Meet the Main Line Region’s Top Dentists in 2025

Cosmetic Dentistry • Endodontics • General Dentistry • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery • Oral Medicine • Orthodontics • Pediatric Dentistry • Periodontics • Prosthodontics

Cosmetic Dentistry

Ericka Klein

Dr. Ericka Klein, DMD, PC

Devon

(610) 688-4100

Jonathan Scharf

Exton Dental Health Group

Exton

(610) 363-2300

Tara Sexton

Main Line Smiles

Bala Cynwyd

(610) 664-8466

Endodontics

Allyson A. Abbott

Allyson A. Abbott

Plymouth Meeting

(610) 834-7770

Eric Hodges, Joanna Ku

Associated Endodontists

Bala Cynwyd

(215) 999-7862

Saleh Rajaeian

Bala Advanced Endodontics

Bala Cynwyd

(610) 668-2442

Susan I. Silberg, Bruce R. Terry

Endodontic Specialists

Wayne, Phoenixville

(610) 995-0109, (610) 917-9984

Essam K. Taha

Glen Mills Endodontics

Glen Mills

(610) 558-3505

Brian S. Kunz

Main Line Endodontic Associates

Bryn Mawr

(610) 525-9845

Maria Concepcion

Maria Concepcion, Advanced Endodontics

Paoli

(610) 644-8899

Scott Levy

Media Endodontics

Media

(484) 444-2664

Sweta Shah-Saini

Modern Endodontics

Downingtown

(610) 222-6610

Rami Elsabee, Ameir Eltom, Samuel Kratchman, Kenneth Lee, Lindi Orlin, Alex Ruch, Allen Yang

Precision Endodontic Network

Bryn Mawr, Exton, West Chester, Paoli

(484) 222-6421

Francine Trzeciak Cwyk Springfield Endodontics

Springfield

(610) 543-2288

General Dentistry

Michelle Ordway

Amsterdam Dental Group

Paoli

(610) 651-5611

Jennifer Skoff

Bala Kids Dentistry

Bala Cynwyd

(610) 336-8478

Amy Shoumer

Amy Shoumer DMD

Bryn Mawr

(610) 234-3881

Noelle Ling, John E. Richardson

Bryn Mawr Dental Health Group

Bryn Mawr

(610) 525-4910

Ryan C. Dunn

Chester County Family Dentistry

West Chester

(610) 431-0600

Robert J. Dollfus III

Chesterbrook Dental Associates

Berwyn

(610) 632-8702

Anh Phung

Conshohocken Dental Arts, Great Valley Dental Associates

Conshohocken, Wayne

(610) 828-1640, conshohocken.dental

(610) 701-0102, greatvalley.dental

Jason Petkevis

Dental Distinction

Chester Springs

(610) 904-9274

Hal Cohen

Downingtown Family Dentistry

Downingtown

(610) 269-1414

Jamie Lowstetter

Dr. Ericka Klein, DMD, PC

Devon

(610) 688-4100

Leigh-Ann Maltz-Dichter

Dr. Leigh-Ann Smiles

Ardmore

(610) 667-3631

Mary Sidawi

Dr. Mary Sidawi, DMD Family Dentistry

Ardmore

(610) 642-2550

James Stevenson

Dresher Dental

Dresher

(215) 641-0441

Anthony K. Shayegan

Exton Family Dentistry

Exton

(610) 363-6070

Iliana Tati

First Dental of West Chester

West Chester

(610) 692-3953

Ronak Patel

Limerick Dental Arts

Royersford

(484) 854-3419

Alexandra Hillyard Monroe

Gregory A. Hillyard

Media

(610) 566-0291

Charles H. Sacks

Gwynedd Family Dentistry

Ambler

(215) 646-4767

Ken Hobbs

Hobbs Family Dental

Conshohocken

(610) 572-1168

Jeffrey J. Price

Jeffrey J. Price, DMD

Newtown Square

(610) 353-9555

Thomas N. Verna

Lee Dental Associates

Springfield

(610) 544-3777

David B. Block, Parampreet (Pappy) Chhina, Evan Eisler

Main Line Center for Dental Excellence

Narberth

(610) 664-6061

Guila Omene

Main Line Dental Club

Paoli

(610) 644-5547

Naila Bryan, Jerry Matt

Main Line Dental Health & Wellness

Bryn Mawr

(610) 947-5566

Emily Hallam, Katharine Miller

Narberth Dental Group

Narberth

(610) 667-6630

Rajeev R. Gowda

Paoli Family Dentistry

Paoli

(610) 647-0353

Mark Forwood

Swarthmore Smiles

Swarthmore

(610) 543-7444

Nipa Thakkar

Thakkar Dental

West Chester

(610) 436-4512

Stephen P. Howarth, Stephen P. Howarth Jr.

