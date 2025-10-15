Subscribe
Life & Style

Sedona Taphouse & Brewery’s Rich Lion Shares His Main Line Area Favorites

Rich Lion, operating partner of Sedona Taphouse & Brewery, dishes on his go-to breakfast spot and top place to get a haircut.

October 15, 2025   |By
rich lion
Courtesy of Sedona Taphouse & Brewery

1. OKEHOCKING PRESERVE. We visit multiple times a week with our dog. The forest-like trails along the creek are peaceful, and our pup loves swimming in the stream. 5316 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, (610) 647-5300.

okehocking perserve
Courtesy of Mary Hundt

2. NATURAL BORN KLIPPERS. I’ve been getting my hair cut here for years. A true barbershop experience—hot lather shaves, a hot towel finish and unmatched attention to detail. Ask for Natalia. 761 W. Sproul Road, Springfield, (484) 471-3994.

3. D’ASCENZO’S GELATO. My wife and I can’t get enough of their Belgian Butter Cookie gelato. 132 E. Gay St., West Chester, (610) 453-1958.

coffees
Courtesy of Pour Richard’s Coffee Co.

4. POUR RICHARD’S COFFEE CO. I love their rotating single-origin selections. The friendly, laid-back vibe keeps me coming back. 36 Berkley Road, Devon, (484) 857-9406.

pancakes
Courtesy of Tank and Libby’s

5. TANK AND LIBBY’S. I love a great breakfast spot, and this is as good as it gets. The Honey Butter Souffle pancakes are next level. We get one for the table every time we go. 1011 Pontiac Road, Drexel Hill, (484) 455-7527.

Your guide to people, places, and things to do in Philadelphia's fabled Main Line and western suburbs.

