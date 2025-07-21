Netflix House Brings First-of-Its-Kind Entertainment Hub to King of Prussia Mall

We all know the Main Line region is full of entertainment destinations, great places to eat and drink and more than a few shopping hotspots. Coming in late 2025, King of Prussia Mall will welcome a completely unique experience that combines all of these things into one immersive entertainment venue. Netflix House will bring Main Liners’ favorite binge-worthy classics to life with a stacked lineup of hands-on attractions, themed food and drink and exclusive merchandise.

King of Prussia will be one of the first two debut locations for Netflix House, which is set to occupy over 100,000 square feet, according to Netflix. (The other location will be the Galleria Dallas in Dallas, Texas, with a third to follow in 2027 at BLVD Las Vegas on the Las Vegas Strip.) As one of the largest shopping centers in the country, the mall is already home to more than 400 retailers, from luxury fashion brands to popular eateries to fun activities for the whole family. Netflix House will be located in the former Lord & Taylor department store on the upper level of the Plaza section, near top destinations like Primark, the Apple Store and the Cheesecake Factory. The placement makes it easy for visitors to make a day of the experience with shopping, dining or exploring nearby attractions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix House (@netflixhouse)

- Advertisement -

What to Expect at Netflix House King of Prussia

Netflix House will feature rotating immersive themes based on hit shows and films, so guests can step directly into the worlds of their favorite content. The first round of experiences will include titles like Wednesday, Squid Game, ONE PIECE, Stranger Things and the Knives Out mystery franchise. Whether it’s exploring the eerie halls of Nevermore Academy or dodging red-suited guards in a Squid Game-style challenge, fans can expect a mix of interactive adventure and detailed set recreations that bring these iconic Netflix scenes to life.

Specific attractions include:

Wednesday: Eve of the Outcasts – Set during the Eve of the Outcasts Festival, this immersive exploration invites participants to play games while keeping an eye out for misfortunes and other terrifying surprises.

– Set during the Eve of the Outcasts Festival, this immersive exploration invites participants to play games while keeping an eye out for misfortunes and other terrifying surprises. ONE PIECE: Quest for the Devil Fruit – Players can dodge villains and escape the marines while racing to reach the Devil Fruit before the Straw Hats.

– Players can dodge villains and escape the marines while racing to reach the Devil Fruit before the Straw Hats. Netflix Virtual – These virtual reality games powered by Sandbox VR let visitors play as the main character in their favorite Netflix shows.

– These virtual reality games powered by Sandbox VR let visitors play as the main character in their favorite Netflix shows. Top 9 – This mini golf experience takes inspiration from top Netflix stories with a high-tech twist.

– This mini golf experience takes inspiration from top Netflix stories with a high-tech twist. TUDUM Theater – What would a Netflix experience be without the chance to catch something on the big screen? Head to this space to watch shows, movies and special event screenings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

Other attractions include themed mini golf, a gift shop with exclusive merchandise and a full-service dining venue called Netflix Bites. The restaurant will serve food and drinks inspired by food-themed Netflix shows such as Chef’s Table, Is It Cake? and Nailed It!, offering a one-of-a-kind dining experience serving familiar dishes made on the shows. It’s meant to be more than another meal for Main Liners, but a way to experience the show’s most popular food content in real life.

“This is fandom coming to life, where you can actually step inside the worlds you’ve been watching and loving for years — whether going on an epic adventure with the Straw Hats, taking a journey into Hawkins, Indiana, or grabbing a cocktail inspired by your latest obsession,” says Marian Lee, Netflix’s chief marketing officer.

Inspiration From Netflix Pop-ups

While Netflix House is a new and permanent concept, the company has tested the waters with pop-ups around the country. A roster of more than 40 temporary live experiences like The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience, the Stranger Things Experience and the Netflix Bites pop-up restaurant in Los Angeles have drawn large crowds in the biggest cities. These temporary venues inspired the concept of the year-round Netflix House.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix House (@netflixhouse)

Netflix House will be the company’s biggest step yet for in-person entertainment, and King of Prussia Mall is an ideal location. As the mall continues to develop more entertainment experiences like virtual reality gaming, escape rooms, candle making and axe throwing, Netflix House adds a next-level entertainment destination designed to be both cinematic and social. With this new addition, King of Prussia Mall proves that it continues to be more than just a place to shop; it’s a hub for all sorts of entertainment.

With regularly updated themes and changing activities, Netflix House is built to keep fans coming back. Whether you’re obsessed with a new Netflix series or just want a fun day out, there will always be something different to check out at this incoming King of Prussia hotspot.

Visit netflixhouse.com to sign up for early access and updates as the launch approaches.

- Advertisement -

Related: 10 Romantic Summer Dates Around the Main Line