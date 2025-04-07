Your Complete Guide to This Year’s Steeplechase Season in the Main Line Region

Sunday, May 4, 2025

For more than 40 years, Delaware has celebrated its own version of the Kentucky Derby each May at Winterthur’s largest single-day fundraiser. The annual Point-to-Point was spearheaded in 1978 by Greta “Greets” Layton, who grew up around horses and steeplechasing. Searching for a way to utilize the nearly 1,000-acre estate, the trustees decided to present a day of racing in the tradition of the 18th and 19th centuries.

Drawing on the knowledge of Russell B. Jones Jr., Louis “Paddy” Neilson III and other local horsemen, Layton launched the organizational effort. The first weekend in May seemed an ideal time for the race, as it didn’t conflict with other area equestrian events that already featured prominently in sporting and social calendars. It also rounded out a series of race meets hosted by the Delaware Valley Point-to-Point Association. Winterthur tractors cut a course through a former cow pasture, and 7,000 spectators—mostly horsemen and their families and friends—saw the first running on May 6, 1979.

Today, Point-to-Point is a Winterthur tradition known for its lavish tailgate picnics, high-stepping carriage horses and stylish spectators. In the early years, winners of the five races were awarded trophies modeled after notable pieces of silver in the Winterthur collection. Races were named after people and organizations familiar to Winterthur supporters and area residents: the Isabella du Pont Sharp Memorial, the Vicmead Plate, the Middletown Cup, the Winterthur Bowl and the Crowninshield Plate. In honor of Greets Layton, a trophy is awarded to the owner, trainer or rider who accumulates the most points.

In 2006, the Delaware Legislature passed a law that allowed Winterthur to offer cash purses, and Point-to-Point became sanctioned by the National Steeplechase Association. The course is a challenging one, with a total of eight fences that are jumped 17 times, covering a little over three miles.

The Beneficiary

Located just six miles outside Wilmington, Delaware, Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library encompasses a former grand du Pont estate set amid the quintessential Brandywine Valley landscape, 60 acres of world-class gardens and a stunning mansion featuring the most significant collection of American decorative arts in the world. The historic property includes the woodlands, meadows and wetland habitats that surround the house and garden—nearly 1,000 acres of conserved land. From the mid-18th century to the late 1960s, Winterthur was home to three generations of the du Pont family. The museum was founded by collector and horticulturalist Henry Francis du Pont in what had been his childhood home, which he expanded to its current size of 175 rooms displaying furniture, home accessories and works of art made or used in America from 1640 to 1860.

Du Pont also designed the Winterthur Garden. With its harmonious color and successive blooms year-round, it’s one of the oldest existing naturalistic gardens in North America. Winterthur’s independent research library boasts a world-class collection dedicated to the understanding and appreciation of the artistic, cultural, social and intellectual history of the Americas in a global context from the 17th to the 20th centuries. In partnership with the University of Delaware, Winterthur also has two graduate programs focused on the study of art conservation and American material culture.

In addition to tours, Winterthur offers exhibitions in its stunning galleries, plus musical performances, lectures and other programs for every season. Among its popular family programs are annual events like June’s Enchanted Summer Day and October’s Truck and Tractor Day. In July, Winterthur hosts its summertime Artisan Market, featuring the region’s talented craftspeople, and the Delaware Antiques Show, a top-ranked weekend-long fall event. The annual Yuletide Tour in the mansion is a beloved Brandywine Valley holiday tradition, featuring spectacular displays celebrating the Winterthur collections and history.

Schedule of Events

10:30 a.m.

Gates open

Marketplace: Shop for hats, clothing, jewelry, accessories and more

Winterthur Hunt: Enjoy special activities, crafts and contests provided by community organizations

Keystone Region Rolls-Royce Owners’ Club Antique Auto Display

11:45 a.m.

Delaware State Police Pipes and Drums

Noon

Alison Hershbell Pony Races

12:30 p.m.

Parade of River Hills Foxhounds

1 p.m.

George A. “Frolic” Weymouth Antique Carriage Parade

1:30 p.m.

Tailgate Picnic Competition Presentation

Stick Horse Races (ages 4 and under)

1:50 p.m.

Singing of the National Anthem

2 p.m.

First race: Isabella du Pont Sharp Memorial Maiden Timber Race ($20,000 purse)

2:15 p.m.

