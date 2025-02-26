Violet & Brooks’ Robbin Cook Discusses Her Fashion Favorites

Her style: Classic, tailored and feminine with a preppy touch.

Fashion roots: I fell in love with fashion and all things feminine as a young girl watching Lesley Ann Warren as Cinderella for the first time. How she turned her rags into a gorgeous ball gown with ruffles and pearls fascinated me. She was beautiful, feminine, creative and a power girl.

Indispensable wardrobe item: Well-fitted jeans; a crisp, white button-down shirt; pleated mini skirts; a touch of sparkle in my hair or a tailored bow; pearl post earrings.

Favorite places to shop: I don’t have time to shop in person, so Saks is my online go-to. I love Joan Shepp in Philadelphia for something unique, textured and special.

Fashion icons: Jackie Kennedy Onassis, Audrey Hepburn, Kate Middleton.

Best fashion buy ever: Lavender velvet Prada booties—oldies, but I love them so. I’ve also collected cashmere sweaters for 20 years.

Thought on aging: It’s a rite of passage—a gift to finally be who you are. I don’t like the wrinkles so much, but I love absolutely everything else about it.

Indispensable accessory: Violet & Brooks sparkle bobbies and bows.

Makeup tip every woman can appreciate: A red lip brightens the face.

Favorite fragrance: Dove soap.

Fashion no-no: Wearing things that don’t fit. My tailor is my BFF. Even budget-friendly pieces I tailor for a custom feel.

Why fashion is important: Fashion is an expression of who you are or who you aspire to be. It can uplift you and make you feel beautiful, confident and bolder than you may even feel inside. Our style tells our story—whatever we want it to be on any given day. Fashion is truly empowering.

Get the Look

Look mature … and marvelous!

1. Sparkling and sophisticated, the Misa Curtis jacket can be worn over a top or on its own. $475. Available at Sparkling and sophisticated, thecan be worn over a top or on its own. $475. Available at Posh Collections , 103 E. King St., Malvern, (610) 644-7220.

2. The chunky link chain bracelet is stylish solo—or pair it with your favorite charms. $98. Available at Theis stylish solo—or pair it with your favorite charms. $98. Available at Jane Win , Wayne.

3. Shimmering in sterling silver, Kiko earrings by Pennsylvania-based jewelry maker Carolyn Keys conjure an image of icy leaves. Starting at $150. Available at Shimmering in sterling silver,by Pennsylvania-based jewelry maker Carolyn Keys conjure an image of icy leaves. Starting at $150. Available at carolynkeys.com

4. The Zimmermann Luminosity knit panelled skirt features stitch detailing and an elastic waist for comfort. $595. Available at Thefeatures stitch detailing and an elastic waist for comfort. $595. Available at Boyds

5. Inspired by Audrey Hepburn, the Carel black leather Audrey ankle boot takes its 1960s flair from a graphic white inset. $695. Available at Boyds, 201 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne, (610) 726-0036.

