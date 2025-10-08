Meet Main Line Today’s 2025 Class of Power Women

Javonna Wylie

President and CEO, Chester County OIC

It was Javonna Wylie’s mother who first recognized her daughter’s passion for giving back and inspiring change—even at the age of 6. Later, as a Shippensburg University student, Wylie latched onto social work. “It’s how I make sense of the world and how I’ve chosen to change it,” she says.

Wylie’s relationship with the Chester County OIC began as an intern in 2014. Accepting a full-time position after graduation, she climbed the ladder to the top rung and is now president and CEO. “As a Black, plus-size millennial woman in Chester County, I’m aware I don’t fit the traditional mold of leadership here, but I earned the position,” says Wylie. “I bring decades of experience, a bold vision and a strong team that continues to rise and innovate.”

Among Wylie’s many accomplishments: the launch of the CCOIC’s Work Enclave transitional employment program. “It’s a real-world bridge between readiness and job placement,” she says. “I’m most proud that I get to lead in the region where I was born and raised. I get to live my vision out loud, uplift others and drive systemic change.”

Catherine Charlton

President and CEO, Musicopia Steinway Piano Artist and Composer

A music lover early on, Catherine Charlton was also a problem solver with an interest in math and science. At Cornell University, she managed to combine all three passions, designing her own acoustic engineering major with a music minor. “You can only learn so much sitting in a desk, reading a book or even doing a science project,” she says. “It’s the arts that truly unlock that flow.”

The Kennett Square resident is a perfect fit for her leadership role at Musicopia, an organization that brings music and dance programs to local schools. Much of their work (70%) is focused on the School District of Philadelphia. Musicopia has partnered with the city to tackle anti-violence initiatives and create safe spaces for kids. “Our programs help with self-confidence, creative expression, decision-making, mutual respect and teamwork,” says Charlton, an accomplished pianist who made her debut as a composer with the Main Line Symphony Orchestra in 2024. “All of these social skills are going to help young people navigate a complicated world.”

Jennifer Biro

CEO and Founder, TECHSpace

Outside of the office, Jennifer Biro has led a dog-sled team through Yosemite National Park, played piano at Carnegie Hall and swum with sharks. As a single mom, she hopes to set a positive example for her 10-year-old daughter. “It’s important to me that she grows up seeing what’s possible—that, with courage, hard work and a sense of adventure, she can accomplish anything she sets her mind to,” says Biro.

Two years ago, Biro founded TECHspace, a turnkey provider of environmentally controlled rooms for the life sciences, manufacturing and healthcare industries. She’s since expanded the business to Houston. “There have definitely been moments where I’ve had to prove myself more than others or navigate situations where my voice wasn’t heard or wanted,” says Biro of her experience in the male-dominated construction industry. “At the same time, I’ve built resilience, sharpened my expertise and earned respect by showing up consistently and delivering results.”

Lauren Ranalli

President and CEO, First Resource Bank

Fewer than 5% of the country’s publicly traded banks have a female CEO. Lauren Ranalli became one of an elite few in 2024, 15 years after cofounding First Resource Bank. Twenty years earlier, Ranalli and fellow banker Glenn Marshall had been working together for a large corporate institution. “He and I quit our jobs, walked out with nothing and decided to open First Resource,” Ranalli says. “I was 30 years old and had a 1-year-old, so that was a really bold move.”

Their venture started with 11 employees in 2005. That number has since increased almost seven-fold across three locations in Exton, Wayne and West Chester. Outside the office, it’s all about learning for Ranalli, who sits on the board of the West Chester School District Education Foundation, the Chester County Advisory Council for Elementary Catholic Education and the advisory board for ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking.

Caitlin Ganley

Senior Director of Government and Regulatory Affairs, Comcast

Springfield’s Caitlin Ganley loves politics. As a student at West Chester University, she was involved in several campaigns, eventually serving as former congressman Pat Meehan’s campaign manager and district chief of staff for eight years. Then came a choice opportunity at Comcast. “It was the scariest jump I’ve ever made in my life—because I was good at my job,” says Ganley. “But you don’t ever want to be complacent.”