Stick Horse Races (ages 5-7)

2:30 p.m.

Second race: Winterthur Bowl Open Timber Stakes ($25,000 purse)

2:45 p.m.

Stick Horse Races (ages 8-10)

3 p.m.

Third race: Vicmead Plate Amateur Apprentice Timber Race in honor of Louis “Paddy” Neilson III ($15,000 purse)

3:30 p.m.

Fourth race: Middletown Cup Amateur Training Flat Race

3:45 p.m.

Presentation of the Greta Brown Layton Trophy

4 p.m.

Gates close

Schedule subject to change. 5101 Kennett Pike, Wilmington, Delaware. Visit winterthur.org/ptp.

Saturday, May 10, 2025

Nestled on 160 acres in Chester County’s scenic horse country, the Willowdale Steeplechase offers a day unlike any other. Spectators witness some of the nation’s finest steeplechase action as horses compete for $115,000 in purse money.

“Willowdale is more than just a race—it’s a community celebration,” says race chairman Dixon Stroud. “It’s a day to enjoy the beauty of the countryside, experience thrilling jump races, reconnect with old friends, and show off your best hats—all while supporting two incredible causes.”

The event benefits the efforts of Stroud Water Research Center to advance the understanding and protection of freshwater systems. It also supports the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine’s New Bolton Center, a member of the One Health initiative linking human, animal and environmental health. Together, the beneficiaries exemplify Willowdale’s “Racing for Life” motto—safeguarding life through education, conservation and care.

Willowdale’s races are run across two challenging courses set against its natural rolling landscape. The hurdle races utilize natural hedges, while the timber course features solid post-and-rail timber fences, hedges, open ditches and water jumps. The races are set in a natural amphitheater, enabling spectators to see most of the course from any location. General-admission guests can freely explore the property to enjoy the races and mingle with friends.

A new offering for 2025, the Willowdale Turf Club is perfect for those who want to enjoy the day without the hassle of packing a picnic. The catered Turf Club VIP tent provides a relaxed atmosphere with delicious food and beverages. Whether you’re adding tent access to your tailgate package or pairing it with a general admission ticket, the Turf Club is a chance to experience the races in style.

The theme of this year’s tailgating contest is “Wild Wicked West Meets Willowdale,” where participants can showcase their sense of humor and creativity. The Best-Dressed and Best Hat contests will entertain participants and onlookers alike.

The day begins at 10:30 a.m. with the crowd-favorite Jack Russell Terrier Races, followed by the Pony Races at 11:30, when tomorrow’s jockeys take their first strides. The first of six thrilling sanctioned races starts at 1 p.m.

In between races, guests can stroll the antique car display, browse boutique shops, savor offerings from the food and ice cream trucks, or grab a cup of gourmet coffee. The Kids Alley offers a variety of activities, including a course for stick-pony jumping, a coloring contest, and hands-on educational displays presented by Penn Vet’s New Bolton Center and Stroud Water Research Center.

Willowdale offers something for everyone, blending high-stakes racing, outdoor fun, fashion and community spirit.

The Beneficiaries

Janet Blatchley’s 12-year-old Friesian Milena arrived at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine’s New Bolton Center with balance issues and rapid breathing. A clinical team led by Dr. Joy Tomlinson conducted comprehensive diagnostics on the horse’s heart, liver and lungs. Results showed that Milena had a cardiac arrhythmia. While they corrected it, the team looked for the source of inflammation that might’ve caused it. The most revealing clue lay in her lungs. “The ultrasound and X-rays showed small areas of damage and nodules in both lungs,” says Tomlinson, assistant professor of large animal medicine. “This and her other symptoms suggest equine multinodular pulmonary fibrosis.”

EMPF is a rare, progressive lung disease in horses characterized by scar tissue in the lungs that often results in respiratory issues and exercise intolerance. “Milena’s case was a great example of how all the body systems interact,” Tomlinson says. “Disease in one system led to disease in her heart and liver. This is why comprehensive examinations and diagnostics are so important to find the correct diagnosis and institute appropriate care.”

Tomlinson and her colleague, Dr. Daniela Luethy, joined Penn Vet last year, attracted by the opportunity to tackle challenging conditions like EMPF with the most advanced tools available in veterinary medicine. “New Bolton Center is a strong community. Everyone here cares about our patients and the people we spend our days with,” says Luethy, also an assistant professor of large animal medicine. “We support each other and have rigorous discussions of cases, sometimes challenging each other in constructive ways that lift the standard of care we deliver.”

