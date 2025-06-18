This Main Line Wedding Pays Homage to the Shore

Growing up in the region, Mackenzie Hornibrook and Michael Cassidy are no strangers to summers at the Shore. They had their first date in Avalon in 2020. Three years later, Michael proposed on the town’s Eighth Street jetty. His cousin was there to photograph the moment, decked out in a fisherman’s disguise complete with rod and tackle box.

Chadds Ford-based wedding planner Shannon Wellington picked up on her clients’ affinity for Avalon and Philadelphia. It was Wellington who inspired Mackenzie to create a custom wedding toile with help from Philly-based artist Emily Kathryn. “It was the perfect way to tell our story by weaving together the places where we built our relationship into a beautiful pattern that carried throughout our wedding design,” says Mackenzie.



With its Rocky statue, Avalon lifeboat and other significant imagery, the toile pattern was included in the envelope liner of the couple’s wedding invitation as a preview to guests. The day of the ceremony, the pattern found its way onto bar panels, cocktail napkins, pillows and even the dance floor. “It’s a detail that will live on,” Mackenzie says. “We’ll continue to cherish it for years to come.”

Mackenzie thoroughly enjoyed the planning process—and her mom also played a huge role. “We were going for an atmosphere that was formal and elegant, but also fun and personal to us,” the bride says. “I envisioned a blue and white theme with bold patterns, touches of pearl, hydrangeas, monograms, and nods to preppy and nautical details—all while still maintaining a timeless, traditional feel overall.”

Following a Catholic ceremony at St. Thomas of Villanova Church, everyone headed to Waynesborough Country Club. “The style closely aligned with the aesthetic of our wedding design, and we felt like it was the perfect place for us,” says Mackenzie. “The feeling was electric.”



Details

Wedding date: May 4, 2024

Guests: 240

Ceremony: St. Thomas of Villanova Church

Reception: Waynesborough Country Club

Bride’s dress: Elizabeth Johns

Hair: Natalie Bridal & Co.

Makeup: Makeup by Chelsea Walls

Groom’s tux: Iacobucci Formal Wear

Planning and design: Shannon Wellington Weddings

Florist: Fresh Designs Florist

Photographer: Asya Photography

Videographer: MuddySnow Productions

Cake: The Master’s Baker

Stationery and signage: Emily Kathryn Paper

Transportation: First Class Rolls Royce and King Transportation

Rentals: Vision Furniture Event Rentals, Curate by Vine & Oak and Party Rental Ltd.

Linens: Stradley Davidson Linen Collective

Entertainment: Strangers Band, BVT Live!

First dance: Spiral Staircase’s “More Today Than Yesterday”

Honeymoon: Maui and Kauai

Careers: Mackenzie works in management consulting. Michael is pursuing his MBA at the University of Notre Dame.

