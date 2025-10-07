Rogue Trails at Main Line Area Parks Are Points of Contention

Rogue trails can be found everywhere at Wissahickon Valley Park—and they’re closed almost as quickly as they’re carved out by resourceful mountain bikers. Dangerous for bikers and hikers alike, they stress the natural ecology, as runoff and sediment from the trails find their way to the river below, polluting the water.

More than 20 years ago, when Friends of the Wissahickon proposed 50 miles of multi-use trails, they never could’ve imagined that two decades later, the project would be only 40% complete—and that the governing body representing their second-largest user group would be all but disbanded. Today, the once-robust relationship between mountain bikers and the stewards of Wissahickon Valley Park is strained, to say the least. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Mountain Biking Association, which was once working with park officials to expand the trail system, has lost its nonprofit status and gone underground.

As for the rogue trails at Wissahickon, “many are very, very dangerous for a multi-user system,” says Ruffian Tittman, FOW’s former executive director.

- Advertisement -

And yet they still show up at parks throughout the region. Simply put, if a skilled mountain biker can find a viable path through the trees, they’ll take it—and others will follow. Many self-identify as daredevils eager to carve ever more challenging courses.

YouTube sensation Amar Mohamed, aka the Friendly Neighborhood Mountain Biker, began biking at Wissahickon Valley Park in middle school. Now a mechanical engineering major at the University of Pennsylvania, he was a high school junior when he first gave serious thought to designing his own trails. He reached out to a specialist who’d been carving trails in Wissahickon Valley Park for over 30 years. One former PMBA leader (who wishes to remain anonymous) once organized groups of volunteers on official trails to help clean up and provide maintenance when necessary.

Then things went south—coming to a head at what was once known as Daisy Field, the site of a popular guerrilla mountain biking area. David Dannenberg is a former FOW board member and a founding father of the Philadelphia area mountain bike community. He worked with PMBA leadership at the time to reach a sort of truce at Daisy Field. “We said, ‘We’ll leave it alone, just don’t expand it. Go ahead and enjoy it and patrol it. Keep it clean. Keep the riffraff out,’” Dannenberg recalls of the FOW’s tacit agreement with the PMBA.

Everything went smoothly for a time. The PMBA kept the area clean and the partiers out. But when Philadelphia Parks & Recreation stepped in to bulldoze the area in 2008, it destroyed the already fragile trust between bikers and park management. FOW has continued to work on expanding its system via its Sustainable Trails Initiative, though without much support from the biking community.

These days, FOW volunteers must be cleared by the city. “We need individuals to align with the Philadelphia Parks & Recreation rules and regulations,” says Sarah Marley, FOW’s interim executive director. “One of those is to not build trails that aren’t sanctioned by the landowner.”

“SIMPLY PUT, IF A SKILLED MOUNTAIN BIKER CAN FIND A VIABLE PATH THROUGH THE TREES, THEY’LL TAKE IT—AND OTHERS WILL FOLLOW. MANY SELF-IDENTIFY AS DAREDEVILS EAGER TO CARVE EVER MORE CHALLENGING COURSES.

Several miles away in Springfield, Smedley Park’s two-wheeled success story began with considerable friction in 2006, when community members became frustrated with local bikers misusing trails. “They made it really difficult for the mountain bikers,” says Ardmore’s Chuck Kirkland, a longtime Smedley Park regular. “The community would put up all kinds of roadblocks and had all kinds of meetings, shutting things down as best they could.”

As the rival parties began to solidify, they realized a common goal—a shared love of the park. In ensuing years, they began to collaborate, cleaning up the park, maintaining new trails and refurbishing old ones. “It’s now really well maintained,” says Kirkland. “I think there’s a lot of room for growth—and I’m happy to see it because it was pretty bad for a while. I remember sneaking in and doing trail maintenance back in the early 2000s just to keep things open.”

The history of mistrust may run deeper at Wissahickon, but there’s no reason why Smedley Park couldn’t be a model for change. Younger riders like Mohamed weren’t around for the destruction of Daisy Field. And he realizes that bikers are also to blame. “There’s going to be a lot of mountain bikers who want to do stupid things,” says Mohamed. “If FOW can build trust with bikers instead of working against them, I think it would be best for both parties.”

FOW’s new leadership appears to be receptive to such an idea—to a degree. “We’re open to mending any fences that need to be mended,” Marley says. “But it’s hard to invite people to work who aren’t working within the principles we’ve identified as an organization and as a partner for Philadelphia Parks & Recreation.”

“WHEN YOU WORK WITH BIKERS INSTEAD OF AGAINST THEM, YOU’RE HELPING LEGALIZE THINGS AND POTENTIALLY REDUCING ROGUE TRAILS.”

—LOCAL MOUNTAIN BIKER AMAR MOHAMED

Meanwhile, progress on the Sustainable Trails Initiative has slowed in recent years, with less than 21 miles of the 50-mile goal completed. Currently, FOW doesn’t have the manpower to finish. But with an influx of younger, open-minded riders, there’s a potential force of volunteers. Mohamed, for one, hopes the two parties can come to a compromise. “When you work with bikers instead of against them, you’re helping legalize things and potentially reducing rogue trails,” he says.

- Advertisement -

Related: The Reimagined Cobbs Creek Golf Club Is a Boon for the Region