Every year, New Bolton Center handles more than 6,750 in-hospital cases and over 23,000 field-service visits. “We see one of the highest caseloads of any academic veterinary healthcare institution, which allows us to push boundaries in ways we might not otherwise,” Luethy says.

Tomlinson adds that the caseload, combined with an infrastructure that includes advanced diagnostic equipment and clinical staff and faculty in several specialties, makes New Bolton Center a special place to practice. “Milena’s care shows how internal medicine and specialty sections—including ultrasound and cardiology, diagnostic pathology, and radiology—work together to provide the highest level of care for a patient,” she says. —Sacha Adorno

Founded in 1967, Stroud Water Research Center is laser-focused on its mission to advance the knowledge and stewardship of freshwater systems through global research, education and watershed restoration. There’s science in all aspects of the center’s work. The education team takes the research and translates it into languages that can be understood by students of all ages. Right now, they’re translating that research into unique opportunities that get students more immersed in nature than ever before.

Southeastern Pennsylvania’s Greenwood Elementary is one of several schools that has received financial and technical support from the Stroud Center to enhance outdoor learning spaces, thanks to a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. These living or ecological schoolyards are child-centered outdoor environments that enable place-based, hands-on learning while strengthening local ecosystems. They don’t necessarily need to look like formal classrooms, with tables and chairs. They can exist as a tree planting, a stream where students observe macroinvertebrates, or a native plant garden for the study of pollinator species.

Teacher Jennifer Braunstein realized that Greenwood’s outdoor classrooms were either surrounded by windowed school walls on all sides—“sort of a fishbowl”—or in direct sunlight. Thanks to the Stroud Center’s support, Greenwood now has picnic tables that sit farther away from the building along the school’s winding creek, where teachers deliver lessons on stream ecology.

Stroud Center educators have been inspired by research laboratories to create outdoor learning spaces that enable visitors to engage in real science through outdoor field studies on the Stroud Center’s 55-acre campus—and the fact that they’re outside is key. “Kids spend way too much time indoors right now, so the more we can bring them outside, the better,” says Joshua Leight, principal of Hillendale Elementary School, which receives support from the Stroud Center.

During the pandemic, as educators looked for ways to safely bring students together, the Stroud Center’s outdoor education programs became more popular than ever, and an increasing number of teachers and administrators wanted to do the same on their campuses. To help, Stroud Center educators provided guidance, professional development and resources.

There are so many reasons why outdoor learning is a good thing—and the Stroud Center has documented some of them. In one study, Stroud’s education director, Steve Kerlin, and Millersville University’s Nanette Marcum-Dietrich found that students experienced feelings of well-being when learning outside, and teachers reported that their students were better behaved and more creative, collaborative and engaged. “Outdoor learning puts the learner and the natural world at the center,” says Kerlin. “People care for and protect what they value, and if we want our children to become good stewards of the natural world around them, we have to help them experience the outdoors and discover nature for themselves.”

With help from the Stroud Center, Anthony Prinzo engaged students in the design process of an outdoor learning space at West Chester East High School. “It taught our students engineering and design processes, construction, and budgeting skills,” says the science department chair. “Moreover, it’s inspired other schools in the region to embark on similar initiatives, creating a ripple effect of environmental education.”

That ripple effect extends beyond southeastern Pennsylvania. The Stroud Center is currently advising state, regional and national agencies and organizations on the creation and use of outdoor learning spaces. As more states seek to better utilize their school grounds for outdoor learning, the Stroud Center is leading the way, advising on best practices such as how to make outdoor learning more inclusive and accessible, while also benefiting the watershed.

—Diane Huskinson and Tara Muenz

Schedule of Events

10 a.m.

Gates open

Turf Club VIP tent opens

Boutique and food vendors open

10:30 a.m.

Jack Russell Terrier Races

11 a.m.

Pony Races

Noon

Judging begins for Tailgate, Hat and Best-Dressed contests

12:30 p.m.

National Anthem

1 p.m.

First race: Apprentice Rider Hurdle: Liam Magee SOTA Apprentice Rider Race

1:30 p.m.

Second race: Maiden Claiming Hurdle: The Folly

2 p.m.

