Life & Style

Meeghan Mullin Shares Her Fashion Inspiration and Advice

The Radnor-based fashion and beauty content creator reveals her go-to wardrobe items and best style buys.

September 17, 2025   |By
Meeghan Mullin
Meeghan Mullin. Photo by Erik Weber.

HER STYLE: Classic, minimal, undone and elegant.

FASHION INSPIRATION: I’ve been obsessed with fashion for as long as I can remember. I vividly recall my fourth birthday party, arguing fiercely with my mom over the outfit she wanted me to wear. The ruby slippers from The Wizard of Oz made a lasting impression on me, as did the pink satin jackets from Grease.

INDISPENSABLE WARDROBE ITEMS: Well-fitting denim with an amazing wash, classic button-down shirts, and quality footwear.

BEST FASHION BUYS EVER: My Celine raffia handbag and a fabulous Prada belt from around 2007—back when online shopping wasn’t quite what it is now.

HOW FASHION CAPTIVATES HER: I love how small styling choices can totally change the mood of an outfit. Just unbuttoning a shirt or rolling up your sleeves can completely transform your look.

FAVORITE PLACES TO SHOP: Skirt in Bryn Mawr, Saks Fifth Avenue in Bala Cynwyd, and both Neiman Marcus and J.Crew in King of Prussia.

FASHION ICONS: Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, Emmanuelle Alt, Jenna Lyons, Kelly Rutherford … and Gwyneth Paltrow in 2012? She could do no wrong.

INDISPENSABLE ACCESSORY: My charm bracelet from my own line and short red nails.

MAKEUP TIPS EVERY WOMAN CAN APPRECIATE: For a thinner face, apply blush to the apples of your cheeks. For a fuller face, place blush higher on the cheekbones. Use self-tanner a few times a week—and don’t underestimate the power of whitening strips.

THOUGHTS ON AGING: I don’t think much about it, other than to say I’m not going down without a fight. I may or may not have already started a “facelift fund.”

BEST FASHION ADVICE: Fit is everything. Invest in a great tailor. When clothes fit well, your whole look feels more elevated.

Follow on Instagram @meeghanm.

