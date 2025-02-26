Violet & Brooks’ Robbin Cook Discusses Her Fashion Favorites

Her style: Classic, tailored and feminine with a preppy touch.
Fashion roots: I fell in love with fashion and all things feminine as a young girl watching Lesley Ann Warren as Cinderella for the first time. How she turned her rags into a gorgeous ball gown with ruffles and pearls fascinated me. She was beautiful, feminine, creative and a power girl.
Indispensable wardrobe item: Well-fitted jeans; a crisp, white button-down shirt; pleated mini skirts; a touch of sparkle in my hair or a tailored bow; pearl post earrings.
Favorite places to shop: I don’t have time to shop in person, so Saks is my online go-to. I love Joan Shepp in Philadelphia for something unique, textured and special.
Fashion icons: Jackie Kennedy Onassis, Audrey Hepburn, Kate Middleton.
Best fashion buy ever: Lavender velvet Prada booties—oldies, but I love them so. I’ve also collected cashmere sweaters for 20 years.
Thought on aging: It’s a rite of passage—a gift to finally be who you are. I don’t like the wrinkles so much, but I love absolutely everything else about it.
Indispensable accessory: Violet & Brooks sparkle bobbies and bows.
Makeup tip every woman can appreciate: A red lip brightens the face.
Favorite fragrance: Dove soap.
Fashion no-no: Wearing things that don’t fit. My tailor is my BFF. Even budget-friendly pieces I tailor for a custom feel.
Why fashion is important: Fashion is an expression of who you are or who you aspire to be. It can uplift you and make you feel beautiful, confident and bolder than you may even feel inside. Our style tells our story—whatever we want it to be on any given day. Fashion is truly empowering.
