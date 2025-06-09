Meet the Main Line Region’s Top Dentists in 2025

Cosmetic Dentistry • Endodontics • General Dentistry • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery • Oral Medicine • Orthodontics • Pediatric Dentistry • Periodontics • Prosthodontics
Cosmetic Dentistry
Ericka Klein
Dr. Ericka Klein, DMD, PC
Devon
(610) 688-4100
Jonathan Scharf
Exton Dental Health Group
Exton
(610) 363-2300
Tara Sexton
Main Line Smiles
Bala Cynwyd
(610) 664-8466
Endodontics
Allyson A. Abbott
Allyson A. Abbott
Plymouth Meeting
(610) 834-7770
Eric Hodges, Joanna Ku
Associated Endodontists
Bala Cynwyd
(215) 999-7862
Saleh Rajaeian
Bala Advanced Endodontics
Bala Cynwyd
(610) 668-2442
Susan I. Silberg, Bruce R. Terry
Endodontic Specialists
Wayne, Phoenixville
(610) 995-0109, (610) 917-9984
Essam K. Taha
Glen Mills Endodontics
Glen Mills
(610) 558-3505
Brian S. Kunz
Main Line Endodontic Associates
Bryn Mawr
(610) 525-9845
Maria Concepcion
Maria Concepcion, Advanced Endodontics
Paoli
(610) 644-8899
Scott Levy
Media Endodontics
Media
(484) 444-2664
Sweta Shah-Saini
Modern Endodontics
Downingtown
(610) 222-6610
Rami Elsabee, Ameir Eltom, Samuel Kratchman, Kenneth Lee, Lindi Orlin, Alex Ruch, Allen Yang
Precision Endodontic Network
Bryn Mawr, Exton, West Chester, Paoli
(484) 222-6421
Francine Trzeciak Cwyk Springfield Endodontics
Springfield
(610) 543-2288
General Dentistry
Michelle Ordway
Amsterdam Dental Group
Paoli
(610) 651-5611
Jennifer Skoff
Bala Kids Dentistry
Bala Cynwyd
(610) 336-8478
Amy Shoumer
Amy Shoumer DMD
Bryn Mawr
(610) 234-3881
Noelle Ling, John E. Richardson
Bryn Mawr Dental Health Group
Bryn Mawr
(610) 525-4910
Ryan C. Dunn
Chester County Family Dentistry
West Chester
(610) 431-0600
Robert J. Dollfus III
Chesterbrook Dental Associates
Berwyn
(610) 632-8702
Anh Phung
Conshohocken Dental Arts, Great Valley Dental Associates
Conshohocken, Wayne
(610) 828-1640, conshohocken.dental
(610) 701-0102, greatvalley.dental
Jason Petkevis
Dental Distinction
Chester Springs
(610) 904-9274
Hal Cohen
Downingtown Family Dentistry
Downingtown
(610) 269-1414
Jamie Lowstetter
Dr. Ericka Klein, DMD, PC
Devon
(610) 688-4100
Leigh-Ann Maltz-Dichter
Dr. Leigh-Ann Smiles
Ardmore
(610) 667-3631
Mary Sidawi
Dr. Mary Sidawi, DMD Family Dentistry
Ardmore
(610) 642-2550
James Stevenson
Dresher Dental
Dresher
(215) 641-0441
Anthony K. Shayegan
Exton Family Dentistry
Exton
(610) 363-6070
Iliana Tati
First Dental of West Chester
West Chester
(610) 692-3953
Ronak Patel
Limerick Dental Arts
Royersford
(484) 854-3419
Alexandra Hillyard Monroe
Gregory A. Hillyard
Media
(610) 566-0291
Charles H. Sacks
Gwynedd Family Dentistry
Ambler
(215) 646-4767
Ken Hobbs
Hobbs Family Dental
Conshohocken
(610) 572-1168
Jeffrey J. Price
Jeffrey J. Price, DMD
Newtown Square
(610) 353-9555
Thomas N. Verna
Lee Dental Associates
Springfield
(610) 544-3777
David B. Block, Parampreet (Pappy) Chhina, Evan Eisler
Main Line Center for Dental Excellence
Narberth
(610) 664-6061
Guila Omene
Main Line Dental Club
Paoli
(610) 644-5547
Naila Bryan, Jerry Matt
Main Line Dental Health & Wellness
Bryn Mawr
(610) 947-5566
Emily Hallam, Katharine Miller
Narberth Dental Group
Narberth
(610) 667-6630
Rajeev R. Gowda
Paoli Family Dentistry
Paoli
(610) 647-0353
Mark Forwood
Swarthmore Smiles
Swarthmore
(610) 543-7444
Nipa Thakkar
Thakkar Dental
West Chester
(610) 436-4512
Stephen P. Howarth, Stephen P. Howarth Jr.
