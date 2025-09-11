The Pandemic’s Aftereffects Linger at Main Line Area Schools

By all appearances, Brian McBride’s current summer-break scenario couldn’t be farther removed from that of five years ago. In his office at Holy Child School at Rosemont on this warm June afternoon, it’s all quiet. But outside on the surrounding fields, the buzz of summer camp is at a steady hum and September seems a long way off.

McBride took over as Holy Child’s head of school in July 2023, almost three years after his predecessor went against the pandemic grain locally and reopened the school to live learning earlier than most. Since then, McBride has noticed some lingering effects of the Covid nightmare—and it’s not necessarily about academics. “The issues are more social,” he says. “When kids came back to school, they didn’t know how to interact—especially the younger kids. Their social cues and dynamics were somehow stunted, due to a lack of interaction with other kids. They weren’t figuring out anything on their own.”

Such struggles were evident early on—and they’ve persisted. Across the region, schools are dealing with a variety of concerns, often exacerbated by external forces. “There are issues with Covid,” says McBride. “But other issues have contributed.”

To be clear, there was an academic component to all this. Students who took classes remotely from 2020 to 2021 naturally struggled to adapt to home schooling via computer screen, though many of those setbacks waned over the following year or so. Jeffrey Zweiback reports that his district “experienced a pretty fast bounceback to prior academic performance in state testing.” As Springfield School District’s director of educational services, Zweiback witnessed elementary school students’ language arts skills rebound within a year, with math numbers returning to previous levels in the second year.

Eileen Murphy came aboard as Cardinal O’Hara High School’s principal in the fall of 2020. For her, autonomy and time management skills were positive byproducts of the pandemic. But students had also developed some bad habits. “They learned shortcuts, using technology to solve all of their problems,” says Murphy.

Throughout the pandemic, most of schoolwork was completed during the day or in class. “When they get homework now, there’s less enthusiasm for it,” Murphy says. “Teachers continue to have expectations. By relying less on technology, they’re trying to break the habits of students not wanting to read or do their homework.”

In Fall 2024, the Haverford School made a crucial decision, prohibiting students from having phones or any other smart devices during the school day and confining laptop use to specific areas. If parents need to reach them, they can call the school office. “During the pandemic, students were forced to live in the social media world,” says Tyler Casertano, Haverford’s head of school. “We’re able to see the true cost of that—although maybe we still would’ve been in this place if the pandemic didn’t happen.”

Even so, Casertano believes certain patterns “were accelerated,” leading to some student difficulties. Reintroducing math facts wasn’t that tough. Backloading other skills was. “Things taught at certain times and in certain grades are tougher to teach later on,” he says.

One of the lingering impacts has been on executive functioning—everyday organizational skills like maintaining order in backpacks, making sure parents get papers for signatures and keeping track of homework assignments. “It can be crippling for kids,” McBride says. “I don’t care how smart you are—you aren’t going to do well in school without those skills.”

Students aren’t the only ones who’ve been impacted. The lives of teachers and staff were disrupted, too—and there have been some difficulties filling positions. Murphy reports 14 teachers took leave after the pandemic’s initial surge. “It’s harder to find candidates,” says Murphy. “We’re all competing for the same candidates, with fewer of them.”

There are also fewer students studying education in college. “Finding people who are going to school to teach high school is pretty rare,” Murphy notes.

Casertano says faculty at Haverford are now less apt to attend nonmandatory community events like performances and athletics. Part of that could be due to the extra time they spent putting together hybrid lesson plans during and immediately after the pandemic. Casertano hypothesizes that it may have created some burnout.

As one might expect, parental involvement has also been impacted. When children were home for months on end, parents became accustomed to having control over their academic lives. But there are positives. O’Hara’s “Senior Sunset” event at the end of the school year drew a substantial number of parents. All were “grateful to spend the last few nights of school with their kids,” says Murphy.

In Springfield, the district has added social workers and guidance counselors at the middle and high school levels in response to growing awareness of mental health issues triggered in part by the pandemic. Teachers are also embracing technology to produce supplementary instruction for students comfortable with hybrid class models. The district even created a virtual academy for students who prefer virtual and hybrid learning. “I think we evolved in the use of technology in the classroom,” Zwieback says. “It was a major bonus.”

