into the lives and habitats of local underwater species.