Third race: Ratings Handicap Hurdle: The Rose Tree Cup

2:30 p.m.

Fourth race: Amateur Timber Stakes: The Buttonwood/Sycamore Farms Willowdale Steeplechase Stakes

3 p.m.

Fifth race: Maiden Timber: The Landhope Cup

3:30 p.m.

Sixth race: Amateur Apprentice Timber: The Willard Speakman Memorial Foxhunter’s Chase

5:30 p.m.

Gates close

Schedule subject to change. 101 E. Street Road, Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. Visit willowdale.org.

Saturday, May 17, 2025

The Radnor Hunt Races are a time-honored tradition in Chester County, dating back to 1930. As one of the oldest regional steeplechases, they’re an annual rite of spring held on the third Saturday in May, with professional jockeys and thoroughbred horses competing in four jump races for their chance at valuable purse money. This exciting and fun-filled day also features the best in themed tailgate parties, hats and fashion, as well as the much-beloved parades of foxhounds and antique carriages.

With roots that go back over 250 years to Ireland and England, steeplechase has a rich history and tradition in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. The beautiful pastoral landscapes that make up this region mimic the ideal conditions of the sport’s origins abroad, while also highlighting and reflecting the area’s land conservation efforts.

The races are held each year on the grounds of the Radnor Hunt. Founded in 1883, it’s the oldest continuously active fox hunt in the United States, recognized by the Masters of Foxhounds Association of America. For 140 years, Radnor Hunt has been the center of an active and loyal sporting community.

The Beneficiary

The Radnor Hunt Races and many of the other annual steeplechase events that take place in southeastern Pennsylvania and northern Delaware are run on lands permanently protected by the nationally accredited Brandywine Conservancy and its conservation partners. Over 30% of Chester County is protected open space—totaling 147,000 acres of public parks, historic sites, agricultural and privately held lands. While the connection between open space preservation and steeplechase racing has always been part of Radnor Hunt’s heritage, it wasn’t until the fundraising partnership with the Brandywine Conservancy began that the event became associated with “Racing for Open Space.” The two organizations joined forces over 40 years ago in a partnership spearheaded by the late Mrs. J. Maxwell “Betty” Moran and the conservancy’s late co-founder, George A. “Frolic” Weymouth. It has since raised over $5.5 million for the conservancy’s open-space and clean-water programs.

The conservancy works closely with private landowners who wish to see their lands protected forever, also providing innovative land use and environmental planning services to communities, municipalities and other governmental agencies. Since 1967, the organization has facilitated the permanent protection of over 70,200 acres of open space—including the Radnor Hunt racecourse itself and surrounding lands—and holds more than 510 conservation and agricultural easements.

Based in Chadds Ford, the conservancy is one of two programs that make up the Brandywine Conservancy & Museum of Art, which preserves and promotes the natural and cultural connections between the area’s beautiful landscape, historic sites and iconic artists. The museum features a renowned collection of historic and contemporary American art, housed in a 19th-century mill building with a dramatic steel and glass addition overlooking the banks of the Brandywine Creek. It engages visitors of all ages through a robust array of special exhibitions and programs.

Situated on over 15 acres of conserved land, the conservancy’s campus features more than four miles of public trails and sprawling native plant gardens, meadows, woodlands and wetlands. The organization offers a variety of virtual and in-person programs for audiences of all ages, including guided trail walks on its campus and preserves, art discussions, creative art activities and live performances, and interactive workshops.

Schedule of Events

9 a.m.

Gates open

9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Vendor Village shops open

11 a.m.

Pony Races

Noon-2 p.m.

Picnic Tailgate Competition

12:30 p.m.

Color Guard and National Anthem

1 p.m.

The Katherine W. Illoway Invitational Sidesaddle Race

1:30 p.m.

First race: The Milfern Cup

1:45 p.m.

Parade of the Radnor Hunt Foxhounds

2:10 p.m.

Second race: The Radnor Hunt Cup

2:25 p.m.

Carriage Parade

2:50 p.m.

Third race: The National Hunt Cup

3:05 p.m.

Presentation of the Charles Wayne (Skip) Achuff Jr. – Annual Memorial Stalwart of Steeplechase Award

3:30 p.m.

Fourth race: The Henry Collins Steeplechase

Schedule subject to change. 826 Providence Road, Malvern, Pennsylvania. Visit radnorhuntraces.org.

