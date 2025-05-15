Meet the Main Line Region’s Top Nurses in 2025

Behavioral Health/Psychiatric • Burn Treatment/Wound Therapy • Cardiology • Case Management • Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist • Critical Care/ICU • Emergency/Trauma • Home Health • Hospice/Palliative Care • Informatics • Inpatient • Medical/Surgical • Neonatal • Nurse Manager • Nursing Homes/Long-Term Care Facilities • Nursing School Educator • OB/GYN • Oncology/Hematology • Orthopedics • Outpatient/Ambulatory Care • Post Anesthesia Care Unit • Pediatrics • Primary Care • Quality & Safety • Radiology • Student Health Services (K-12) • Volunteerism & Service

Behavioral Health/Psychiatric

#1 Regina Reilly

Main Line Health

Megan Day

Main Line Health

Burn Treatment/Wound Therapy

#1 Kathleen Boyle

Main Line Health

Nicholas DiJohn, Sharon Pereira

Crozer Health

Cardiology

#1 Janeen Franz

Main Line Health

Linda Clark, Diane Yarosewick

Main Line Health

Case Management

#1 Theresa Belville

Main Line Health

Rose Amato, Jennifer Harper

Crozer Health

Paula Holzman, Linda Lipton

Main Line Health

Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist

#1 Lisa Deppen

Main Line Health

Rebecca Epp, Claire Rankin

Main Line Health

Critical Care/ICU

#1 Gail Greco

Main Line Health

Laurie Bramhall, Bonita Broderick, Charlene Burkeholder, Heather Chambers, Joy Meservey, Nereida Torres

Crozer Health

Claire Amato, Olesa Brong, Jennifer Connolly, Marlena Davis, David Esteves, Mary Ellen Fitzpatrick, Rachael Georges, Brendan Gilroy, Meghan Haffey, Teyana James, Jennifer Jones, Jennifer Keely, Susan Molitoris, Megan O’Brien, Lauren Paolino Roscovich, Caitlin Sweeney, Lucinda Travaline, Lauren Tucker

Main Line Health

Emergency/Trauma

#1 Jessica Strickland

Main Line Health

Lisa Barnett, Amy Botta, Nick Delloso, Angel Estep, Loreen Evans, Sharon Moran

Crozer Health

Kristin Beshada, Matthew Gownley, Jessica Kane, Laura Marshaleck, Maureen McGonagle, Michael McKay, Elizabeth McKinney, Bianca Mesoraca, Savannah Naughton, Kelsey Newman, Renee Postles, Linda Schanne, Christine Sellers, Jennifer Smith, Daniela Sweeney, Arionne Tripodi, Kyle Wills

Main Line Health

Home Health

#1 Cecilia Pizzino

Penn Medicine

Hospice/Palliative Care

#1 Darius Clemons

Serenity Hospice, Penn Medicine

Kyle Engelbart, Nadia Fonarov, Diane Hayes, Katie Neer, Donna Rugh, Christina Truax

Main Line Health

Rachel Bakeoven

Serenity Hospice

Informatics

#1 Theresa Czapka

Main Line Health

Lauren Bradley, Lee Cowley, Sarah O’Donnell, Swapna Sebastian

Crozer Health

Elizabeth (Betsy) Cullinan, Amy Fairbanks, Michelle Holman, Amy Kramer, Sara Landis, Maryann Mattes, Jacalyn Smith, Cheryl Steward

Main Line Health

Christina Gamez, Ayesha Gonsalves, Nicholas Novella

Penn Medicine

Inpatient

#1 (TIE) Katelyn McHugh

Crozer Health

#1 (TIE) Kelsey Caffrey

Main Line Health

John Kime

Crozer Health

Vanessa Jackson, Alicia McDuffy, Sofia Paul

Main Line Health

Medical/Surgical

#1 O’Shell Higgins

Main Line Health

Erika Biehl, Kathleen DiGiacomo, Danielle Hosterman, Kimberly House, Jennifer Lewis, Melissa Murray, Janice Shippey

