Meet the Main Line Region’s Top Nurses in 2025

These talented nursing professionals provide expert care and compassion throughout the western suburbs.

May 15, 2025
Photo by MedicAlert UK on Unsplash

Behavioral Health/Psychiatric

#1 Regina Reilly
Main Line Health

Megan Day
Main Line Health

Burn Treatment/Wound Therapy

#1 Kathleen Boyle
Main Line Health

Nicholas DiJohn, Sharon Pereira
Crozer Health

Cardiology

#1 Janeen Franz
Main Line Health

Linda Clark, Diane Yarosewick
Main Line Health

Case Management

#1 Theresa Belville
Main Line Health

Rose Amato, Jennifer Harper
Crozer Health

Paula Holzman, Linda Lipton
Main Line Health

Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist

#1 Lisa Deppen
Main Line Health

Rebecca Epp, Claire Rankin
Main Line Health

Critical Care/ICU

#1 Gail Greco
Main Line Health

Laurie Bramhall, Bonita Broderick, Charlene Burkeholder, Heather Chambers, Joy Meservey, Nereida Torres
Crozer Health

Claire Amato, Olesa Brong, Jennifer Connolly, Marlena Davis, David Esteves, Mary Ellen Fitzpatrick, Rachael Georges, Brendan Gilroy, Meghan Haffey, Teyana James, Jennifer Jones, Jennifer Keely, Susan Molitoris, Megan O’Brien, Lauren Paolino Roscovich, Caitlin Sweeney, Lucinda Travaline, Lauren Tucker
Main Line Health

Emergency/Trauma

#1 Jessica Strickland
Main Line Health

Lisa Barnett, Amy Botta, Nick Delloso, Angel Estep, Loreen Evans, Sharon Moran
Crozer Health

Kristin Beshada, Matthew Gownley, Jessica Kane, Laura Marshaleck, Maureen McGonagle, Michael McKay, Elizabeth McKinney, Bianca Mesoraca, Savannah Naughton, Kelsey Newman, Renee Postles, Linda Schanne, Christine Sellers, Jennifer Smith, Daniela Sweeney, Arionne Tripodi, Kyle Wills
Main Line Health

Home Health

#1 Cecilia Pizzino
Penn Medicine

Hospice/Palliative Care

#1 Darius Clemons
Serenity Hospice, Penn Medicine

Kyle Engelbart, Nadia Fonarov, Diane Hayes, Katie Neer, Donna Rugh, Christina Truax
Main Line Health

Rachel Bakeoven
Serenity Hospice

Informatics

#1 Theresa Czapka
Main Line Health

Lauren Bradley, Lee Cowley, Sarah O’Donnell, Swapna Sebastian
Crozer Health

Elizabeth (Betsy) Cullinan, Amy Fairbanks, Michelle Holman, Amy Kramer, Sara Landis, Maryann Mattes, Jacalyn Smith, Cheryl Steward
Main Line Health

Christina Gamez, Ayesha Gonsalves, Nicholas Novella
Penn Medicine

Inpatient

#1 (TIE) Katelyn McHugh
Crozer Health

#1 (TIE) Kelsey Caffrey
Main Line Health

John Kime
Crozer Health

Vanessa Jackson, Alicia McDuffy, Sofia Paul
Main Line Health

Medical/Surgical

#1 O’Shell Higgins
Main Line Health

Erika Biehl, Kathleen DiGiacomo, Danielle Hosterman, Kimberly House, Jennifer Lewis, Melissa Murray, Janice Shippey
Main Line Health

Neonatal

#1 Carol Hand
Main Line Health

Kelly Monaghan
Main Line Health

Brynley Granata
Penn Medicine

Nurse Manager

#1 Kelly Amoroso
Main Line Health

Nicole Alesi, Nick Brunetti, Heather Kostyk, Elaina Kurtz
Crozer Health

Jaime Bartholf, Mary Beth Berry, Penelope Bivens, Patrice Borgmann, Jessica Bottaro, Melanie Boudreaux Litwa, Jennifer Brockson, Ariadne Cappuccio, Heriangely Cruz-Rojas, Tiffany Cuadrado, Amy Daly, Cailin Davalos, Jaimie Francione, Kasey Frohnapfel, Matthew Gietl, Colleen Irey, Elizabeth Kelly, Elizabeth Lyons, Joann Martin, Johanna McNally, Dianne Morales, Christina Myers, Jessica Nardi, Simone Nicholson, Colleen Terinoni
Main Line Health

