Manayunk Wingwomen Gives Back to Women in Need

Forget token gestures. This March, Manayunk is celebrating Women’s History Month right. Founded by Brandy Deieso, owner of The Little Apple, Manayunk Wingwomen returns for a fourth consecutive year to collect women’s health items and products.

This iteration of the event will see more businesses participating in the drive than ever before. In addition to an extended collection period, 14 of the involved shops and stores present the Manayunk Women’s Day Crawl on Saturday, March 8, a.k.a. International Women’s Day.

For residents looking to do some shopping while dropping off their unwanted wellness items, the 14 businesses participating in the Women’s Day Crawl are each offering specials and discounts from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The involved businesses are requesting pads, prenatal vitamins, witch hazel pads, stool softeners, numbing spray, postpartum adult diapers, postpartum underwear, unopened baby formula, diapers of all sizes and pregnancy tests.

Collected items from more than two dozen drop-off points will be donated to Grab n’ Flow for distribution to community members in need at menstrual and postpartum product sheds throughout the region.

“The most in-demand items are pads, which always get taken the fastest and are the hardest to keep in stock at all times,” says Deieso.

Deieso is well aware of how expensive women’s health items can be, especially for those living in under-served areas of the region. When she first heard about Grab n’ Flow several years ago, she felt it was her turn to step forward.

“In celebration of Women’s History Month, we didn’t want to just sell some cool and amazing lady-inspired gifts in the store. We wanted to also give back and make a difference,” she shares.

Donations for Manayunk Wingwomen will be accepted through March 31 at all 27 participating locations and, for those who feel inclined, monetary donations will be accepted and donated to Women Against Abuse, Philadelphia’s leading domestic violence advocate.

“I feel so proud to have started something that has grown to include and help more people each year,” Deieso says. “Manayunk has an incredible and impressive group of women-owned businesses, and it proves just how powerful a group of women working toward a common goal can be!”

