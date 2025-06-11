Your Guide to Healthcare Across the Main Line Region

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia
(800) 879-2467
Main Building
3401 Civic Center Blvd., Philadelphia, (215) 590-1000
Middleman Family Pavilion
550 S. Goddard Blvd., King of Prussia, (215) 590-1000
Community Hospital Affiliates
CHOP at Main Line Health, Bryn Mawr Hospital
130 S. Bryn Mawr Ave., Bryn Mawr, (484) 337-3000
CHOP at Einstein Montgomery
559 W. Germantown Pike, East Norriton, (800) 879-2467
CHOP at Main Line Health, Lankenau Medical Center
100 E. Lancaster Ave., Wynnewood, (484) 476-2000
CHOP at Main Line Health, Paoli Hospital
255 W. Lancaster Ave., Paoli, (484) 565-1000
CHOP at Main Line Health, Riddle Hospital
1068 W. Baltimore Pike, Media, (484) 227-9400
CHOP at Penn Medicine, Chester County Hospital
701 E. Marshall St., West Chester, (610) 431-5376
Primary Care Centers
2000 Sproul Road, Suite 206, Broomall, (610) 284-0200
1766 Wilmington Pike, Glen Mills, (610) 358-2778
663 W. Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr, (610) 658-0999
1437 DeKalb St., Suite 100, Norristown, (610) 272, 4550
817 E. Baltimore Pike, Suite A, Kennett Square, (610) 444-0113
1021 W. Baltimore Pike, Media, (610) 284-0200
2 Industrial Blvd., Suite 100, Paoli, (610) 407-9000
1001 Baltimore Pike, Unit 10A, Springfield, (610) 604-0888
770 Miles Road, Suite 1, West Chester, (610) 436-8611
Specialty Care Centers
819 Baltimore Pike, Glen Mills, (267) 425-8500
135 S. Bryn Mawr Ave., Suite 240, Bryn Mawr, (610) 229-9164
Oaklands Corporate Center, 481 John Young Way, Exton, (610) 594-9008
550 S. Goddard Blvd., King of Prussia, (610) 337-3232
Crozer Health
(800) 254-3258
Crozer-Chester Medical Center
1 Medical Center Blvd., Upland, (610) 447-2000
Taylor Hospital
175 E. Chester Pike, Ridley Park, (610) 595-6000
Outpatient Centers
Community Campus
301 W. 15th St., Chester, (610) 619-8700
Crozer Brinton Lake
300 Evergreen Drive, Glen Mills, (610) 579-3400
Crozer Health at Broomall
30 Lawrence Road, Broomall, (484) 446-3600
Media Medical Plaza
200 E. State St., Media, (610) 480-5800
Jefferson Health
(800) 533-3669
Jefferson Einstein Montgomery Hospital
559 W. Germantown Pike, East Norriton, (484) 622-1000
Outpatient Centers
Jefferson Health – King of Prussia
210 Mall Blvd., King of Prussia, (610) 233-3693
Minerva D. Braemer Medical Arts Building
609 W. Germantown Pike, East Norriton, (484) 622-1000
Nicholas and Athena Karabots Medical Building
1330 Powell St., Norristown, (800) 533-3669
Main Line Health
(866) 225-5654
Bryn Mawr Hospital
130 S. Bryn Mawr Ave., Bryn Mawr, (484) 337-3000
Bryn Mawr Rehab Hospital
414 Paoli Pike, Malvern, (484) 596-5400
Lankenau Medical Center
100 E. Lancaster Ave., Wynnewood, (484) 476-2000
Paoli Hospital
255 W. Lancaster Ave., Paoli, (484) 565-1000
Riddle Hospital
1068 W. Baltimore Pike, Media, (484) 227-9400
Outpatient Centers
Lawrence Park Shopping Center, 1991 Sproul Road, Broomall, (484) 476-3700
1020 Baltimore Pike, Glen Mills, (484) 227-7777
154 Exton Square Pkwy., Exton, (484) 565-8600
120 Valley Green Lane, King of Prussia, (484) 324-7100
3855 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, (484) 337-6000
Nemours Children’s Health
(800) 416-4441
Nemours Children’s Health at Jefferson Abington Hospital
1200 Old York Road, Abington, (215) 481-2000
Primary Care Centers
233 E. Lancaster Ave., Suite 300, Ardmore, (610) 896-8009
477 Wilmington West Chester Pike, Suite A01, Glen Mills, (610) 358-2410
101 Arrandale Blvd., Suite 103, Exton, (484) 873-3482
295 E. Baltimore Ave., Media, (610) 627-4490
1676 Lancaster Ave., Paoli, (610) 644-9233
789 E. Lancaster Ave., Villanova Center, Suite 10, Villanova, (484) 381-4010
101 E. Swedesford Road, Wayne, (484) 583-7080
Specialty Care Centers
2932 Springfield Road, Broomall, (800) 416-4441
101 Applied Bank Blvd., Suite 11, Glen Mills, (800) 416-4441
30 Worthington Blvd., Malvern, (800) 416-4441
Penn Medicine
(800) 789-7366
701 E. Marshall St., West Chester, (610) 431-5000
Outpatient Centers
East Marshall Street Medical Office
440 E. Marshall St., West Chester, (610) 431-5000
Fern Hill Medical Campus
915 Old Fern Hill Road, West Chester, (610) 431-5000
Kennett Medical Campus
400-404 McFarlan Road, Kennett Square, (610) 431-5000
Medical Office Building at New Garden
830 W. Cypress St., Kennett Square, (610) 431-5000
North Hills Medical Office Building
795 E. Marshall St., West Chester, (610) 431-5000
Penn Medicine Exton
700 W. Lincoln Hwy., Exton, (610) 431-5000
Penn Medicine Radnor
145 King of Prussia Road, Radnor, (800) 789-7366
Penn Medicine Valley Forge
1001 Chesterbrook Blvd., Berwyn, (610) 576-7500
Tower Health
(833) 348-6937
Phoenixville Hospital
140 Nutt Rd., Phoenixville, (610) 983-1000
Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic
Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital
1500 Lansdowne Ave., Darby, (610) 237-4000
