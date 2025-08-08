The Nile Swim Club Makes Learning to Swim Accessible

On a hot summer day, you’re almost certain to find Michelle Thomas and her “little ones” at the Nile Swim Club. Master, 4; Elijah, 5; Kion, 7; Amria and Laila, both 11; and Chandler, 15—all of them learned to swim there. “When they started No Child Will Drown in Our Town, I had to sign them up,” Thomas says.

The free 10-day clinic attracts more than 300 young people for each of two summer sessions. The Nile’s president, Lisa Ivery, came up with the name during discussions about improvements crucial to the Yeadon club’s survival, rolling it out the summer of 2019. The effort aims to reverse alarming statistics and debunk stereotypes.

Established in the thick of racial discrimination, the Nile opened in 1959 as the nation’s first private swim club owned and operated by Black people. In the ’60s, it hosted such celebrities as Harry Belafonte and the Supremes. Later, budding hip-hop icons DJ Cash Money and Will Smith would perform there.

“If we can teach kids to swim in our town, we begin changing the statistics. If we go beyond and teach children from other communities and neighboring counties, then we begin changing the statistics for people of color everywhere.”

—Lisa Ivery, president of the Nile Swim Club

Six years ago, however, the Nile nearly dried up. Struggling to attract members, the club was drowning in debt. After three declared bankruptcies in the 1990s, it couldn’t pay its real estate taxes. At its lowest point, it barely had 200 members. “We asked, ‘What can we give that won’t cost much but will allow us to restore our name in this community?’” recalls Ivery. “We decided on free swimming lessons. It’s simple: If we can teach kids to swim in our town, we begin changing the statistics. If we go beyond and teach children from other communities and neighboring counties, then we begin changing the statistics for people of color everywhere.”

According to the American Red Cross, 64% of Black children have little to no swimming skills—and they’re nearly six times more likely to drown compared to white kids. The NCAA reports that less than 2% of college swimmers identify as Black. The Nile’s numbers are better these days. Similar to its heyday, there’s about 1,000 members. It has swimming and diving teams, a swim camp, water aerobics, water polo, lifeguard certification, scuba diving, and more.

Membership fees largely fund the club’s operations and offerings, along with grants and agency support. These days, the annual budget stands at nearly a half million. There are swimming programs for those with autism—and in the class for babies, Thomas’ grandchild Savana took the plunge at 8 months old.

Most of the recent upgrades to the facility have been spearheaded by former president Anthony F. Patterson Sr. They include a new playground area and the possible reopening of tennis courts on the 4.5-acre property. ShopRite donated basketball courts, and the Yeadon Borough Historical Commission facilitated a historical marker. There’s a community garden, picnic areas under shaded pavilions and, if need be, enough space for a second pool. “The word is out,” says Nita Dunham, the Nile’s general manager and aquatics director. “Our people will forgo their fears to learn to swim.”

Dunham practices what she preaches. Her five children range in age from 17 to 29—and all are certified lifeguards. Two work at the Nile. No Child Will Drown in Our Town is “the foundational catalyst” for all programing. “It brought attention back to the club,” Ivery says. “It’s like we said, ‘If you give something to the community, the community will give back.’”

Growing up in Lansdowne, Ivery was “a Nile kid.” Her family and two others were instrumental in a successful lawsuit against the neighboring Lansdowne Swim Club, which was found to have violated the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by denying membership to those of color. Various so-called test cases in the mid-1980s exposed the club.

Earlier, the same sort of discrimination at the now-defunct Yeadon Swim Club paved the way for the Nile. Much of that is detailed in The Nile Swim Club of Yeadon: A History, a 2024 book by West Chester University’s Robert J. Kodosky. “When you exclude, you’re no longer around—it’s karma,” says Dunham. “Our programing is based on inclusion.”

Of late, significant support for the Nile has come from Aqua, which funded one of the beginner clinics in 2024. This year, the company sponsored a two-day water safety day. “What if every second-grader in the district learns to swim at the Nile?” Ivery poses. “What if the district included it in its elementary curriculum? We’d really change numbers and everyone does learn to swim in our town. Then we move into the next school district, and we take the program to them.”

One of Thomas’ “little ones” is autistic. Initially, Kion was terrified of the water. These days, he’s using the diving board. “He cried and cried and wouldn’t get in the water,” she says. “Now, we can’t keep him out.”

At 63, Thomas is taking adult swimming lessons for the third straight summer. “I’m still afraid to put my head under the water, but I can float,” she says. “And I could save my life if had to.”

Visit nileswimclub.org.

