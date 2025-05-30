Subscribe
Subscribe
Life & Style

Event Guru Renee Patrone Rhinehart Shares Her Main Line Area Favorites

The founder and CEO behind Party Host Helpers and Events by Renee dishes on her top local spots.

May 30, 2025   |By
Per Lei Boutique
Courtesy of Per Lei Boutique

1. Per Lei Boutique. The new location in Newtown Square is so beautiful. They’re so helpful when I’m trying on clothes and choosing items. I also love to pop in for jewelry and accessories for last-minute gifts. 101 Squire Drive, Newtown Square, (267) 201-6360.

charcuterie
Courtesy of Carlino’s Market

2. Carlino’s Market. Being in the event biz, I always need a go-to for party food, whether it’s strombolis, pizza, charcuterie boards or desserts. I always recommend Carlino’s catering to clients for graduation parties, grand-opening celebrations, celebratory dinners and more. 2616 E. County Line Road, Ardmore; 128 W. Market St., West Chester; (610) 649-4046.

Renee
Courtesy of Exquisitely Composed Images

3. Elegance Cafe. When I’m in between meetings or want to treat myself, I stop here for an unsweetened iced tea and a slice of their homemade quiche. And their dessert selection is huge! 131 N. Wayne Ave., Wayne, (610) 687-5454.

- Advertisement -

4. Headroom. When I need to meet with my local team, I love spending time at this coworking space. All locations are always quiet, have a great coffee setup and allow me to focus on my to-do list. 230 Sugartown Road, Wayne; 24 Veterans Square, Media; 211 N. Olive St., Media; (608) 813-8045.

Main Point Books
Courtesy of Main Point Books

5. Main Point Books. The downstairs is a mecca for kids. My 3-year-old daughter loves playing with the toys and exploring adventures through new books. I never leave empty-handed. 116 N. Wayne Ave., Wayne, (484) 580-6978.

Your guide to people, places, and things to do in Philadelphia's fabled Main Line and western suburbs.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Partner Content
Our Publications

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Today Media. All Rights Reserved.

Our Best of the Main Line Final Ballot is open through February 28!