Which Main Line Town Is the Best Small Town in America?

With a booming downtown and housing prices lower than its Main Line neighbors, Phoenixville has been on the rise for years. Now, that local word is out on a national level. Travel + Leisure has given the town its number-one spot on its list of the “10 Best Small Towns to Live in the U.S.” Other nearby towns like Lambertville, New Jersey, and Lewes, Delaware, also made the list.

The acclaimed travel magazine consulted real estate professionals across the country and made selections based on access to affordable housing (house prices hover around $400,000), health and educational facilities, green spaces and cultural activities.

“Phoenixville is a town that got knocked down—and then turned that comeback into a community-wide celebration,” says Casey Gaddy, realtor at The Gaddy Group, referencing the closure of the Phoenix Steel Company in the 1980s. “What used to be steel and soot is now sidewalk cafés, murals, music and pizzazz.”

Praised for its transformation into a thriving hub of art and culture, Phoenixville proudly claims its new place as the top small town in the country. As a resident or a visitor, explore all that Phoenixville has to offer, with great food, art, music and culture at your fingertips.

In the mood for a meal, drink or activity in Phoenixville? Read on for some of our favorites.

Eateries to Try

For a quick pastry breakfast, Café com Leite on Main Street embraces Brazilian ingredients and dishes. The menu features açaí bowls made with the açaí superfood berry that’s native to the Amazon rainforest. Stop in and try a café com leite, made with traditional Brazilian coffee and steamed milk. Or, go for a galão, a layered espresso drink with steamed milk, milk foam and a dash of cinnamon.

A lunch pick worth savoring is La Patrona. Featuring a charming interior and a relaxed atmosphere, this restaurant proves that passion for food is something you can taste. Authentic Mexican flavors and family recipes shine bright at this Phoenixville spot. Serving tacos, fajitas and enchiladas, this eatery brings bold flavors to town. It also has a kids’ menu composed of simpler dishes.

Bistro on Bridge delivers pub-casual food that’s perfect for finishing out your day. Happy hour runs Monday through Friday from 4-6 p.m. and features discounted beers, fries and apps. There are options for both indoor and outdoor dining, and the outdoor space is dog-friendly.

Activities Abound

The Phoenixville portion of the Schuylkill River Trail is a smaller section of the larger Schuylkill River Trail system that runs all the way along the river to the Philly area. On the trail, enjoy a scenic view of the water between Phoenixville and Spring City. Whether you are walking, jogging or biking, you’ll find idyllic views along the trail.

Main Street and Bridge Street offer many eclectic and unique boutiques worth perusing. Check out Lulu Boutique & Gifterie for vintage and modern clothing for both men and women. Blending vintage style with modern tastes, this spot is great for browsing or shopping. On Bridge Street, find elevated women’s clothing at Refinery. This shop carries upscale accessories and bags in all shapes and sizes.

Phoenixville also has many seasonal activities and events worth checking on its calendar. The borough closes its busiest blocks of Bridge Street to cars from late May until early October from Friday afternoons until Sunday evenings so pedestrians can have unfettered access to all the town has to offer. The Phoenixville Firebird Festival, held every December, brings out crowds for this unique and anticipated event, as does Blobfest, where an entire weekend in July focuses on the 1950s cult-classic flick, which filmed in and around the town.

Places to Grab a Drink

Phoenixville has plenty of local watering holes from busy bars full of Gen Zers to laid-back spots for all ages to kick back while acoustic guitars strum. For those seeking the crowds and bands, Molly Maguire’s Irish Restaurant and Pub, Great American Pub and upstairs at Bistro on Bridge are fun choices.

For a laid-back bar, The Boardroom, Bluebird Distilling or Rivertown Taps are ideal. At Rivertown, grab a drink from the self-pour tap wall, offering seasonal drinks as well as local favorites. The scratch kitchen serves up a unique gastropub menu of tasty plates. Enjoy the ambiance of an industrial interior while sampling your new favorite drink.

No matter where you go or what you try in Phoenixville, you are sure to enjoy the experience in “America’s Best Small Town.”