Main Line Health

Neonatal

#1 Carol Hand

Main Line Health

Kelly Monaghan

Main Line Health

Brynley Granata

Penn Medicine

Nurse Manager

#1 Kelly Amoroso

Main Line Health

Nicole Alesi, Nick Brunetti, Heather Kostyk, Elaina Kurtz

Crozer Health

Jaime Bartholf, Mary Beth Berry, Penelope Bivens, Patrice Borgmann, Jessica Bottaro, Melanie Boudreaux Litwa, Jennifer Brockson, Ariadne Cappuccio, Heriangely Cruz-Rojas, Tiffany Cuadrado, Amy Daly, Cailin Davalos, Jaimie Francione, Kasey Frohnapfel, Matthew Gietl, Colleen Irey, Elizabeth Kelly, Elizabeth Lyons, Joann Martin, Johanna McNally, Dianne Morales, Christina Myers, Jessica Nardi, Simone Nicholson, Colleen Terinoni

Main Line Health

Julie Musantry

Penn Medicine

Nursing Homes/Long-Term Care Facilities

#1 Melissa Chinnici

King of Prussia Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

Nursing School Educator

#1 (TIE) Jennifer Muner, Allison Angelucci

Main Line Health

Melissa Mullen

Crozer Health

Michelle Kensey

West Chester University

OB/GYN

#1 Nancy Shields

Main Line Health

Jillian (Jill) Hatch, Claire Liva, Jacqueline McLaughlin, Janet Meiler, Danielle Morris

Main Line Health

Oncology/Hematology

#1 (TIE) Jamie Blose

Main Line Health

#1 (TIE) Alima McCord

Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic

Orthopedics

#1 Rosemarie Dooling

Main Line Health

Marigold Aniceto, Colleen Birmingham, Lauren Granata, Alexis Kurtz, Blaire Marshall, Brett McCutcheon, Erica Peters, Amy Russo, Erica Shaw, Erin Spangler

Main Line Health

Outpatient/Ambulatory Care

#1 Crystal Santoro

Guardian Nurses Healthcare Advocates

Agnes Logue, Jill Veasey

Crozer Health

Jennifer Jones, Hannah Snyder

Main Line Fertility

Meghan Gallagher, Sara Simkins

Main Line Health

Post Anesthesia Care Unit

#1 Michelle Salvi

Main Line Health

Theresa Wisely

Crozer Health

Jaclin Davis, Patrick Dececco, Megan Dougherty, Angela Gardner, Lori Hopkins, Melanie McCusker, Colleen Roe, Taylor Ulman, Amy Yingling

Main Line Health

Pediatrics

#1 Meghan Maguire

Main Line Health

Alexa Boyle, Meghan McCusker, Jennifer Toomey, Lisa Waraksa

Main Line Health

Primary Care

#1 Ryan Anne Pishock

Family Practice of Jeffersonville

Meghan Kohuth

Family Practice of Jeffersonville

Lisa Broody

Lewis Family Practice

Quality & Safety

#1 Michael Martin

Main Line Health

Dorothy Gregoire

Crozer Health

Alison Dysard, Constance (Connie) Lawrey, Diane Lynch, Patricia McCusker

Main Line Health

Elizabeth Wentzel

Penn Medicine

Radiology

#1 Michael Chisholm

Penn Medicine

Student Health Services (K-12)

#1 Gina Capozzoli

Ridley School District

Volunteerism & Service

#1 Gwen Smith

Crozer Health

FAQ: How many votes does a nurse need to make the list?

A: It depends. Most categories have a standard threshold based on the overall number of nurses. We lower the threshold for certain pediatric and surgical specialties and in counties where the number of practitioners is smaller.

FAQ: How selective is the directory?

A: Main Line Today employs an annual peer-to-peer balloting system that determines the cream of the crop in the nursing profession.

FAQ: Can a nurse pay to be on the list?

A: Never. We receive no compensation from health systems or any other source in exchange for placement on the list. Advertisers are not guaranteed placement. Only after the list has been finalized are hospitals notified. At that point, they can choose to advertise to promote the achievement. Many of the ads appear in the special advertising section published in the magazine.

FAQ: How do you choose the specialties on the list?

A: We consult with healthcare practitioners for their recommendations.

FAQ: Do you verify all nurses on the list?

A: Yes. All voters and nominees are vetted using the appropriate state licensure resources, and a balloting coordinator confirms practice information. Every effort is made to collaborate with healthcare systems and employers during the verification process.

FAQ: I’m a nurse. Why didn’t I receive a ballot?

A: Every effort is made to include as many nurses as possible in the balloting process. Marketing and communications teams at healthcare systems and group practices are called on to help facilitate nominations and verify winners.

