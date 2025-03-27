Subscribe
Subscribe
Life & Style

Main Line Therapist Michael Dear Shares His Local Favorites

The therapist, coach and speaker dishes on his top spots for family time in the western suburbs.

March 27, 2025   |By
outdoors
Courtesy of Riverbend Environmental Education Center

1. Riverbend Environmental Education Center. This is a hidden gem that we all enjoy while getting some fresh air. The trails and programs are easy, and there’s always something fun the kids get drawn to. One time, they found—and brought home—tadpoles. 1950 Spring Mill Road, Gladwyne, (610) 527-5234.

shopping
Photo by Erik Weber

2. Suburban Square. A stroll here is my personal recharge time. Whether grabbing coffee at Maman, shopping fresh at the Ardmore Farmers Market or simply enjoying the vibrant atmosphere, it’s a favorite spot of mine. Anderson and Coulter avenues, Ardmore, (610) 896-7560.

3. Bala Cynwyd Library. I’ve always been a reader. This branch of the Lower Merion Library System is just a few blocks from me and has two massive floors. It’s a great place to research, dive into some books or spend time with my kids. 131 Old Lancaster Road, Bala Cynwyd, (610) 664-1196.

- Advertisement -
Michael Dear
Courtesy of Michael Dear

4. Uncle Joe’s Arcade and Jump Star Bungee. I have four kids ages 10 and under, so these spots in the Plymouth Meeting Mall are great for passing time in a way that’s fun for everyone. My kids love the arcade, one of the few where you still win actual paper tickets. And the people at Jump Star Bungee are great with our kids. 500 W. Germantown Pike, Plymouth Meeting, (610) 825-9351.

coffee
Adobe Stock / joesayhello

5. Green Engine Coffee Co. Coffee, pastries, salads, ambience, friendly faces … This place checks all the boxes. When I’m having a meeting in the area or just passing through, this is always a stop for me. 16 Haverford Station Road, Haverford.

Related: How Main Liners Can Spark Motivation in Their Lives

Your guide to people, places, and things to do in Philadelphia's fabled Main Line and western suburbs.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Partner Content
Our Publications

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Today Media. All Rights Reserved.

Our Best of the Main Line Final Ballot is open through February 28!