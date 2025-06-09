Subscribe
Life & Style

Meet the Main Line Region’s Top Dentists in 2025

When you need expert dental care, look no further than this guide to top dentists across the western suburbs.

June 9, 2025   |By
dentist
Photo by Caroline LM on Unsplash

Cosmetic DentistryEndodonticsGeneral DentistryOral & Maxillofacial SurgeryOral MedicineOrthodonticsPediatric DentistryPeriodonticsProsthodontics

Cosmetic Dentistry

Ericka Klein
Dr. Ericka Klein, DMD, PC
Devon
(610) 688-4100

Jonathan Scharf
Exton Dental Health Group
Exton
(610) 363-2300

Tara Sexton
Main Line Smiles
Bala Cynwyd
(610) 664-8466

Endodontics

Allyson A. Abbott
Allyson A. Abbott
Plymouth Meeting
(610) 834-7770

Eric Hodges, Joanna Ku
Associated Endodontists
Bala Cynwyd
(215) 999-7862

Saleh Rajaeian
Bala Advanced Endodontics
Bala Cynwyd
(610) 668-2442

Susan I. Silberg, Bruce R. Terry
Endodontic Specialists
Wayne, Phoenixville
(610) 995-0109, (610) 917-9984

Essam K. Taha
Glen Mills Endodontics
Glen Mills
(610) 558-3505

Brian S. Kunz
Main Line Endodontic Associates
Bryn Mawr
(610) 525-9845

Maria Concepcion
Maria Concepcion, Advanced Endodontics
Paoli
(610) 644-8899

Scott Levy
Media Endodontics
Media
(484) 444-2664

Sweta Shah-Saini
Modern Endodontics
Downingtown
(610) 222-6610

Rami Elsabee, Ameir Eltom, Samuel Kratchman, Kenneth Lee, Lindi Orlin, Alex Ruch, Allen Yang
Precision Endodontic Network
Bryn Mawr, Exton, West Chester, Paoli
(484) 222-6421

Francine Trzeciak Cwyk Springfield Endodontics
Springfield
(610) 543-2288

General Dentistry

Michelle Ordway
Amsterdam Dental Group
Paoli
(610) 651-5611

Jennifer Skoff
Bala Kids Dentistry
Bala Cynwyd
(610) 336-8478

Amy Shoumer
Amy Shoumer DMD
Bryn Mawr
(610) 234-3881

Noelle Ling, John E. Richardson
Bryn Mawr Dental Health Group
Bryn Mawr
(610) 525-4910

Ryan C. Dunn
Chester County Family Dentistry
West Chester
(610) 431-0600

Robert J. Dollfus III
Chesterbrook Dental Associates
Berwyn
(610) 632-8702

Anh Phung
Conshohocken Dental Arts, Great Valley Dental Associates
Conshohocken, Wayne
(610) 828-1640, conshohocken.dental
(610) 701-0102, greatvalley.dental

Jason Petkevis
Dental Distinction
Chester Springs
(610) 904-9274

Hal Cohen
Downingtown Family Dentistry
Downingtown
(610) 269-1414

Jamie Lowstetter
Dr. Ericka Klein, DMD, PC
Devon
(610) 688-4100

Leigh-Ann Maltz-Dichter
Dr. Leigh-Ann Smiles
Ardmore
(610) 667-3631

Mary Sidawi
Dr. Mary Sidawi, DMD Family Dentistry
Ardmore
(610) 642-2550

James Stevenson
Dresher Dental
Dresher
(215) 641-0441

Anthony K. Shayegan
Exton Family Dentistry
Exton
(610) 363-6070

Iliana Tati
First Dental of West Chester
West Chester
(610) 692-3953

Ronak Patel
Limerick Dental Arts
Royersford
(484) 854-3419

Alexandra Hillyard Monroe
Gregory A. Hillyard
Media
(610) 566-0291

Charles H. Sacks
Gwynedd Family Dentistry
Ambler
(215) 646-4767

Ken Hobbs
Hobbs Family Dental
Conshohocken
(610) 572-1168

Jeffrey J. Price
Jeffrey J. Price, DMD
Newtown Square
(610) 353-9555

Thomas N. Verna
Lee Dental Associates
Springfield
(610) 544-3777

David B. Block, Parampreet (Pappy) Chhina, Evan Eisler
Main Line Center for Dental Excellence
Narberth
(610) 664-6061

Guila Omene
Main Line Dental Club
Paoli
(610) 644-5547

Naila Bryan, Jerry Matt
Main Line Dental Health & Wellness
Bryn Mawr
(610) 947-5566

Emily Hallam, Katharine Miller
Narberth Dental Group
Narberth
(610) 667-6630

Rajeev R. Gowda
Paoli Family Dentistry
Paoli
(610) 647-0353

Mark Forwood
Swarthmore Smiles
Swarthmore
(610) 543-7444

Nipa Thakkar
Thakkar Dental
West Chester
(610) 436-4512

Stephen P. Howarth, Stephen P. Howarth Jr.
Wallingford Station Family Dental
Wallingford
(610) 228-0262

