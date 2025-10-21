Did You Spot the Main Line Area in These Movies and TV Shows?

It’s entertaining to see places and things near and dear to your heart onscreen and think “I’ve been to that Rita’s!” “I know that park!” “A Wawa reference!” The Main Line and western suburbs have been featured in countless movies and TV shows over the years (classics like The Blob, The Philadelphia Story and Rocky all spring to mind), but it’s still exciting to see camera crews and actors filming around the area.

Local writer and director M. Night Shyamalan has been featuring Philly and the Main Line in his movies since his 1999 breakout film The Sixth Sense and has continued to do so in nearly every picture. Other Hollywood names who have stayed true to their Main Line and western suburbs roots are now choosing to showcase the area in their shows and movies.

From Adam Sandler’s basketball flick Hustle to (HBO) Max’s new crime-drama series Task, there has been a spike in the love and attention our region is receiving on the big and small screen this decade. Many creators are even making the area feel like a quirky character itself on the screen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HUSTLE (@hustlenetflix)

- Advertisement -

Adam Sandler was seen all over the area while he was filming his 2022 Netflix movie Hustle, about a washed-up basketball scout attempting to revive his career with a promising new recruit. The film, which was shot during the COVID-19 pandemic, paid homage to the city, featuring many iconic spots, like the Wells Fargo Center, the now-defunct Melrose Diner, steakhouse Butcher & Singer and more.

While locally a gym in Coatesville and the hills of Manayunk were featured in the movie, off screen Sandler dined repeatedly at DanDan in Wayne, where owners Catherina and Kevin Huang had kitchen staff adjust recipes for the actor, including a pork-free soup dumpling. He also stopped by Handel’s Ice Cream in Berwyn for a sweet treat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SoulJoel’s at SunnyBrook (@souljoels)

Comedian Shane Gillis was born to the west in Mechanicsburg, but he worked his way up the Philadelphia comedy club circuit before eventually co-creating the Netflix series Tires with Steve Gerben and John McKeever. The show, which premiered in 2024, has had two seasons, with a third planned, and filmed almost entirely at Tires Etc. on Gay Street in West Chester (in fact, the original title of the pilot was Tires Etc.). Cast members have been spotted all over the area, as many live here. (We spotted Steve Gerben dining with his parents at Casey’s in Berwyn, and Gillis is often a presence at Eagles games.)

While the shop in the series is called Valley Forge Automotive Center (and that shop, which is now closed, was actually located in Norristown), the fictional tires shop in the series is referred to as having locations in Wayne and Springfield as well. King of Prussia was also a setting for several scenes from season two, which added some big names like Vince Vaughn in a hilarious cameo and Thomas Haden Church as Gillis’s character’s father. Much of the supporting cast are locals from the Philly comedy scene, so those regional accents are real, not learned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eric (@esegal_215)

Conversely, learning accents was key for the Task cast as many of the actors are British (and Irish). Berwyn native, Archbishop Carroll and Villanova University grad Brad Ingelsby’s 2021 series Mare of Easttown, with British actress and Academy Award winner Kate Winslet, was such a hit, it was assumed his next series Task would also be well-received. And the show (the final episode of which aired October 19) was also a success.

While Mare was set and filmed largely in the Delaware County town of Aston, the show’s titular township of Easttown was actually a nod to the township in which Ingelsby was raised. The Philly twangs and Wawa references in Ingelsby’s first series continue in Task, which was also filmed largely in Delco.

The FBI career fair scene in Task was filmed at Neumann University in Aston. Dixon’s Lounge in Folsom and the Upland Diner in Chester were locations for several key scenes, as was Marcus Hook Community Center and Lefty’s Bar in Coatesville. Much of the series’ suspenseful outdoor scenes were shot at Ridley Creek State Park and Philadelphia’s Wissahickon Valley Park, specifically Kitchen’s Lane Bridge and Thomas Mill Covered Bridge.

- Advertisement -

Ingelsby’s degree in screenwriting from American Film Institute (AFI) is evident in his gifted storytelling and ability to capture the essence of the area. After living on the West Coast for years, Ingelsby once again lives in Berwyn, adding even more connection and authenticity to his work, which audiences have praised for feeling like home. He finds this reaction highly gratifying.

Ingelsby weaves in local references to Wawa, Rita’s water ice, pizza spots and even local names into his screenplays. “I know Drexel Hill. I know Springfield. I know those houses,” Ingelsby told PhillyVoice. “I’ve driven those roads. I’ve been inside those homes…It’s always a balancing act between wanting to make it specific to the area and not feel like we’re jamming the area down people’s throats. How do we get these details in so the audience knows where they are in the world without smashing them over the head? Telling an honest story about the area means a lot to me.” (No word on his thoughts of the SNL “Murder Durder” skit spoofing the Philly accents on Mare, but it made Winslet cry with laughter.)

The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pottstown Local (@pottstownlocal)

Pottstown is the setting for this movie adaptation of James McBride’s 2023 bestselling novel The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store, set to begin filming soon. Steven Spielberg, teaming up with independent film company A24, is the man behind the project. The drama, set in the 1920s and 1930s, focuses on the lives of Black and Jewish residents in the Chicken Hill neighborhood of Pottstown, Pennsylvania. With Spielberg at the helm, this promises to be a big production which will no doubt bring more famous faces and familiar Main Line area settings to the screen.

Related: The Anthony Wayne Theater Is Ready for a Big-Screen Comeback