6 Ways Main Liners Can Repair a Ruptured Relationship

A client once told me about the last conversation she had with her father before he passed away. For years, they’d tiptoed around an argument that had driven a wedge between them. Then, on a quiet afternoon, her father took her hand and said, “I’m sorry for the way I handled things. I wish I’d done better.” Simple, direct and heartfelt, that apology changed the way she remembered him. The years of distance seemed to soften, replaced by a sense of peace. It’s not just about saying, “I’m sorry.” It’s about acknowledging the impact of our words and actions, expressing genuine regret, and working to restore trust.

With age comes a sharper awareness of time’s limits—and with it, a deeper understanding of the value of repair. The truth is, it’s never too late to take steps toward salvaging a relationship. Every time we do, we choose connection over distance, growth over pride, and love over the illusion that we have all the time in the world.

Here are six ways to help repair a ruptured relationship:

1. Acknowledge, don’t minimize. Instead of vague statements like, “Sorry if I hurt you,” be specific about what you regret. For example: “I regret not being there for you during your divorce. I now see how isolated you must have felt.”

2. Take ownership. Resist the urge to explain your behavior in ways that shift blame. Instead, focus on your part: “I was wrong to dismiss your feelings. That must have felt invalidating.”

3. Express empathy. Show that you understand the impact the conflict has had on another’s feelings and life, even if you didn’t intend any harm.

4. Offer amends. Ask how you can help repair things, even if it means simply listening. You might say, “I know I can’t undo the past, but is there something I can do now that would feel meaningful to you?”

5. Accept the fact that not all relationships can be repaired. Sometimes the other person won’t be willing to engage in the process of healing. Even then, your efforts have value. They affirm your growth, integrity and willingness to face difficult truths.

6. Keep the door open. Repair is often a process, not a onetime event. A single conversation can spark healing, but lasting change comes with ongoing openness.

