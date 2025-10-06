Menopause on the Main Line: Local Experts Offer Support

Menopause used to be something women whispered about—if they discussed it at all. Today, experts, advocates and women everywhere are demanding real answers, better care and increased compassion. Across the region and the nation as a whole, a growing number of providers are reimagining menopause care and helping women feel more informed, seen and supported. Dr. Nancey Hahn’s journey into menopause care was deeply personal. After years of delivering babies and guiding patients through all stages of reproductive care at Axia Women’s Health Paoli OB/GYN, she found herself navigating symptoms that mirrored those of her own patients. “I was spending half my day talking to women about things I was suddenly experiencing myself,” says Hahn, who ended up pursuing board certification in menopause medicine.

“DR. KIM EINHORN IS PART OF A NEW WAVE OF PROVIDERS WHO ARE DEBUNKING MYTHS AND EMPOWERING PATIENTS WITH SCIENCE-BACKED CHOICES. “WE NOW KNOW THAT STARTING HORMONE THERAPY EARLIER CAN BE NOT ONLY SAFE BUT PROTECTIVE FOR MANY WOMEN,” SHE SAYS.

Menopause itself is defined as 12 months without a menstrual period—and the months leading up to it can be a wild ride. Perimenopause is often where the biggest changes begin, usually without warning. This transitional phase starts in your late 30s or early 40s, driven by fluctuating hormones and a wide range of symptoms. After 40, most women go through what experts call a metabolic crisis. Your body stops responding the way it used to. Even if your habits haven’t changed, you may notice stubborn weight gain, mood changes or sleep disruptions.

So it’s never too early to build a foundation. “It isn’t just about managing symptoms,” says Dr. Arianne Missimer, an integrative health expert and founder of Downingtown’s Movement Paradigm. “It’s about thriving through this next chapter.”

“MANY OF TODAY’S MOST INFORMED PROVIDERS PURSUED ADVANCED TRAINING IN MENOPAUSE MEDICINE BECAUSE THEY SAW FIRSTHAND HOW UNDER-ADDRESSED THIS STAGE OF LIFE WAS IN TRADITIONAL MEDICAL EDUCATION.

- Advertisement -

In discussions about managing menopausal symptoms, hormone replacement therapy is the term most commonly used. Many experts now prefer to call it menopausal hormone therapy or simply hormone therapy. MHT involves the use of hormones—typically estrogen, sometimes combined with progesterone—to relieve symptoms related to the menopausal transition. Rather than underscoring the idea of replacing something that’s been lost, MHT acknowledges that menopause is a natural phase and focuses on supporting the body through it.

Dr. Kim Einhorn believes it’s time for more transparency and less fear. “A lot of confusion goes back to the 2002 Women’s Health Initiative study, which had serious flaws,” says the board-certified OB/GYN and founder of the recently opened MP Collective in Bryn Mawr. “The average participant was 63, and that data was then applied to women in their 40s and 50s. It created unnecessary fear that we’re still unraveling today.”

“HOT FLASHES AND SLEEP ISSUES GET THE SPOTLIGHT, BUT THE EMOTIONAL TOLL OF PERIMENOPAUSE IS JUST AS IMPORTANT. MOOD SWINGS, ANXIETY, BRAIN FOG AND IRRITABILITY ARE COMMON AND VALID.

Einhorn is part of a new wave of providers who are debunking myths and empowering patients with science-backed choices. “We now know that starting hormone therapy earlier can be not only safe but protective for many women,” she says.

Even so, MHT isn’t a silver bullet—and it’s not for everyone. “There’s ‘no one size fits all’,” says Dr. Jennifer Stuck, who works with Hahn. “What matters is how these symptoms are impacting your life.”

Based on symptoms, medical history and personal goals, Stuck and Hahn work closely with patients to determine what’s best. “If hormones aren’t the right fit, there are still plenty of options,” says Hahn. “Lifestyle changes and nonhormonal treatments can be incredibly effective.”

Melissa Bradley agrees. “Science has evolved,” says the nurse practitioner from Christine Meyer, MD & Associates in Exton. “We need to help women feel confident asking questions and making choices that work for them.”

No matter your perimenopause or menopause treatment path, foundational wellness matters. “You can’t out-prescribe a lifestyle that’s out of sync,” says Missimer.

She’s among the experts who emphasize the pillars of long-term health: strength training (to protect bone and heart health), whole foods and protein-rich meals, deep sleep (for cellular repair), and stress management. “Estrogen receptors are found all over the body, so when levels drop, women don’t just experience one symptom,” says Einhorn. “It’s a cascade, and that’s why support needs to be holistic and proactive.”

Hot flashes and sleep issues get the spotlight, but the emotional toll of perimenopause is just as important. Mood swings, anxiety, brain fog and irritability are common and valid. “This is a decade where women are juggling so much,” says Bradley. “Aging parents, teens, demanding careers—and then your hormones shift. It can be a perfect storm.”

Einhorn has witnessed this, too. “Women come in feeling broken, like they’re failing at everything,” she says. “But they’re not broken—they’re just dealing with complex changes. And they need to be heard.”

“RATHER THAN UNDERSCORING THE IDEA OF REPLACING SOMETHING THAT’S BEEN LOST, MENOPAUSAL HORMONE THERAPY ACKNOWLEDGES THAT MENOPAUSE IS A NATURAL PHASE AND FOCUSES ON SUPPORTING THE BODY THROUGH IT. MHT ISN’T A SILVER BULLET—AND IT’S NOT FOR EVERYONE.

- Advertisement -

The perimenopausal journey is deeply individual. No two women experience it the same way, and no two should be treated the same. That’s why finding a provider you trust is so important—someone who understands the science, listens without judgment and stays up-to-date with current research. “If you feel dismissed or unheard, keep looking,” says Stuck. “You deserve a provider who makes space for this conversation, not someone who rushes through it during your annual visit.”

Many of today’s most informed providers pursued advanced training in menopause medicine because they saw firsthand how under-addressed this stage of life was in traditional medical education. In September, Einhorn opened the MP Collective, the area’s first practice dedicated to the care of menopausal and perimenopausal women.

Nowadays, menopause is far less taboo. It’s all over podcasts, Instagram reels and celebrity wellness brands. But more noise doesn’t always mean more clarity. “The conversation has exploded, and that’s a good thing,” says Hahn. “But we have to be cautious. A lot of what’s out there is being shared by people without medical training. It starts with listening to your own body and working with someone who listens to you.”

Related: 4 Steps to Find the Right Main Line Area Therapist for Your Needs