Baker Industries President Nic Watson Helps the Underserved

Nic Watson left a successful career in film and television production to find his true passion in the nonprofit sector. Taking over as president of Baker Industries in June 2024, he now oversees the Malvern and Kensington locations of an organization that offers employment and light manufacturing work to people with disabilities, former prisoners, the homeless and those in treatment for drug addiction.

MLT: What challenges are the populations you serve facing in the job market?

NW: For the disabled folks, a lot of them can present really well, but they have some disability that prevents them from being successful. Oftentimes, they keep getting jobs and losing them. Or if they’re not working at all, they don’t get the socialization or sense of fulfillment from being in a work environment. For groups who have a history of incarceration, a hiring manager might not be ready to take a risk on them.

MLT: How long do employees stay with Baker?

NW: Some of our adults with disabilities will be with us for a long time. Their needs are really around fulfillment and having something to do. For the other groups, they’ll work for Baker usually up to 12 months. During that time, they’ll be looking for a job. I like to say we’re the only employer that hopes you get a better job as soon as possible.

- Advertisement -

MLT: What positive outcomes are you seeing?

NW: People who feel productive and engaged are much happier and have better health and mental health outcomes. For people returning from incarceration, the recidivism rate in the Philadelphia area is above 50% for those who don’t get a job in the first year. It drops to 25% for those who find stable employment in that year. Last year, we had 60 people graduate from Baker and go on to jobs making more than $18 an hour.

MLT: What do you wish more people understood about the those you help?

NW: People who’ve done their time and want to get back into the workforce actually make very good employees. They have something to prove.

MLT: How can local businesses get involved?

NW: If they’re interested in hiring people who need a second chance or someone who might be disabled, we’d love to talk. I’m also happy to talk about what we can do for them as a subcontractor.

Visit bakerindustries.org.

Related: Malvern’s Darci Henry Is an Entrepreneurial Makeup Guru