As Comcast’s senior director of government and regulatory affairs, Ganley communicates regularly with elected officials. She’s also out in the community, identifying areas without internet access and working to raise awareness of low-cost internet for cost-constrained families. “Everyone tells you to find what you’re passionate about, and you question if that’s real. It really is,” says Ganley, who’s board chair of the Chester County Chamber of Business & Industry and on the board of the Delaware County Chamber of Commerce. “It makes a difference, and it makes it fun.”

Dr. Jenn Simmons

Dr. Jenn Simmons spent 20 years as a breast cancer surgeon before her own diagnosis led her to functional medicine. A decade later, she has a new perspective on diagnosing, treating and screening for the disease. “All our focus is on the tumor, but the tumor isn’t the problem—it’s the symptom of the problem,” she says. “And unless you back up 20 steps and figure out why that tumor is there, nothing is going to change.”

That in mind, Simmons turned her attention to the radiation in mammograms. “Am I saying one mammogram is going to cause cancer? Absolutely not,” she says. “But I can tell you that the more mammograms you have in your life, the higher your risk of getting cancer.”

Simmons’ solution is the QT scan offered at her PerfeQTion Imaging location in Haverford. With this process, the breast is submerged in water and a 3D image is generated using ultrasound technology. Simmons is set to open 50 more locations across the country. She’s also partnering with other practices. “I’m going to make sure every woman gets access to this technology,” she says.

Meg McKernan

Havertown’s Meg McKernan had initially charted a career in fashion, taking her first job as a buyer for Anthropologie. But she had another goal. “I wanted to work for myself after having my first baby,” she says.

Now she has her hands full with three young sons while also heading up More Myself, a company specializing in business coaching and social media management. The name is a nod to Alicia Keys’ 2020 book, “More Myself,” in which the Grammy winner delves into the process of growing into herself. “That’s a lot of what we do,” says McKernan. “It’s more about how you can show up in your brand as yourself, because you’re the one who sells it.”

Between work hours, family and almost 25,000 Instagram followers, McKernan has a lot to balance. “It’s been crazy, but I know I have the vision,” she says. “Whatever kind of crazy it is, that’s fine. Bring it on.”

Hanna McCarthy

“I feel like I’ve had a couple different lives,” says Hanna McCarthy, whose past job titles include wilderness instructor, business mentor, Johnson & Johnson executive, and founder of three barre studios.

Today, she’s a financial advisor at Edward Jones—and not yet 40. “I approach the seat I’m in now with a lot of kindness and empathy when it comes to money—because money is very emotional,” she says. “I’m able to be more like a neutral partner for people trying to understand how they use money.”

Oh, and McCarthy is also a volunteer firefighter at First West Chester Fire Company, where she’s one of two women in the department. “I love doing hard things,” she says.

Sue Pellegrino

Owner, President and CFO, Everest Discovery

It’s a classic ink-on-paper success story—at first. Upon graduating from Cabrini University, Sue Pellegrino began her career in the mailroom at Wyeth Pharmaceuticals, working her way up to accounts payable supervisor. She soon found herself helping with the books for husband Tom’s company, Copy Secure, which handled the identification, collection and management of documents. She was eventually named CFO of Copy Secure, helping the company to seven-figure revenue figures.

After Copy Secure was bought by another company in 2015, Pellegrino acquired Everest Discovery two years later, taking the plunge into the 21st-century process of managing emails, text messages, social media content, databases and other electronically stored information. With her husband as CEO, she’s led a complete overhaul of Everest that includes an ISO 27001 certification. “It demonstrates the company’s commitment to the highest data security protocols,” says Pellegrino, who restores classic Mustangs in her spare time. “I try to champion for other women and girls as much as I can.”

Inna Materese

What did Inna Materese know about running a business? She wasn’t sure at first. But with her husband’s encouragement, she opened her own family law firm anyhow. “I decided to go for it,” says the native Ukrainian who immigrated to the U.S. as a child. “It allowed me to be intentional in how I work with my clients. It also let me do things that make me feel fulfilled in all sorts of other ways.”

