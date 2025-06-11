Subscribe
Your Guide to Healthcare Across the Main Line Region

Take advantage of the many nationally ranked hospitals and outpatient centers in our region.

June 11, 2025   |By
Chop Healthcare Facility
Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s specialty care center in King of Prussia. Adobe Stock/ Tada Images.

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

(800) 879-2467

Main Building

3401 Civic Center Blvd., Philadelphia, (215) 590-1000

Middleman Family Pavilion

550 S. Goddard Blvd., King of Prussia, (215) 590-1000

Community Hospital Affiliates

CHOP at Main Line Health, Bryn Mawr Hospital

130 S. Bryn Mawr Ave., Bryn Mawr, (484) 337-3000

CHOP at Einstein Montgomery

559 W. Germantown Pike, East Norriton, (800) 879-2467

CHOP at Main Line Health, Lankenau Medical Center

100 E. Lancaster Ave., Wynnewood, (484) 476-2000

CHOP at Main Line Health, Paoli Hospital

255 W. Lancaster Ave., Paoli, (484) 565-1000

CHOP at Main Line Health, Riddle Hospital

1068 W. Baltimore Pike, Media, (484) 227-9400

CHOP at Penn Medicine, Chester County Hospital

701 E. Marshall St., West Chester, (610) 431-5376

Primary Care Centers

2000 Sproul Road, Suite 206, Broomall, (610) 284-0200

1766 Wilmington Pike, Glen Mills, (610) 358-2778

663 W. Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr, (610) 658-0999

1437 DeKalb St., Suite 100, Norristown, (610) 272, 4550

817 E. Baltimore Pike, Suite A, Kennett Square, (610) 444-0113

1021 W. Baltimore Pike, Media, (610) 284-0200

2 Industrial Blvd., Suite 100, Paoli, (610) 407-9000

1001 Baltimore Pike, Unit 10A, Springfield, (610) 604-0888

770 Miles Road, Suite 1, West Chester, (610) 436-8611

Specialty Care Centers

819 Baltimore Pike, Glen Mills, (267) 425-8500

135 S. Bryn Mawr Ave., Suite 240, Bryn Mawr, (610) 229-9164

Oaklands Corporate Center, 481 John Young Way, Exton, (610) 594-9008

550 S. Goddard Blvd., King of Prussia, (610) 337-3232

Crozer Health

(800) 254-3258

Crozer-Chester Medical Center

1 Medical Center Blvd., Upland, (610) 447-2000

Taylor Hospital

175 E. Chester Pike, Ridley Park, (610) 595-6000

Outpatient Centers

Community Campus

301 W. 15th St., Chester, (610) 619-8700

Crozer Brinton Lake

300 Evergreen Drive, Glen Mills, (610) 579-3400

Crozer Health at Broomall

30 Lawrence Road, Broomall, (484) 446-3600

Media Medical Plaza

200 E. State St., Media, (610) 480-5800

Jefferson Health

(800) 533-3669

Jefferson Einstein Montgomery Hospital

559 W. Germantown Pike, East Norriton, (484) 622-1000

Outpatient Centers

Jefferson Health – King of Prussia

210 Mall Blvd., King of Prussia, (610) 233-3693

Minerva D. Braemer Medical Arts Building

609 W. Germantown Pike, East Norriton, (484) 622-1000

Nicholas and Athena Karabots Medical Building

1330 Powell St., Norristown, (800) 533-3669

Main Line Health

(866) 225-5654

Bryn Mawr Hospital

130 S. Bryn Mawr Ave., Bryn Mawr, (484) 337-3000

Main Line Heath's Bryn Mawr Hospital.
Main Line Heath’s Bryn Mawr Hospital. Courtesy of Main Line Health.

Bryn Mawr Rehab Hospital

414 Paoli Pike, Malvern, (484) 596-5400

Lankenau Medical Center

100 E. Lancaster Ave., Wynnewood, (484) 476-2000

Paoli Hospital

255 W. Lancaster Ave., Paoli, (484) 565-1000

Riddle Hospital

1068 W. Baltimore Pike, Media, (484) 227-9400

Outpatient Centers

Lawrence Park Shopping Center, 1991 Sproul Road, Broomall, (484) 476-3700

1020 Baltimore Pike, Glen Mills, (484) 227-7777

154 Exton Square Pkwy., Exton, (484) 565-8600

120 Valley Green Lane, King of Prussia, (484) 324-7100

3855 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, (484) 337-6000

Nemours Children’s Health

(800) 416-4441

Nemours Children’s Health at Jefferson Abington Hospital

1200 Old York Road, Abington, (215) 481-2000

Primary Care Centers

233 E. Lancaster Ave., Suite 300, Ardmore, (610) 896-8009

477 Wilmington West Chester Pike, Suite A01, Glen Mills, (610) 358-2410

101 Arrandale Blvd., Suite 103, Exton, (484) 873-3482

295 E. Baltimore Ave., Media, (610) 627-4490

1676 Lancaster Ave., Paoli, (610) 644-9233

789 E. Lancaster Ave., Villanova Center, Suite 10, Villanova, (484) 381-4010

101 E. Swedesford Road, Wayne, (484) 583-7080

Specialty Care Centers

2932 Springfield Road, Broomall, (800) 416-4441

101 Applied Bank Blvd., Suite 11, Glen Mills, (800) 416-4441

30 Worthington Blvd., Malvern, (800) 416-4441

Penn Medicine

(800) 789-7366

Chester County Hospital

701 E. Marshall St., West Chester, (610) 431-5000

Outpatient Centers

East Marshall Street Medical Office

440 E. Marshall St., West Chester, (610) 431-5000

Fern Hill Medical Campus

915 Old Fern Hill Road, West Chester, (610) 431-5000

Kennett Medical Campus

400-404 McFarlan Road, Kennett Square, (610) 431-5000

Medical Office Building at New Garden

830 W. Cypress St., Kennett Square, (610) 431-5000

North Hills Medical Office Building

795 E. Marshall St., West Chester, (610) 431-5000

Penn Medicine Exton

700 W. Lincoln Hwy., Exton, (610) 431-5000

Penn Medicine Radnor

145 King of Prussia Road, Radnor, (800) 789-7366

Penn Medicine’s Radnor outpatient center.
Penn Medicine’s Radnor outpatient center.

Penn Medicine Valley Forge

1001 Chesterbrook Blvd., Berwyn, (610) 576-7500

Tower Health

(833) 348-6937

Phoenixville Hospital

140 Nutt Rd., Phoenixville, (610) 983-1000

Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic

Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital

1500 Lansdowne Ave., Darby, (610) 237-4000

Your guide to people, places, and things to do in Philadelphia's fabled Main Line and western suburbs.

