How Main Liners Can Spark Motivation in Their Lives

Ever had a day when you felt unstoppable—crossing off tasks on your to-do list, crushing that workout, tackling challenges head-on? Then, the very next day, you can’t get out of bed? That’s the cyclical, up-and-down nature of motivation. Is motivation simply unreliable, or is there a way to harness it more consistently?

The good news is that motivation isn’t random. It’s the driving force behind everything we do, from getting to work in the morning to running a marathon. But it isn’t about willpower—it’s about how our brains are wired. Driven by personal satisfaction, curiosity and passion, intrinsic motivation comes from within—like the runner’s high that motivates us to exercise. With extrinsic motivation, it’s all about external rewards or pressures—like working harder for that promotion. Brain chemistry plays a crucial role in motivation, particularly the neurotransmitter dopamine. Factors like stress, lack of sleep or poor nutrition can make levels drop, making everything feel like a chore.

Several other factors can disrupt motivation. Vague or overwhelming goals can make it harder to act. For example, “I should work out more” isn’t as motivating as “I’ll run three times a week.” Fear of failure can lead to avoidance and procrastination—and there’s also the instant gratification trap. Our brains crave immediate rewards, making long-term goals less appealing. Also beware of burnout. If you’re exhausted, your brain isn’t prioritizing motivation—it’s prioritizing survival.

Here are some tips to reignite motivation:

1. Set SMART goals. Goals should be specific, measurable, achievable, relevant and time-bound.

2. Use the two-minute rule. When motivation is low, commit to just two minutes of action. Small steps create momentum. Small wins lead to bigger ones.

3. Find your “why.” Associate your goal with something deeper. Instead of focusing on the external, focus on the internal.

4. Leverage dopamine triggers. Break down tasks into smaller steps and celebrate your progress along the way. Or pair difficult tasks with something enjoyable, like listening to music while cleaning. Also be sure to get enough sleep, exercise and time

outside to naturally boost dopamine.

5. Reframe failure as a learning tool. Failure is a learning experience that provides valuable feedback. Every setback is a clue, not a reason to quit. The most successful people aren’t the most talented—they’re the most persistent.