By managing her own schedule, Materese can be there for her husband and children. She tries to inspire the same work-life balance in the all-female team at her office. Fort Washington’s Materese Family Law handles mostly divorce and custody agreements—worst-case scenarios for some. “People come to me at a really low point,” she says. “I like to think that when they leave my office, they feel they can take a deep breath and feel supported.”

Johanna Kulp

Founding Partner, Live Well Therapy Associates / Author, “Finding Peace With Your Body”

Growing up, Johanna Kulp struggled with her body image. “Then an amazing therapist and dietitian team gave me a path forward and a language for how to grow my belief in myself and sense of confidence,” she says.

That inspired her mission to provide the same hope for others. Alongside founding partner Abigail Bartus at Narberth’s Live Well Therapy Associates, Kulp helps those struggling with eating disorders and body-image issues. A licensed psychotherapist, she also works with local schools and recently published the book “Finding Peace With Your Body.” “It was really important for us to develop a place where we could give support in whatever way we needed,” says Kulp.

Lisa White

As a child suffering from juvenile rheumatoid arthritis, Lisa White found relief in massage, studying it years later at cosmetology school. She worked as a massage therapist for 11 years before opening Wynnewood’s Ella Wellness Massage in 2023. For White, it’s all about self-care. “This is why some of this pain has come into your life, because of a lack of self-care,” she says. “You can’t water from an empty vessel. If you don’t do this, then who and what are you going to be to whoever needs you?”

Stay tuned for White’s self-care journal. “It really digs deep and will allow you to break some bad habits,” she says.

Bridgett Battles

Founder and Executive Presence Strategist, Bridgett Battles Experience

Bridgett Battles has a dual passion for business and fashion—and she’s finally found a way to do both. Born and raised in High Point, North Carolina, Battles got her start in the area as an executive assistant in Temple University’s department of orthopedic surgery, later moving on to community engagement at Jefferson Health. “As women, we downplay our skill sets for fear of being told that we’re selfish or don’t collaborate well,” she says. “I learned how to overcome that.”

Battles wanted to help others do the same. Seven years ago, the Drexel Hill resident launched the Bridgett Battles Experience. Over three months, clients overhaul their wardrobe, professional image and mindset. “Confidence isn’t just the way you look or feel—it’s how you make others feel,” Battles says.

Susan Flavin

Abbott Six Star Medal Recipient Senior Director, GSK

Susan Flavin couldn’t help but sob when she accepted her 2024 Abbott Six Star Medal for completing all six of the world’s major marathons. “It wasn’t necessarily about the achievement—it was about the comeback,” she says.

And it was quite the comeback. In 2009, she beat breast cancer. Eleven years later, she overcame a broken back after finishing a rainy Boston Marathon 24 months prior. “I’ve had a rough road, but you have to just keep plugging,” says Flavin. “There’s always something to be grateful for.”

As the senior director of GSK, a global pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, Flavin is part of a team that spearheads global clinical trials, monitors data and analyzes results. “I just love stories like, ‘You worked on that drug? I take that drug!’” she says. “Sometimes I’m sitting at my computer at 5 a.m., and my kids are like, ‘What are you doing?’ There are people waiting. I might be one tiny little piece of the puzzle, but I’m not very patient. I love what I do.”

Tatyana Ponomareva

In her previous life, Tatyana Ponomareva worked in project development for nuclear power plants in Russia, Ukraine, Germany, the Czech Republic and Iran. Three decades ago, she immigrated from Russia to the U.S., where similar jobs here required citizenship. As her family’s sole breadwinner, Ponomareva had to get creative. She cleaned houses, did alterations for Men’s Wearhouse and even served as a locker room attendant in a New York golf club.

All the while, Ponomareva knew she had more to offer. She landed a job in finance, later moving to the pharmaceutical industry, where she spent 20 years working on clinical trials for various drugs and vaccines. A persistent interest in business led to an online MBA from Strayer University, Now, she’s celebrating the 10-year anniversary of her Bra Spectrum store in Bryn Mawr. “It came from curiosity and my own difficulties in finding well-fitting, quality undergarments,” says Ponomareva of the maiden venture from her Valens Capital Group. “My concerns have always been about dyes, the quality of nickel in the underwires and proper design.”