Brent Guenthner, Murphy Ziesel
Westtown Dental Associates
West Chester
(610) 436-9736

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

G. Joel Funari
Advanced Oral & Facial Surgery of the Main Line
Devon
(610) 688-6682

Jay Albanese
Albanese Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
Kennett Square
(484) 926-6001

Christopher S. Perrie
Ardmore Oral Surgery
Ardmore
(610) 645-5866

Mansoor Madani
Bala Institute of Oral Surgery
Bala Cynwyd
(610) 667-6161

Neal Bozentka
Bozentka Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
Swarthmore
(610) 328-0773

Peter M. Famiglio
Brandywine Oral Surgery
Exton
(610) 363-7000

Lawrence Levin
By Design Dental
King of Prussia
(484) 231-1177

Bradley T. Belous, Amin Kazemi, Cynthia Trentacosti
Chester County Oral Surgery & Dental Implants
West Chester, Kennett Square, Wayne,
(610) 819-5732

Richard J. Clark III
Daley Oral Surgery
Springfield
(610) 614-5779

Andrew R. Steinkeler
Flagship Oral, Facial, and Dental Implant Surgery
Fort Washington
(215) 591-3590

Robert Mogyoros
Greater Philadelphia Oral Surgery, By Design Dental
Elkins Park, King of Prussia
(215) 379-3382, greaterphiladelphiaoralsurgery.com; (484) 231-1177

David J. Guba
Abington Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
Abington
(215) 887-2385

Daniel I. Taub
Jefferson Oral Surgery Associates
Bryn Mawr
(610) 519-9125

Keith Silverstein
Keith Silverstein DMD MD
Paoli
(610) 735-7330

Louis M. Manna
Louis M. Manna
Exton
(610) 363-4400

Christopher Paolino
Oral & Facial Surgery Center
Glen Mills
(610) 459-4179

Jonathan L. Voiner
Oral Surgery Associates of the Main Line
Paoli, Exton
(610) 731-7374, (610) 731-6646

Lee R. Carrasco, Joseph A. Foote, Brian P. Ford
Penn Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
Radnor
(800) 789-7366

Michael A. Bianchi, Andrew L. Kanter
Pennsylvania Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Centers
Bryn Mawr, King of Prussia, Media, Plymouth Meeting, Collegeville
(610) 527-3110, (610) 265-2150, (610) 565-7200, (610) 275-0500, (610) 409-9660

Thomas Krakower
Thomas Krakower
Media
(610) 744-2888

Oral Medicine

Thomas P. Sollecito, Eric T. Stoopler
Penn Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
Radnor
(800) 789-7366

Orthodontics

Thomas A. Brady
Brady Orthodontics
Exton
(610) 363-2200

Karen Conn, Ross Segal
Bryn Mawr Orthodontics
Bryn Mawr
(484) 383-0055

Raymond S. Buttenbaum
Buttenbaum Orthodontics
Paoli
(610) 647-6262

Normand Boucher
BY Orthodontics
Wayne
(610) 688-3355

David Carpinello, Paul Carpinello
Carpinello Orthodontics
Drexel Hill, Edgmont, Newtown Square
(610) 446-6004, (610) 353-0807, (610) 356-8850

Kimberly F. Christie
CDF Family Orthodontics
Media, Wallingford
(610) 566-6649, (610) 565-8888

Anthony L. Cook
Cook & Gutsche Orthodontics
Springfield
(610) 600-1242

Anthony R. Costa
Costa Orthodontic Specialist
Bryn Mawr
(610) 525-3008

Catherine Foote
Foote Orthodontics
Bryn Mawr, Wayne
(610) 525-6142

Peter Greco
Greco Orthodontics
Ardmore
(610) 649-3535

Jeffrey Leiss
Leiss & Hendrix Orthodontics
Exton, Kennett Square
(610) 363-2900, (610) 444-9952

Sara Kasten, David Markowitz
Markowitz Orthodontics
Narberth, Blue Bell
(610) 667-6770, (215) 367-5385