Julie Musantry
Penn Medicine

Nursing Homes/Long-Term Care Facilities

#1 Melissa Chinnici
King of Prussia Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

Nursing School Educator

#1 (TIE) Jennifer Muner, Allison Angelucci
Main Line Health

Melissa Mullen
Crozer Health

Michelle Kensey
West Chester University

OB/GYN

#1 Nancy Shields
Main Line Health

Jillian (Jill) Hatch, Claire Liva, Jacqueline McLaughlin, Janet Meiler, Danielle Morris
Main Line Health

Oncology/Hematology

#1 (TIE) Jamie Blose
Main Line Health

#1 (TIE) Alima McCord
Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic

Orthopedics

#1 Rosemarie Dooling
Main Line Health

Marigold Aniceto, Colleen Birmingham, Lauren Granata, Alexis Kurtz, Blaire Marshall, Brett McCutcheon, Erica Peters, Amy Russo, Erica Shaw, Erin Spangler
Main Line Health

Outpatient/Ambulatory Care

#1 Crystal Santoro
Guardian Nurses Healthcare Advocates

Agnes Logue, Jill Veasey
Crozer Health

Jennifer Jones, Hannah Snyder
Main Line Fertility

Meghan Gallagher, Sara Simkins
Main Line Health

Post Anesthesia Care Unit

#1 Michelle Salvi
Main Line Health

Theresa Wisely
Crozer Health

Jaclin Davis, Patrick Dececco, Megan Dougherty, Angela Gardner, Lori Hopkins, Melanie McCusker, Colleen Roe, Taylor Ulman, Amy Yingling
Main Line Health

Pediatrics

#1 Meghan Maguire
Main Line Health

Alexa Boyle, Meghan McCusker, Jennifer Toomey, Lisa Waraksa
Main Line Health

Primary Care

#1 Ryan Anne Pishock
Family Practice of Jeffersonville

Meghan Kohuth
Family Practice of Jeffersonville

Lisa Broody

Lewis Family Practice

Quality & Safety

#1 Michael Martin
Main Line Health

Dorothy Gregoire
Crozer Health

Alison Dysard, Constance (Connie) Lawrey, Diane Lynch, Patricia McCusker
Main Line Health

Elizabeth Wentzel
Penn Medicine

Radiology

#1 Michael Chisholm
Penn Medicine

Student Health Services (K-12)

#1 Gina Capozzoli
Ridley School District

Volunteerism & Service

#1 Gwen Smith
Crozer Health

FAQ: How many votes does a nurse need to make the list?

A: It depends. Most categories have a standard threshold based on the overall number of nurses. We lower the threshold for certain pediatric and surgical specialties and in counties where the number of practitioners is smaller.

FAQ: How selective is the directory?

A: Main Line Today employs an annual peer-to-peer balloting system that determines the cream of the crop in the nursing profession.

FAQ: Can a nurse pay to be on the list?

A: Never. We receive no compensation from health systems or any other source in exchange for placement on the list. Advertisers are not guaranteed placement. Only after the list has been finalized are hospitals notified. At that point, they can choose to advertise to promote the achievement. Many of the ads appear in the special advertising section published in the magazine.

FAQ: How do you choose the specialties on the list?

A: We consult with healthcare practitioners for their recommendations.

FAQ: Do you verify all nurses on the list?

A: Yes. All voters and nominees are vetted using the appropriate state licensure resources, and a balloting coordinator confirms practice information. Every effort is made to collaborate with healthcare systems and employers during the verification process.

FAQ: I’m a nurse. Why didn’t I receive a ballot?

A: Every effort is made to include as many nurses as possible in the balloting process. Marketing and communications teams at healthcare systems and group practices are called on to help facilitate nominations and verify winners.