Tessa Jenkins

Owner, The Works Yoga & Wellness Studio Holistic Health Coach

Following the birth of her two daughters, Tessa Jenkins found herself on a fitness journey, doing everything she could to regain a little piece of herself. When a back injury left her unable to do anything but yoga, it deepened her love for the practice. She got her start teaching at Malvern’s Power Works, where she’d been taking classes. “I wasn’t looking to open a studio, but how could I say no to it?” says the Chester Springs resident, who ended up taking over Power Works. “A lot of the yoga teachers in this community trained here, so I wanted to usher it into the next generation.”

Jenkins continues to focus on teacher training in a space she’s rebranded the Works. “I wanted to not just teach people how to teach yoga but how to embody it,” she says. “It’s about finding who you are, peeling off the layers of who you think you’re supposed to be and understanding yourself.”

Danuta Mieloch

In 1989, Danuta Mieloch came to the U.S. from Poland with just $20 in her pocket. Back in her home country, she’d mix her own skin creams and even treat her sister’s acne. “My mom would remind me that if you don’t cleanse your skin every night, you’ll wake up feeling seven days older,” she recalls.

Skincare went from a personal passion to a lucrative business for Mieloch in 2004, when she launched Rescue Spa in Philadelphia, home of the “world’s best facial.” A New York location followed in 2017, where her clientele has included Emma Stone, Naomi Campbell and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. She also has her own Danucera skincare line. “I always found that there was something missing in each brand,” says the Wynnewood resident. “There was a need to create something uncomplicated, clean and effective.”

Jill Bauer

Jill Bauer spent almost 26 years as an on-air host with QVC before leaving the channel to launch her own site in 2019. “I never thought of myself as a salesperson,” says Bauer. “I was really just there to share information and tell stories.”

Through JustJill.com, the native Californian shares recipes, décor inspiration, style tips and more. Visitors can also browse nearly a thousand products, all vetted by Bauer, at JustJillShop.com. She started the platform at age 51. “I thought that ship had sailed,” Bauer says. “Little did I know it was just waiting for me in the harbor.”

Still living close to QVC in West Chester, Bauer has made her return to the channel as a brand ambassador for JAI Jewelry. “As women, we’re coming together much more, learning from each other and embracing the fact that there can be more out there than just what’s defined us in our first life—whether it’s as a mom, a caregiver or a longtime employee,” she says. “I love the idea of motivating women, sharing my story and getting excited about

other people’s stories.”

Dawn Mitchell

Board President, NACE Philadelphia South Jersey Delaware Chapter / Vice President of Marketing and Business Development, PartySpace.com

Dawn Mitchell’s path to success hasn’t always been an easy one. In 2017, a house fire consumed her home and forced her to start over from scratch. Four years later, she was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer. “I didn’t realize how strong I was until I went through it,” she says.

Today, Mitchell is cancer-free and still a resident of Broomall, where she grew up. A side gig making and selling cake pops was her door into the event industry. These days, she oversees marketing and business development for PartySpace.com, an online resource for wedding and event venues. She’s also board president of the National Association for Catering & Events’ regional chapter. “I’m most proud of realizing that I’m stronger than I thought,” she says.

Martha Morales

Vice President and General Manager, Valley Forge Casino Resort

Born in Mexico, Martha Morales grew up in California, where she’d make the four-hour drive to Las Vegas for summer jobs in the gaming industry. As a teen, she worked at the classic family-friendly hotel, Circus Circus, eventually earning a full scholarship to pursue a hospitality degree at University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Over 14 years at Caesars Palace, she worked her way up to director of hotel operations. In 2017, at age 29, she joined Nobu Hotels as their youngest general manager. “I’m not afraid to do the work,” she says. “I’m the person who’d go through and clean up a bathroom if you needed me to. I really believe in leading from the front, not from behind.”

Morales’ experience and work ethic caught the attention of Boyd Gaming in 2023. This past February, the company moved her to Valley Forge Casino Resort, where she’s now the vice president and GM—and one of a small number of female executives in the industry. “It used to bother me,” she says. “But then I learned I can help women who want to be in the industry, and I use it as my superpower now.”

