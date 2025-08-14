SHIFT Aims to Create a Low-Waste Economy for the Main Line

When Eleisha Eagle learned that she had been named a 2025 Tory Burch Foundation Fellow, she felt energized by the recognition. In winning, Eagle joined a select group of just 50 female entrepreneurs receiving the award for their innovation, leadership and impact. The fellowship recognizes women building businesses that last, with a goal of generating over $1 billion in economic impact by 2030. With her business plan in place, Eagle aims to do just that while educating the local community on the tremendous environmental benefits of reusing and recycling.

The fellowship came with a $5,000 education grant and access to 0% interest working capital through a matched loan program. “It’s already opening doors to one-on-one business coaching, strategic bootcamps and a powerful network of over 400 women entrepreneurs across the country,” Eagle says.



Origins of SHIFT

A native of Lake Charles, Louisiana, Eagle got her idea for SHIFT after becoming a parent.

- Advertisement -

“I began to notice a growing disconnect between my values and the systems I relied on every day. I started looking for ways to reduce waste in my own home and kept running into the same roadblocks,” she explains.

Her cofounder, Kimberley Bezak, was feeling the same way. While they both cared deeply about sustainability, nearly every option they found involved a trade-off they did not want to make. “Eco-friendly” products still came wrapped in plastic. Refill options were available—but only online, shipped across the country in single-use containers. Even the well-intentioned solutions were inconvenient, high in emissions, unsupportive of the local economy or simply didn’t work.

The Narberth Location

They opened SHIFT, a low-waste retail shop and refillery based in Narberth in 2021. Since then, the duo has managed to divert more than 60,000 plastic containers from landfills. SHIFT helps individuals shop sustainably without sacrificing beauty, quality or convenience.

SHIFT offers refills, secondhand finds and low-impact alternatives to everyday products, with a deeper goal centered on education and empowerment. Eagle says, “We want to help people slow down, ask more questions and reconnect with their values, their neighbors and the habits that shape daily life…We chose Narberth because it still holds the spirit of a true Main Street: walkable, welcoming and human-scaled. It’s the kind of town where you can build relationships instead of just transactions.”

With the grant and loan access, the pair dreams of adapting the business model in other local communities. “This fellowship is helping us think about expansion in a way that stays rooted in our values…SHIFT is more than a store—it’s a blueprint for what community-centered commerce can look like in a world that frequently chooses convenience over connection,” Eagle observes.

“I’m honored to represent low-waste living on a national stage and excited to connect with other founders working to build something better. I’m exploring how SHIFT’s model can inform larger conversations—around sustainable business design, circular infrastructure, and the future of commerce in a low-waste economy.”

In addition to the shop, SHIFT hosts community events, such as an introduction to low-waste living workshop, candle refill pop-ups and clothing and Halloween costume swaps aimed to reduce waste and promote community.

SHIFT

252 Haverford Ave., Narberth

Tuesday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, 11 a.m.– 2 p.m.

Website

Related: Hummingbird Healing Collective Brings Holistic Health to Kimberton