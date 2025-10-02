Patrick Dailey Is on a Mission to Reestablish the Historic Tun Tavern

Though Patrick Dailey is best known around Ardmore for his affiliation with Maido!, the Japanese grocery store and comfort food haven he owns with his wife, Seiko, the former U.S. Marine is also a local history buff. As founder of the Tun Legacy Foundation and a board member of the Homecoming 250 Navy & Marine Corps Anniversary, Dailey is working with a team that hopes to reestablish the historic Tun Tavern in Philadelphia.

MLT: Where did you first hear about the Tun Tavern?

PD: I like to say that Marines are irrationally proud that we’re the only branch of the service that knows the date and place we were founded: November 10, 1775, at Philadelphia’s Tun Tavern. As a Philadelphia native, it always bothered me that the city had no idea about this famous tavern.

MLT: What sparked the beginning of the Tun Legacy Foundation?

PD: About 10 years ago, I started researching where the tavern stood and learned about its fascinating colonial history. Its regulars included Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, George Washington, John Adams, Patrick Henry, William Penn and probably Blackbeard. After attending celebrations with groups of Marines in different parts of Philadelphia, I marveled at the number of those from out of town who came here looking for the Tun but found only a historic marker on Front Street. So I did a business plan to see if it was financially viable to rebuild the tavern.

MLT: Are you still on track for opening in time for the city’s Homecoming 250 celebration next year?

PD: Unfortunately, no. But we’ve reached several significant milestones. The land is acquired, the architectural drawings are completed and approved, and we have zoning and permit approvals. Generous donations are getting us closer to our fundraising goal. Once built, the Tun will operate as a 501(c)(3) organization, donating all profits to veteran and educational charities.

MLT: Will it just be a tavern, or will there be more to it?

PD: The Tun will be an operating tavern with an adjoining museum and a 175-seat restaurant, Peg Mullan’s Beefsteak Club. It’s the name that was once used for the historic Tun Tavern in the 1700s.