Wallingford Station Family Dental
Wallingford
(610) 228-0262
Brent Guenthner, Murphy Ziesel
Westtown Dental Associates
West Chester
(610) 436-9736
Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
G. Joel Funari
Advanced Oral & Facial Surgery of the Main Line
Devon
(610) 688-6682
Jay Albanese
Albanese Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
Kennett Square
(484) 926-6001
Christopher S. Perrie
Ardmore Oral Surgery
Ardmore
(610) 645-5866
Mansoor Madani
Bala Institute of Oral Surgery
Bala Cynwyd
(610) 667-6161
Neal Bozentka
Bozentka Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
Swarthmore
(610) 328-0773
Peter M. Famiglio
Brandywine Oral Surgery
Exton
(610) 363-7000
Lawrence Levin
By Design Dental
King of Prussia
(484) 231-1177
Bradley T. Belous, Amin Kazemi, Cynthia Trentacosti
Chester County Oral Surgery & Dental Implants
West Chester, Kennett Square, Wayne,
(610) 819-5732
Richard J. Clark III
Daley Oral Surgery
Springfield
(610) 614-5779
Andrew R. Steinkeler
Flagship Oral, Facial, and Dental Implant Surgery
Fort Washington
(215) 591-3590
Robert Mogyoros
Greater Philadelphia Oral Surgery, By Design Dental
Elkins Park, King of Prussia
(215) 379-3382, greaterphiladelphiaoralsurgery.com; (484) 231-1177
David J. Guba
Abington Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
Abington
(215) 887-2385
Daniel I. Taub
Jefferson Oral Surgery Associates
Bryn Mawr
(610) 519-9125
Keith Silverstein
Keith Silverstein DMD MD
Paoli
(610) 735-7330
Louis M. Manna
Louis M. Manna
Exton
(610) 363-4400
Christopher Paolino
Oral & Facial Surgery Center
Glen Mills
(610) 459-4179
Jonathan L. Voiner
Oral Surgery Associates of the Main Line
Paoli, Exton
(610) 731-7374, (610) 731-6646
Lee R. Carrasco, Joseph A. Foote, Brian P. Ford
Penn Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
Radnor
(800) 789-7366
Michael A. Bianchi, Andrew L. Kanter
Pennsylvania Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Centers
Bryn Mawr, King of Prussia, Media, Plymouth Meeting, Collegeville
(610) 527-3110, (610) 265-2150, (610) 565-7200, (610) 275-0500, (610) 409-9660
Thomas Krakower
Thomas Krakower
Media
(610) 744-2888
Oral Medicine
Thomas P. Sollecito, Eric T. Stoopler
Penn Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
Radnor
(800) 789-7366
Orthodontics
Thomas A. Brady
Brady Orthodontics
Exton
(610) 363-2200
Karen Conn, Ross Segal
Bryn Mawr Orthodontics
Bryn Mawr
(484) 383-0055
Raymond S. Buttenbaum
Buttenbaum Orthodontics
Paoli
(610) 647-6262
Normand Boucher
BY Orthodontics
Wayne
(610) 688-3355
David Carpinello, Paul Carpinello
Carpinello Orthodontics
Drexel Hill, Edgmont, Newtown Square
(610) 446-6004, (610) 353-0807, (610) 356-8850
Kimberly F. Christie
CDF Family Orthodontics
Media, Wallingford
(610) 566-6649, (610) 565-8888
Anthony L. Cook
Cook & Gutsche Orthodontics
Springfield
(610) 600-1242
Anthony R. Costa
Costa Orthodontic Specialist
Bryn Mawr
(610) 525-3008
Catherine Foote
Foote Orthodontics
Bryn Mawr, Wayne
(610) 525-6142
Peter Greco
Greco Orthodontics
Ardmore
(610) 649-3535
Jeffrey Leiss
Leiss & Hendrix Orthodontics
Exton, Kennett Square
(610) 363-2900, (610) 444-9952
Sara Kasten, David Markowitz
Markowitz Orthodontics
Narberth, Blue Bell
(610) 667-6770, (215) 367-5385
May O’Keeffe
May O’Keeffe Orthodontics
King of Prussia
(610) 265-3034
Vincent D. Mongiovi
Mongiovi Orthodontics
Glen Mills
(610) 358-5003
Adam J. Weiss
Orthodontic Associates of Collegeville
Collegeville
(610) 409-9880
Debbie Parnes, Courtney Rubin
Phamily Orthodontics
Paoli, Wayne
(610) 644-1222
Stephen (Steve) Slawek
Slawek Orthodontics
Lafayette Hill
(610) 828-4231
Richard Tanzilli II
Tanzilli Orthodontics
West Chester
(610) 431-7350
Christine Ferrell
West Chester Orthodontics
West Chester
(610) 918-3200
Pediatric Dentistry
Sheedeh Madani
Bala Kids Dentistry
Bala Cynwyd