Wallingford Station Family Dental

Wallingford

(610) 228-0262

Brent Guenthner, Murphy Ziesel

Westtown Dental Associates

West Chester

(610) 436-9736

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

G. Joel Funari

Advanced Oral & Facial Surgery of the Main Line

Devon

(610) 688-6682

Jay Albanese

Albanese Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

Kennett Square

(484) 926-6001

Christopher S. Perrie

Ardmore Oral Surgery

Ardmore

(610) 645-5866

Mansoor Madani

Bala Institute of Oral Surgery

Bala Cynwyd

(610) 667-6161

Neal Bozentka

Bozentka Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

Swarthmore

(610) 328-0773

Peter M. Famiglio

Brandywine Oral Surgery

Exton

(610) 363-7000

Lawrence Levin

By Design Dental

King of Prussia

(484) 231-1177

Bradley T. Belous, Amin Kazemi, Cynthia Trentacosti

Chester County Oral Surgery & Dental Implants

West Chester, Kennett Square, Wayne,

(610) 819-5732

Richard J. Clark III

Daley Oral Surgery

Springfield

(610) 614-5779

Andrew R. Steinkeler

Flagship Oral, Facial, and Dental Implant Surgery

Fort Washington

(215) 591-3590

Robert Mogyoros

Greater Philadelphia Oral Surgery, By Design Dental

Elkins Park, King of Prussia

(215) 379-3382, greaterphiladelphiaoralsurgery.com; (484) 231-1177

David J. Guba

Abington Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

Abington

(215) 887-2385

Daniel I. Taub

Jefferson Oral Surgery Associates

Bryn Mawr

(610) 519-9125

Keith Silverstein

Keith Silverstein DMD MD

Paoli

(610) 735-7330

Louis M. Manna

Louis M. Manna

Exton

(610) 363-4400

Christopher Paolino

Oral & Facial Surgery Center

Glen Mills

(610) 459-4179

Jonathan L. Voiner

Oral Surgery Associates of the Main Line

Paoli, Exton

(610) 731-7374, (610) 731-6646

Lee R. Carrasco, Joseph A. Foote, Brian P. Ford

Penn Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

Radnor

(800) 789-7366

Michael A. Bianchi, Andrew L. Kanter

Pennsylvania Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Centers

Bryn Mawr, King of Prussia, Media, Plymouth Meeting, Collegeville

(610) 527-3110, (610) 265-2150, (610) 565-7200, (610) 275-0500, (610) 409-9660

Thomas Krakower

Thomas Krakower

Media

(610) 744-2888

Oral Medicine

Thomas P. Sollecito, Eric T. Stoopler

Penn Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

Radnor

(800) 789-7366

Orthodontics

Thomas A. Brady

Brady Orthodontics

Exton

(610) 363-2200

Karen Conn, Ross Segal

Bryn Mawr Orthodontics

Bryn Mawr

(484) 383-0055

Raymond S. Buttenbaum

Buttenbaum Orthodontics

Paoli

(610) 647-6262

Normand Boucher

BY Orthodontics

Wayne

(610) 688-3355

David Carpinello, Paul Carpinello

Carpinello Orthodontics

Drexel Hill, Edgmont, Newtown Square

(610) 446-6004, (610) 353-0807, (610) 356-8850

Kimberly F. Christie

CDF Family Orthodontics

Media, Wallingford

(610) 566-6649, (610) 565-8888

Anthony L. Cook

Cook & Gutsche Orthodontics

Springfield

(610) 600-1242

Anthony R. Costa

Costa Orthodontic Specialist

Bryn Mawr

(610) 525-3008

Catherine Foote

Foote Orthodontics

Bryn Mawr, Wayne

(610) 525-6142

Peter Greco

Greco Orthodontics

Ardmore

(610) 649-3535

Jeffrey Leiss

Leiss & Hendrix Orthodontics

Exton, Kennett Square

(610) 363-2900, (610) 444-9952

Sara Kasten, David Markowitz

Markowitz Orthodontics

Narberth, Blue Bell

(610) 667-6770, (215) 367-5385

May O’Keeffe

May O’Keeffe Orthodontics

King of Prussia

(610) 265-3034

Vincent D. Mongiovi

Mongiovi Orthodontics

Glen Mills

(610) 358-5003

Adam J. Weiss

Orthodontic Associates of Collegeville

Collegeville

(610) 409-9880

Debbie Parnes, Courtney Rubin

Phamily Orthodontics

Paoli, Wayne

(610) 644-1222

Stephen (Steve) Slawek

Slawek Orthodontics

Lafayette Hill

(610) 828-4231

Richard Tanzilli II

Tanzilli Orthodontics

West Chester

(610) 431-7350

Christine Ferrell

West Chester Orthodontics

West Chester

(610) 918-3200

Pediatric Dentistry

Sheedeh Madani

Bala Kids Dentistry

