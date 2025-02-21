Where to Play Pickleball Around the Main Line Region

Most of our nation’s most popular sports were invented before the 20th century even began. For pickleball, the country’s fastest-growing sport, this is not so. In fact, pickleball was invented as recently as 1965. Created on Bainbridge Island in Washington, the game is estimated to have nearly 50 million players, many of whom probably hadn’t heard of the sport until recently.
Interested in trying your hand at pickleball? Here’s where you can join the fun in the Main Line region before courts become to crowded.
Where to Play Indoors
ACAC West Chester
1130 McDermott Dr., West Chester, (610) 431-7000
Bounce Pickleball Club
10 S. Morehall Rd., Malvern, (484) 368-3074
Opened in 2023 and featuring 14 full-size courts, Bounce Pickleball is a state-of-the-art facility. Memberships range anywhere from $50/year to $3,450/year for the Founder’s Membership. If spontaneity is more your style, Bounce also offers free passes for educational guests if you’re planning on taking a lesson.
Brandywine Youth Club
47 Thornton Rd., Glen Mills, (610) 361-8107
Conshohocken Community Center at the Fellowship House
515 Harry St., Conshohocken, (610) 828-3266
Ellis Athletic Center
3819 West Chester Pke., Newtown Square, (610) 355-7360
Greater Plymouth Community Center
2910 Jolly Rd., Plymouth Meeting, (610) 277-4312
Great Valley Community Organization
51 N. Bacton Hill Rd., Malvern, (610) 990-6168
Haverford Area YMCA
891 N. Eagle Rd., Havertown, (610) 649-0700
Haverford CREC
9000 Parkview Dr., Haverford, (484) 380-2730
Kennett Area YMCA
101 Race St., Kennett Square, (610) 444-9622
Life Time – King of Prussia
700 Swedesford Rd., Wayne, (484) 254-7000
Lionville Community YMCA
100 Devon Dr., Exton, (610) 363-9622
Melton Center
501 E. Miner St., West Chester, (610) 692-9290
Narberth Tennis Club
612 Montgomery Ave., Narberth, (610) 664-2696
Next Level Indoor Sports
50 Senn Dr., Chester Springs, (484) 341-8742
Next Level Indoor Sports has a wide variety of facilities for pickleball, soccer and more. The venue hosts league play as well as intro classes and individual skills training for any level. Rates vary from court to court depending on the time of day and/or day of the week.
Oscar Lasko YMCA and Childcare Centerbrand
1 E. Chestnut St., West Chester, (610) 643-9622
Penn Oaks Tennis & Fitness
56 Penn Oaks Dr., West Chester, (610) 399-3800
Phoenixville Recreation Center
501 Franklin Ave., Phoenixville, (610) 933-7728
Phoenixville YMCA
400 E. Pothouse Rd., Phoenixville, (610) 933-5861
Radnor Activity Center at Sulpizio Gym
125 S. Wayne Ave., Wayne, (610) 688-5600
For seasoned pickleball players looking to get private practice time, Sulpizio Gym is the perfect place to hone your game. There are four indoor courts here that can be rented out at $20 per court per hour, with portable nets onsite. Make sure to contact the gym ahead of time if you plan on playing here.
Rocky Run YMCA
1299 W. Baltimore Pke., Media, (610) 627-9622
Springfield YMCA
194 W. Sproul Rd., Springfield, (610) 557-9622
Tennis Addiction Sport Club
202 Philips Rd., Exton, (610) 363-1052
Upper Chichester Recreation Center
8500 Furey Rd., Boothwyn, (610) 485-5881
Upper Main Line YMCA
1416 Berwyn Paoli Rd., Berwyn, (610) 647-9622
A membership to the YMCA is required to play here, but the fee is worth it to enter pickleball heaven. The Upper Main Line YMCA boasts 15 asphalt courts, but only three of those are indoors if you intend to stay warm during the cold winter months. The facility includes restrooms, water, locker rooms, both permanent and portable nets and trainers/lessons. A membership to the Upper Main Line YMCA also includes access to pickleball courts at YMCAs in West Chester, West Grove, Kennett Square, Coatesville and Exton.
Upper Merion Community Center
431 W. Valley Forge Rd., King of Prussia, (610) 265-1071
West Chester Area YMCA
605 Airport Rd., West Chester, (610) 431-9622
YMCA Pickleball Center at Downingtown
901 Skelp Level Rd., Downingtown, (267) 794-9622
Where to Play Outdoors
Wynnewood Valley Park
1505 Remington Rd., Penn Wynne, (610) 645-6220
Based in Lower Merion, Wynnewood Valley Park is a local pickleball hot zone at which friendly online groups often practice and welcome beginners to the game. This is a great spot for beginners and experienced players alike.
Clem Macrone Park
810 Conestoga Rd., Bryn Mawr, (610) 688-5600
Located in Bryn Mawr, Clem Macrone Park’s tennis courts also have pickleball lines and are open to the public. That said, the courts are first-come first-served, so you’re out of luck if the courts are in use upon arrival.
Warren Filipone Park
400 S. Devon Ave., Wayne, (610) 688-5600
Also located on tennis courts at Warren Filipone Park, the lines of these pickleball courts are arranged so that they don’t interfere with the nets already in place for tennis. Thus, any pickleball players must bring and construct their own nets. There are four courts here and a lot of space, but given the limited amenities, these courts are likely best reserved for experienced players.