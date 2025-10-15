Sedona Taphouse & Brewery’s Rich Lion Shares His Main Line Area Favorites

1. OKEHOCKING PRESERVE. We visit multiple times a week with our dog. The forest-like trails along the creek are peaceful, and our pup loves swimming in the stream. 5316 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, (610) 647-5300.

2. NATURAL BORN KLIPPERS. I’ve been getting my hair cut here for years. A true barbershop experience—hot lather shaves, a hot towel finish and unmatched attention to detail. Ask for Natalia. 761 W. Sproul Road, Springfield, (484) 471-3994.

3. D’ASCENZO’S GELATO. My wife and I can’t get enough of their Belgian Butter Cookie gelato. 132 E. Gay St., West Chester, (610) 453-1958.

4. POUR RICHARD’S COFFEE CO. I love their rotating single-origin selections. The friendly, laid-back vibe keeps me coming back. 36 Berkley Road, Devon, (484) 857-9406.

5. TANK AND LIBBY’S. I love a great breakfast spot, and this is as good as it gets. The Honey Butter Souffle pancakes are next level. We get one for the table every time we go. 1011 Pontiac Road, Drexel Hill, (484) 455-7527.