Bala Cynwyd

(610) 336-8478

Benjamin L. McKee

Benjamin L. McKee

Wayne

(610) 225-0500

Allison B. Rose

Collegeville Pediatric Dentistry

Collegeville

(610) 409-2599

Marc Virtue

Glen Eagle Pediatric Dentistry

Glen Mills

(484) 639-9066

Anil Shah

Great Valley Pediatric Dentistry

Exton

(484) 252-2056

Jackie Wingate

Groovy Pediatric Dentistry

Berwyn

(610) 557-0252

Bari Levine

Growing Smiles Main Line Pediatric Dentistry

Narberth

(610) 890-7427

Carolyn Loughlin

Healthy Young Smiles

Exton

(610) 524-9085

Annie Creato

Kidsteeth Pediatric Dentistry

Swarthmore

(610) 627-1199

John S. Horchos

Lower Merion Pediatric Dentistry

Ardmore

(610) 642-3417

Kimberly Dondici Chermol, Winslow Harshaw, Micaella Schocker

Pediatric & Adolescent Dentistry of the Main Line

Bryn Mawr

(610) 527-2434

Jeff Melini

Pediatric Dental Associates of Glen Mills

Glen Mills

(610) 358-3900

Sandra E. Grzybicki

Sandra E. Grzybicki

Paoli

(610) 647-6688

Periodontics

Andrew B. Diamond

Andrew B. Diamond

Willow Grove

(215) 657-2211

Steven R. Sierakowski

Brandywine Periodontics

Glen Mills

(610) 558-8283

Hanh Bui Keating

Bryn Mawr Periodontal Associates

Bryn Mawr

(610) 525-8485

Sam Khoury

Dental Implant Smiles

Newtown, Chadds Ford

(215) 968-9601, (610) 500-0610

Joshua Evensky

Evensky Periodontics And Dental Implants

Radnor

(484) 580-6349

Steven L. Atlas

Exton Periodontics and Dental Implants

Exton

(610) 524-2555

Samia Hardan

Hardan Periodontics & Dental Implants

West Chester

(610) 857-7776

Kenneth J. Bosch

Kenneth J. Bosch DMD

Springfield

(610) 543-5996

Wendy M. Halpern

Main Line Periodontics & Dental Implants

Bryn Mawr

(610) 527-6061

Maki Ishii

Bryn Mawr Periodontics and Implantology

Bryn Mawr

(484) 380-2143

Milita G. Borguet

Milita G. Borguet DMD

Narberth

(610) 664-9510

Howard B. Gross

North Penn Periodontal Associates

Lansdale

(215) 368-5110

Emilie Larrazabal

Plymouth Periodontics & Dental Implants

Plymouth Meeting

(610) 825-4334

Scott K. Smith

SK Smith & Associates

King of Prussia

(610) 772-8793

Scott W. Garrison

Scott Garrison DDS, MSD, PC

Media

(610) 566-2217

Prosthodontics

Caleb Cross, Howard Fraiman, Brian Kasten

Amsterdam Dental Group

Paoli

(610) 651-5611

Andrew M. Halbert

Andrew M. Halbert, DDS

Bryn Mawr

(610) 527-8900

Rohini Bhatia

Chester County Prosthodontics

West Chester

(610) 436-9570

David J. Weinstock

David J. Weinstock, DMD

Bala Cynwyd

(215) 857-8054

Ernesto A. Lee

Advanced Esthetic & Implant Dentistry

Bryn Mawr

(610) 525-1200

David J. Kopecki

Exton Dental Health Group

Exton

(610) 363-2300

James J. Gentile

James J. Gentile, DDS, PC

Media

(610) 565-7222

Glenn J. Wolfinger

Pi Dental Center

Fort Washington

(215) 646-6334

FAQ: How selective is the directory?

A: Main Line Today employs an annual peer-to-peer balloting system that determines the cream of the crop in the dental profession.

FAQ: How many votes does a dentist need to make the list?

A: It depends. Most categories have a standard threshold based on the overall number of dentists. We lower the threshold for certain specialties.

FAQ: Can a dentist pay to be on the list?

A: Never. We receive no compensation in exchange for placement on the list. Advertisers are not guaranteed placement. Only after the list has been finalized are dentists notified. At that point, they can choose to advertise to promote the achievement. Many of the ads appear in the special advertising section published in the magazine.

FAQ: How do you choose the specialties on the list?

A: We consult with our dental advisory board for their recommendations.

FAQ: Do you verify dentists on the list?

A: Yes. All voters and nominees are vetted using the appropriate state licensure resources, and a research editor confirms practice information.

FAQ: I’m a dentist. Why didn’t I receive a ballot?

A: Every effort is made to include as many dentists as possible in the balloting process.

