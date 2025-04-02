Designer Nicole Bailey Shares Her Main Line Area Favorites

1. Main Line Fashionista. I can always count on Main Line Fashionista to have the most curated, on-point pieces. Owner Ashley Meyers has a magical touch for pulling together the most stylish and chic outfits. And the jewelry? To die for. 31 Paoli Plaza, Paoli.

2. Vintage Home. If you love home décor as much as I do, you’ll fall in love with Vintage Home’s gorgeous pillows, unique lighting and soft bedding. But what really sets this place apart is the owner, Marjorie Waldron. She’s not just a curator but also a talented artist with her own work for sale. 83 E. Lancaster Ave., Paoli, (610) 251-2155.

3. Creed’s Seafood & Steak. Not only does this spot serve up incredible seafood and steak, but the bar crowd is always so much fun—full of energy and interesting conversations. 499 N. Gulph Road, King of Prussia, (610) 265-2550.

4. Albed Rug Company. This family-owned business is a treasure trove of stunning rugs at every price point. The staff is so patient, and their selection is unmatched. Whether I’m outfitting a new space or adding the final touch to an existing room, they always have just what I need. 513 Lancaster Ave, Wayne, (610) 688-2323.

5. Dia Doce Gourmet Cupcakes. Dia Doce won Cupcake Wars—and for good reason. But I actually love it for the spicy chai tea latte. It’s my go-to afternoon pick-me-up and the perfect break in my day. 100 S. High St., West Chester, (610) 476-5684.

