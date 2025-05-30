Event Guru Renee Patrone Rhinehart Shares Her Main Line Area Favorites

1. Per Lei Boutique. The new location in Newtown Square is so beautiful. They’re so helpful when I’m trying on clothes and choosing items. I also love to pop in for jewelry and accessories for last-minute gifts. 101 Squire Drive, Newtown Square, (267) 201-6360.

2. Carlino’s Market. Being in the event biz, I always need a go-to for party food, whether it’s strombolis, pizza, charcuterie boards or desserts. I always recommend Carlino’s catering to clients for graduation parties, grand-opening celebrations, celebratory dinners and more. 2616 E. County Line Road, Ardmore; 128 W. Market St., West Chester; (610) 649-4046.

3. Elegance Cafe. When I’m in between meetings or want to treat myself, I stop here for an unsweetened iced tea and a slice of their homemade quiche. And their dessert selection is huge! 131 N. Wayne Ave., Wayne, (610) 687-5454.

4. Headroom. When I need to meet with my local team, I love spending time at this coworking space. All locations are always quiet, have a great coffee setup and allow me to focus on my to-do list. 230 Sugartown Road, Wayne; 24 Veterans Square, Media; 211 N. Olive St., Media; (608) 813-8045.

5. Main Point Books. The downstairs is a mecca for kids. My 3-year-old daughter loves playing with the toys and exploring adventures through new books. I never leave empty-handed. 116 N. Wayne Ave., Wayne, (484) 580-6978.