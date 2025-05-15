Meet the Main Line Region’s Top Nurses in 2025

Behavioral Health/Psychiatric • Burn Treatment/Wound Therapy • Cardiology • Case Management • Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist • Critical Care/ICU • Emergency/Trauma • Home Health • Hospice/Palliative Care • Informatics • Inpatient • Medical/Surgical • Neonatal • Nurse Manager • Nursing Homes/Long-Term Care Facilities • Nursing School Educator • OB/GYN • Oncology/Hematology • Orthopedics • Outpatient/Ambulatory Care • Post Anesthesia Care Unit • Pediatrics • Primary Care • Quality & Safety • Radiology • Student Health Services (K-12) • Volunteerism & Service
Behavioral Health/Psychiatric
#1 Regina Reilly
Main Line Health
Megan Day
Main Line Health
Burn Treatment/Wound Therapy
#1 Kathleen Boyle
Main Line Health
Nicholas DiJohn, Sharon Pereira
Crozer Health
Cardiology
#1 Janeen Franz
Main Line Health
Linda Clark, Diane Yarosewick
Main Line Health
Case Management
#1 Theresa Belville
Main Line Health
Rose Amato, Jennifer Harper
Crozer Health
Paula Holzman, Linda Lipton
Main Line Health
Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist
#1 Lisa Deppen
Main Line Health
Rebecca Epp, Claire Rankin
Main Line Health
Critical Care/ICU
#1 Gail Greco
Main Line Health
Laurie Bramhall, Bonita Broderick, Charlene Burkeholder, Heather Chambers, Joy Meservey, Nereida Torres
Crozer Health
Claire Amato, Olesa Brong, Jennifer Connolly, Marlena Davis, David Esteves, Mary Ellen Fitzpatrick, Rachael Georges, Brendan Gilroy, Meghan Haffey, Teyana James, Jennifer Jones, Jennifer Keely, Susan Molitoris, Megan O’Brien, Lauren Paolino Roscovich, Caitlin Sweeney, Lucinda Travaline, Lauren Tucker
Main Line Health
Emergency/Trauma
#1 Jessica Strickland
Main Line Health
Lisa Barnett, Amy Botta, Nick Delloso, Angel Estep, Loreen Evans, Sharon Moran
Crozer Health
Kristin Beshada, Matthew Gownley, Jessica Kane, Laura Marshaleck, Maureen McGonagle, Michael McKay, Elizabeth McKinney, Bianca Mesoraca, Savannah Naughton, Kelsey Newman, Renee Postles, Linda Schanne, Christine Sellers, Jennifer Smith, Daniela Sweeney, Arionne Tripodi, Kyle Wills
Main Line Health
Home Health
#1 Cecilia Pizzino
Penn Medicine
Hospice/Palliative Care
#1 Darius Clemons
Serenity Hospice, Penn Medicine
Kyle Engelbart, Nadia Fonarov, Diane Hayes, Katie Neer, Donna Rugh, Christina Truax
Main Line Health
Rachel Bakeoven
Serenity Hospice
Informatics
#1 Theresa Czapka
Main Line Health
Lauren Bradley, Lee Cowley, Sarah O’Donnell, Swapna Sebastian
Crozer Health
Elizabeth (Betsy) Cullinan, Amy Fairbanks, Michelle Holman, Amy Kramer, Sara Landis, Maryann Mattes, Jacalyn Smith, Cheryl Steward
Main Line Health
Christina Gamez, Ayesha Gonsalves, Nicholas Novella
Penn Medicine
Inpatient
#1 (TIE) Katelyn McHugh
Crozer Health
#1 (TIE) Kelsey Caffrey
Main Line Health
John Kime
Crozer Health
Vanessa Jackson, Alicia McDuffy, Sofia Paul
Main Line Health
Medical/Surgical
#1 O’Shell Higgins
Main Line Health
Erika Biehl, Kathleen DiGiacomo, Danielle Hosterman, Kimberly House, Jennifer Lewis, Melissa Murray, Janice Shippey
Main Line Health
Neonatal
#1 Carol Hand
Main Line Health
Kelly Monaghan
Main Line Health
Brynley Granata
Penn Medicine
Nurse Manager
#1 Kelly Amoroso
Main Line Health
Nicole Alesi, Nick Brunetti, Heather Kostyk, Elaina Kurtz
Crozer Health
Jaime Bartholf, Mary Beth Berry, Penelope Bivens, Patrice Borgmann, Jessica Bottaro, Melanie Boudreaux Litwa, Jennifer Brockson, Ariadne Cappuccio, Heriangely Cruz-Rojas, Tiffany Cuadrado, Amy Daly, Cailin Davalos, Jaimie Francione, Kasey Frohnapfel, Matthew Gietl, Colleen Irey, Elizabeth Kelly, Elizabeth Lyons, Joann Martin, Johanna McNally, Dianne Morales, Christina Myers, Jessica Nardi, Simone Nicholson, Colleen Terinoni
