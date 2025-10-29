Wayne-Based Pop Goes the Doodle Transforms Kids’ Artwork

Main Line parents with folders full of their kids’ precious artwork now have the answer to their question of what to do with it all: make a fabulous piece of art courtesy of Pop Goes the Doodle. Lauren Proud, artist and founder of Pop Goes the Doodle, has created a unique way for parents, grandparents and any family member or friend to preserve and display their favorite works of art, turning them into modern pop art for the home.

The Concept

This unique concept takes drawings, doodles or even finger paintings and gives them new life as a bold, gallery-worthy piece of art designed to elevate the walls of a home. “Our mission is to elevate children’s artwork into timeless design objects,” says Proud. “Instead of keeping those piles of paper in storage, we create a singular piece of art that’s both deeply personal and visually impactful — a modern heirloom for the family and the home.”

A resident of Wayne, Proud works from her home studio, and was inspired to start the company as she was going through her own children’s artwork in basement bins. She recognized that the they were amazing pieces of their childhood—too precious to throw out but not quite right to frame and hang on the wall.

- Advertisement -

“My son was going to be leaving soon for college, and the drawings and paintings were bringing back a flood of memories. I realized that there was a theme to them that could be pulled together with the right approach. From a very young age he was interested in and drawing themes of different countries and cultures and now would be studying political science and global relations,” she says.

“I am an avid art hobbyist—an oil and watercolor painter—so I have a keen eye for composition and color, which led to the first piece of his work,” Proud explains. “It was so different from any other artwork I’d created in the past, from a visual perspective, but also because it was so personal and meaningful. I find now that I’m creating artwork that truly resonates with the owner in a way that none of my other paintings could resonate.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vibrant pop art created from kids’ doodles! (@pop_goes_the_doodle_studio)

The Process

The process is simple: submit the pieces of art through Pop Goes the Doodle. No drawing or painting is off limits – even scribbles. Proud speaks with each client about color preferences, where the piece will live in the home and any other relevant details. Then, she creates and shares the process with the client to ensure they are happy before it is painstakingly put together. Finally, she frames and finishes the piece, so it is ready to hang on the chosen wall.

With bold, clean lines and a contemporary aesthetic, each commission is unique and blends storytelling with modern design. Pop Goes the Doodle is accepting new commissions for the holiday season from families throughout the Main Line suburbs and beyond. Learn more at the company’s website.

Related: Find Stunning Local Art at These Galleries Around the Main Line