(610) 336-8478
Benjamin L. McKee
Benjamin L. McKee
Wayne
(610) 225-0500
Allison B. Rose
Collegeville Pediatric Dentistry
Collegeville
(610) 409-2599
Marc Virtue
Glen Eagle Pediatric Dentistry
Glen Mills
(484) 639-9066
Anil Shah
Great Valley Pediatric Dentistry
Exton
(484) 252-2056
Jackie Wingate
Groovy Pediatric Dentistry
Berwyn
(610) 557-0252
Bari Levine
Growing Smiles Main Line Pediatric Dentistry
Narberth
(610) 890-7427
Carolyn Loughlin
Healthy Young Smiles
Exton
(610) 524-9085
Annie Creato
Kidsteeth Pediatric Dentistry
Swarthmore
(610) 627-1199
John S. Horchos
Lower Merion Pediatric Dentistry
Ardmore
(610) 642-3417
Kimberly Dondici Chermol, Winslow Harshaw, Micaella Schocker
Pediatric & Adolescent Dentistry of the Main Line
Bryn Mawr
(610) 527-2434
Jeff Melini
Pediatric Dental Associates of Glen Mills
Glen Mills
(610) 358-3900
Sandra E. Grzybicki
Sandra E. Grzybicki
Paoli
(610) 647-6688
Periodontics
Andrew B. Diamond
Andrew B. Diamond
Willow Grove
(215) 657-2211
Steven R. Sierakowski
Brandywine Periodontics
Glen Mills
(610) 558-8283
Hanh Bui Keating
Bryn Mawr Periodontal Associates
Bryn Mawr
(610) 525-8485
Sam Khoury
Dental Implant Smiles
Newtown, Chadds Ford
(215) 968-9601, (610) 500-0610
Joshua Evensky
Evensky Periodontics And Dental Implants
Radnor
(484) 580-6349
Steven L. Atlas
Exton Periodontics and Dental Implants
Exton
(610) 524-2555
Samia Hardan
Hardan Periodontics & Dental Implants
West Chester
(610) 857-7776
Kenneth J. Bosch
Kenneth J. Bosch DMD
Springfield
(610) 543-5996
Wendy M. Halpern
Main Line Periodontics & Dental Implants
Bryn Mawr
(610) 527-6061
Maki Ishii
Bryn Mawr Periodontics and Implantology
Bryn Mawr
(484) 380-2143
Milita G. Borguet
Milita G. Borguet DMD
Narberth
(610) 664-9510
Howard B. Gross
North Penn Periodontal Associates
Lansdale
(215) 368-5110
Emilie Larrazabal
Plymouth Periodontics & Dental Implants
Plymouth Meeting
(610) 825-4334
Scott K. Smith
SK Smith & Associates
King of Prussia
(610) 772-8793
Scott W. Garrison
Scott Garrison DDS, MSD, PC
Media
(610) 566-2217
Prosthodontics
Caleb Cross, Howard Fraiman, Brian Kasten
Amsterdam Dental Group
Paoli
(610) 651-5611
Andrew M. Halbert
Andrew M. Halbert, DDS
Bryn Mawr
(610) 527-8900
Rohini Bhatia
Chester County Prosthodontics
West Chester
(610) 436-9570
David J. Weinstock
David J. Weinstock, DMD
Bala Cynwyd
(215) 857-8054
Ernesto A. Lee
Advanced Esthetic & Implant Dentistry
Bryn Mawr
(610) 525-1200
David J. Kopecki
Exton Dental Health Group
Exton
(610) 363-2300
James J. Gentile
James J. Gentile, DDS, PC
Media
(610) 565-7222
Glenn J. Wolfinger
Pi Dental Center
Fort Washington
(215) 646-6334
FAQ: How selective is the directory?
A: Main Line Today employs an annual peer-to-peer balloting system that determines the cream of the crop in the dental profession.
FAQ: How many votes does a dentist need to make the list?
A: It depends. Most categories have a standard threshold based on the overall number of dentists. We lower the threshold for certain specialties.
FAQ: Can a dentist pay to be on the list?
A: Never. We receive no compensation in exchange for placement on the list. Advertisers are not guaranteed placement. Only after the list has been finalized are dentists notified. At that point, they can choose to advertise to promote the achievement. Many of the ads appear in the special advertising section published in the magazine.
FAQ: How do you choose the specialties on the list?
A: We consult with our dental advisory board for their recommendations.
FAQ: Do you verify dentists on the list?
A: Yes. All voters and nominees are vetted using the appropriate state licensure resources, and a research editor confirms practice information.
FAQ: I’m a dentist. Why didn’t I receive a ballot?
A: Every effort is made to include as many dentists as possible in the balloting process.