Main Line Health
Julie Musantry
Penn Medicine
Nursing Homes/Long-Term Care Facilities
#1 Melissa Chinnici
King of Prussia Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
Nursing School Educator
#1 (TIE) Jennifer Muner, Allison Angelucci
Main Line Health
Melissa Mullen
Crozer Health
Michelle Kensey
West Chester University
OB/GYN
#1 Nancy Shields
Main Line Health
Jillian (Jill) Hatch, Claire Liva, Jacqueline McLaughlin, Janet Meiler, Danielle Morris
Main Line Health
Oncology/Hematology
#1 (TIE) Jamie Blose
Main Line Health
#1 (TIE) Alima McCord
Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic
Orthopedics
#1 Rosemarie Dooling
Main Line Health
Marigold Aniceto, Colleen Birmingham, Lauren Granata, Alexis Kurtz, Blaire Marshall, Brett McCutcheon, Erica Peters, Amy Russo, Erica Shaw, Erin Spangler
Main Line Health
Outpatient/Ambulatory Care
#1 Crystal Santoro
Guardian Nurses Healthcare Advocates
Agnes Logue, Jill Veasey
Crozer Health
Jennifer Jones, Hannah Snyder
Main Line Fertility
Meghan Gallagher, Sara Simkins
Main Line Health
Post Anesthesia Care Unit
#1 Michelle Salvi
Main Line Health
Theresa Wisely
Crozer Health
Jaclin Davis, Patrick Dececco, Megan Dougherty, Angela Gardner, Lori Hopkins, Melanie McCusker, Colleen Roe, Taylor Ulman, Amy Yingling
Main Line Health
Pediatrics
#1 Meghan Maguire
Main Line Health
Alexa Boyle, Meghan McCusker, Jennifer Toomey, Lisa Waraksa
Main Line Health
Primary Care
#1 Ryan Anne Pishock
Family Practice of Jeffersonville
Meghan Kohuth
Family Practice of Jeffersonville
Lisa Broody
Lewis Family Practice
Quality & Safety
#1 Michael Martin
Main Line Health
Dorothy Gregoire
Crozer Health
Alison Dysard, Constance (Connie) Lawrey, Diane Lynch, Patricia McCusker
Main Line Health
Elizabeth Wentzel
Penn Medicine
Radiology
#1 Michael Chisholm
Penn Medicine
Student Health Services (K-12)
#1 Gina Capozzoli
Ridley School District
Volunteerism & Service
#1 Gwen Smith
Crozer Health
FAQ: How many votes does a nurse need to make the list?
A: It depends. Most categories have a standard threshold based on the overall number of nurses. We lower the threshold for certain pediatric and surgical specialties and in counties where the number of practitioners is smaller.
FAQ: How selective is the directory?
A: Main Line Today employs an annual peer-to-peer balloting system that determines the cream of the crop in the nursing profession.
FAQ: Can a nurse pay to be on the list?
A: Never. We receive no compensation from health systems or any other source in exchange for placement on the list. Advertisers are not guaranteed placement. Only after the list has been finalized are hospitals notified. At that point, they can choose to advertise to promote the achievement. Many of the ads appear in the special advertising section published in the magazine.
FAQ: How do you choose the specialties on the list?
A: We consult with healthcare practitioners for their recommendations.
FAQ: Do you verify all nurses on the list?
A: Yes. All voters and nominees are vetted using the appropriate state licensure resources, and a balloting coordinator confirms practice information. Every effort is made to collaborate with healthcare systems and employers during the verification process.
FAQ: I’m a nurse. Why didn’t I receive a ballot?
A: Every effort is made to include as many nurses as possible in the balloting process. Marketing and communications teams at healthcare systems and group practices are called on to help facilitate nominations and verify winners.
Related: A Guide to Independent Fitness Studios Around the Main Line