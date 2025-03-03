What Main Liners Should Know Before Scheduling Plastic Surgery

As a young girl, my mother would tell me, “Oh, honey, you have your father’s nose.”

Almost a quarter century later, I made an appointment with Dr. Mark Ginsburg. Based in Glen Mills at Providence Facial Plastic & Cosmetic Surgery, Ginsburg specializes in rhinoplasties, performing roughly 300 every year. On his Instagram page (@drmarkginsburg), he shares countless before-and-after videos with his over 34,000 followers. Comments typically run along the lines of: “That’s exactly what I want.” and “This is my dream!”

Bryn Mawr’s Dr. Jason Bloom has been making patients’ dreams come true for the past 15 years with his face and eyelid lifts. Five years ago, most of his patients were in their mid 50s to mid 60s. Now, the average patient may well be in their late 40s. Bloom credits the shift to better techniques and more natural-looking, longer-lasting results. “And patients want to enjoy it longer,” he notes.

If you’ve been grappling with whether to go under the knife, there are some factors you should consider before you schedule your surgery. Age, however, isn’t one of them. “Facial rejuvenation procedures impart very low physical stress on the body, both during surgery and the healing period after,” says Dr. Kevin Cross, whose oldest patient at his Villanova practice was 96. “We’re able to use very gentle forms of anesthesia.”

To determine if you’re a good surgical candidate, a doctor will first ensure you’re medically cleared to undergo surgery. What’s your medical history? Are there any underlying issues that could hinder the healing process? “Then you need to make sure [the patient’s] goals align with what you can do,” says Bloom.

Managing expectations is a crucial part of the prep process. Your surgeon will help you understand your anatomical structure and how that will impact your desired result, tailoring that reality to a result will look best on you. “Not all noses have the same starting point, and not all can get to the same endpoint,” says Ginsburg of rhinoplasties.

Before-and-after photos are certainly helpful. “It’s one of the greatest black boxes in plastic surgery,” says Cross.

But it’s important to make sure the subjects in the photos you’re looking at have a facial structure similar to yours. “When I’m talking to a patient in consult, I’m going through my Rolodex of patients in my head,” says Bloom. “I’m trying to match their anatomy with things I’ve done to align with their particular case. I want the patient to leave the office and say, ‘He gets me.’”

For patients considering nose jobs, Ginsburg uses digital photo morphing. “It’s helpful, but nothing beats seeing real results on real people,” he says.

Also make sure you’re educated on what the recovery time will look like after your operation. For a facial rejuvenation procedure, expect to lie low for about two weeks. At the end of the third week, you should be what Bloom calls “dinner-party ready,” meaning your swelling has gone down and your bruising can be covered with makeup. You’ll likely be out of work for a week, and Ginsburg advises against strenuous activity for three.

Something to keep in mind: The body does change as you continue to age. If you’re considering a face lift and questioning how long the results will last, Bloom estimates seven to 10 years. “You’ll always look better than if you don’t have the surgery,” he says. “We can’t stop the aging process, but we can pick you up and move you back.”

Finally, make sure you’re comfortable with your surgeon. “Are you confident they’ll take good care of you and make good decisions for you while under their care? Will they be available for you if you have any complications, and are they capable of fixing any complications you may have?” poses Ginsburg. “This comes down to finding someone with a lot of experience with any situation that may arise.”

Ultimately, the decision to have plastic surgery is deeply personal. Ask yourself why you want this change. When you approach the procedure with clarity and self-assurance, it’s about enhancing what makes you you.