May O’Keeffe
May O’Keeffe Orthodontics
King of Prussia
(610) 265-3034

Vincent D. Mongiovi
Mongiovi Orthodontics
Glen Mills
(610) 358-5003

Adam J. Weiss
Orthodontic Associates of Collegeville
Collegeville
(610) 409-9880

Debbie Parnes, Courtney Rubin
Phamily Orthodontics
Paoli, Wayne
(610) 644-1222

Stephen (Steve) Slawek
Slawek Orthodontics
Lafayette Hill
(610) 828-4231

Richard Tanzilli II
Tanzilli Orthodontics
West Chester
(610) 431-7350

Christine Ferrell
West Chester Orthodontics
West Chester
(610) 918-3200

Pediatric Dentistry

Sheedeh Madani
Bala Kids Dentistry
Bala Cynwyd
(610) 336-8478

Benjamin L. McKee
Benjamin L. McKee
Wayne
(610) 225-0500

Allison B. Rose
Collegeville Pediatric Dentistry
Collegeville
(610) 409-2599

Marc Virtue
Glen Eagle Pediatric Dentistry
Glen Mills
(484) 639-9066

Anil Shah
Great Valley Pediatric Dentistry
Exton
(484) 252-2056

Jackie Wingate
Groovy Pediatric Dentistry
Berwyn
(610) 557-0252

Bari Levine
Growing Smiles Main Line Pediatric Dentistry
Narberth
(610) 890-7427

Carolyn Loughlin
Healthy Young Smiles
Exton
(610) 524-9085

Annie Creato
Kidsteeth Pediatric Dentistry
Swarthmore
(610) 627-1199

John S. Horchos
Lower Merion Pediatric Dentistry
Ardmore
(610) 642-3417

Kimberly Dondici Chermol, Winslow Harshaw, Micaella Schocker
Pediatric & Adolescent Dentistry of the Main Line
Bryn Mawr
(610) 527-2434

Jeff Melini
Pediatric Dental Associates of Glen Mills
Glen Mills
(610) 358-3900

Sandra E. Grzybicki
Sandra E. Grzybicki
Paoli
(610) 647-6688

Periodontics

Andrew B. Diamond
Andrew B. Diamond
Willow Grove
(215) 657-2211

Steven R. Sierakowski
Brandywine Periodontics
Glen Mills
(610) 558-8283

Hanh Bui Keating
Bryn Mawr Periodontal Associates
Bryn Mawr
(610) 525-8485

Sam Khoury
Dental Implant Smiles
Newtown, Chadds Ford
(215) 968-9601, (610) 500-0610

Joshua Evensky
Evensky Periodontics And Dental Implants
Radnor
(484) 580-6349

Steven L. Atlas
Exton Periodontics and Dental Implants
Exton
(610) 524-2555

Samia Hardan
Hardan Periodontics & Dental Implants
West Chester
(610) 857-7776

Kenneth J. Bosch
Kenneth J. Bosch DMD
Springfield
(610) 543-5996

Wendy M. Halpern
Main Line Periodontics & Dental Implants
Bryn Mawr
(610) 527-6061

Maki Ishii
Bryn Mawr Periodontics and Implantology
Bryn Mawr
(484) 380-2143

Milita G. Borguet
Milita G. Borguet DMD
Narberth
(610) 664-9510

Howard B. Gross
North Penn Periodontal Associates
Lansdale
(215) 368-5110

Emilie Larrazabal
Plymouth Periodontics & Dental Implants
Plymouth Meeting
(610) 825-4334

Scott K. Smith
SK Smith & Associates
King of Prussia
(610) 772-8793

Scott W. Garrison
Scott Garrison DDS, MSD, PC
Media
(610) 566-2217

Prosthodontics

Caleb Cross, Howard Fraiman, Brian Kasten
Amsterdam Dental Group
Paoli
(610) 651-5611

Andrew M. Halbert
Andrew M. Halbert, DDS
Bryn Mawr
(610) 527-8900

Rohini Bhatia
Chester County Prosthodontics
West Chester
(610) 436-9570

David J. Weinstock
David J. Weinstock, DMD
Bala Cynwyd
(215) 857-8054

Ernesto A. Lee
Advanced Esthetic & Implant Dentistry
Bryn Mawr
(610) 525-1200

David J. Kopecki
Exton Dental Health Group
Exton
(610) 363-2300

James J. Gentile
James J. Gentile, DDS, PC
Media
(610) 565-7222

Glenn J. Wolfinger
Pi Dental Center
Fort Washington
(215) 646-6334

FAQ: How selective is the directory?

A: Main Line Today employs an annual peer-to-peer balloting system that determines the cream of the crop in the dental profession.

FAQ: How many votes does a dentist need to make the list?

A: It depends. Most categories have a standard threshold based on the overall number of dentists. We lower the threshold for certain specialties.

FAQ: Can a dentist pay to be on the list?

A: Never. We receive no compensation in exchange for placement on the list. Advertisers are not guaranteed placement. Only after the list has been finalized are dentists notified. At that point, they can choose to advertise to promote the achievement. Many of the ads appear in the special advertising section published in the magazine.

FAQ: How do you choose the specialties on the list?

A: We consult with our dental advisory board for their recommendations.

FAQ: Do you verify dentists on the list?

A: Yes. All voters and nominees are vetted using the appropriate state licensure resources, and a research editor confirms practice information.

FAQ: I’m a dentist. Why didn’t I receive a ballot?

A: Every effort is made to include as many dentists as possible in the balloting process.

