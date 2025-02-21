Where to Play Pickleball Around the Main Line Region

Most of our nation’s most popular sports were invented before the 20th century even began. For pickleball, the country’s fastest-growing sport, this is not so. In fact, pickleball was invented as recently as 1965. Created on Bainbridge Island in Washington, the game is estimated to have nearly 50 million players, many of whom probably hadn’t heard of the sport until recently.

Interested in trying your hand at pickleball? Here’s where you can join the fun in the Main Line region before courts become to crowded.

Where to Play Indoors

ACAC West Chester

1130 McDermott Dr., West Chester, (610) 431-7000

Bounce Pickleball Club

10 S. Morehall Rd., Malvern, (484) 368-3074

Opened in 2023 and featuring 14 full-size courts, Bounce Pickleball is a state-of-the-art facility. Memberships range anywhere from $50/year to $3,450/year for the Founder’s Membership. If spontaneity is more your style, Bounce also offers free passes for educational guests if you’re planning on taking a lesson.

Brandywine Youth Club

47 Thornton Rd., Glen Mills, (610) 361-8107

Conshohocken Community Center at the Fellowship House

515 Harry St., Conshohocken, (610) 828-3266

Ellis Athletic Center

3819 West Chester Pke., Newtown Square, (610) 355-7360

Greater Plymouth Community Center

2910 Jolly Rd., Plymouth Meeting, (610) 277-4312

Great Valley Community Organization

51 N. Bacton Hill Rd., Malvern, (610) 990-6168

Haverford Area YMCA

891 N. Eagle Rd., Havertown, (610) 649-0700

Haverford CREC

9000 Parkview Dr., Haverford, (484) 380-2730

Kennett Area YMCA

101 Race St., Kennett Square, (610) 444-9622

Life Time – King of Prussia

700 Swedesford Rd., Wayne, (484) 254-7000

Lionville Community YMCA

100 Devon Dr., Exton, (610) 363-9622

Melton Center

501 E. Miner St., West Chester, (610) 692-9290

Narberth Tennis Club

612 Montgomery Ave., Narberth, (610) 664-2696

Next Level Indoor Sports

50 Senn Dr., Chester Springs, (484) 341-8742

Next Level Indoor Sports has a wide variety of facilities for pickleball, soccer and more. The venue hosts league play as well as intro classes and individual skills training for any level. Rates vary from court to court depending on the time of day and/or day of the week.

Oscar Lasko YMCA and Childcare Centerbrand

1 E. Chestnut St., West Chester, (610) 643-9622

Penn Oaks Tennis & Fitness

56 Penn Oaks Dr., West Chester, (610) 399-3800

Phoenixville Recreation Center

501 Franklin Ave., Phoenixville, (610) 933-7728

Phoenixville YMCA

400 E. Pothouse Rd., Phoenixville, (610) 933-5861

Radnor Activity Center at Sulpizio Gym

125 S. Wayne Ave., Wayne, (610) 688-5600

For seasoned pickleball players looking to get private practice time, Sulpizio Gym is the perfect place to hone your game. There are four indoor courts here that can be rented out at $20 per court per hour, with portable nets onsite. Make sure to contact the gym ahead of time if you plan on playing here.

Rocky Run YMCA

1299 W. Baltimore Pke., Media, (610) 627-9622

Springfield YMCA

194 W. Sproul Rd., Springfield, (610) 557-9622

Tennis Addiction Sport Club

202 Philips Rd., Exton, (610) 363-1052

Upper Chichester Recreation Center

8500 Furey Rd., Boothwyn, (610) 485-5881

Upper Main Line YMCA

1416 Berwyn Paoli Rd., Berwyn, (610) 647-9622

A membership to the YMCA is required to play here, but the fee is worth it to enter pickleball heaven. The Upper Main Line YMCA boasts 15 asphalt courts, but only three of those are indoors if you intend to stay warm during the cold winter months. The facility includes restrooms, water, locker rooms, both permanent and portable nets and trainers/lessons. A membership to the Upper Main Line YMCA also includes access to pickleball courts at YMCAs in West Chester, West Grove, Kennett Square, Coatesville and Exton.

Upper Merion Community Center

431 W. Valley Forge Rd., King of Prussia, (610) 265-1071

West Chester Area YMCA

605 Airport Rd., West Chester, (610) 431-9622

YMCA Pickleball Center at Downingtown

901 Skelp Level Rd., Downingtown, (267) 794-9622

Where to Play Outdoors

Wynnewood Valley Park

1505 Remington Rd., Penn Wynne, (610) 645-6220

Based in Lower Merion, Wynnewood Valley Park is a local pickleball hot zone at which friendly online groups often practice and welcome beginners to the game. This is a great spot for beginners and experienced players alike.

Clem Macrone Park

810 Conestoga Rd., Bryn Mawr, (610) 688-5600

Located in Bryn Mawr, Clem Macrone Park’s tennis courts also have pickleball lines and are open to the public. That said, the courts are first-come first-served, so you’re out of luck if the courts are in use upon arrival.

Warren Filipone Park

400 S. Devon Ave., Wayne, (610) 688-5600

Also located on tennis courts at Warren Filipone Park, the lines of these pickleball courts are arranged so that they don’t interfere with the nets already in place for tennis. Thus, any pickleball players must bring and construct their own nets. There are four courts here and a lot of space, but given the limited amenities, these courts are likely best reserved for experienced players.

