The Garden Centers and Plant Shops to Visit Around the Main Line

Could your yard use a refresh for the spring? Maybe there are a few new flowers you’d like to plant, or maybe you want to pick up some seeds to finally start that vegetable garden. Whatever the case may be, the garden centers of the Main Line region are here to help. Read on to learn more about these local stops, then get ready to do some seasonal shopping.

220 W Germantown Pke., Norristown

Celebrating their 52nd year in business, experts at Blue Tree can guide you on landscaping projects, suggesting the shrubs, annuals, perennials and hanging baskets that are right for you. For the more casual gardener, the store also offers wind chimes, birdseed, baths and feeders. Depending on the time of year, this garden center can be a great spot to shop for seasonal decorations as well.

616 Lancaster Ave., Wayne

Looking to make a single trip for all your garden needs this season? Head to the Garden Shoppe for annuals, perennials, herbs, vegetable seeds and a bevy of garden accessories. Pick up wind chimes, lanterns, hanging baskets or ceramic planters to add pizzazz to your space. The store also includes a local summer farmers’ market that sells fruits, vegetables, cheeses, sauces and dressings.

376 Paoli Pke., Malvern

Find the perfect adornment for your garden at this Malvern shop. Pottery, statues and birdbaths abound, as do plants, trees and shrubs. Find annuals, perennials, vegetables and herbs, too. For larger projects, Main Line Gardens can help with landscaping and mulch orders.

948 Sproul Rd., Bryn Mawr

Hoping to beautify your landscape? Montgomery Nurseries has everything you need to overhaul your yard for a new season. Plants, trees, shrubs, annuals, grass seed, fertilizer, mulch, gardening supplies and accessories are on offer, but this nursery specializes in landscape-size plants, meaning you don’t have to wait for them to grow before enjoying them.

4033 West Chester Pke., Newtown Square

Find both indoor and outdoor plants perfect for your needs at Mostardi. Browse the greenhouse for beautiful flowers and houseplant options and then peruse container garden options. Or, visit the nursery for shrubs, native plants and decorative grasses. Mostardi Nursery stocks “high-performance plants,” or ones that have been recommended by the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society’s “Gold Medal Award” program.

15 W Eagle Rd., Havertown

From colorful pumpkins customized Christmas wreaths in winter and beautiful flowering plants in summer. You’ll find a vibrant selection of buds and bulbs year-round at Orner’s, a garden center that’s fiercely Philadelphian.

904 N Providence Rd., Media

You’ll be entranced by this nursery’s diverse selection of regional plants, most of which are grown from the seed, pesticide- and herbicide-free. Vines, shrubs, grasses and wildflowers are also available, all of which grow well as native plants to the region.

2326 St Denis Ln., Havertown

This delightful center has plant options for every season like bright begonias to liven up your yard and tulips for a time-honored spring tradition. As the weather continues to get warmer, make your garden a blooming paradise with marigolds, petunias and veggies galore.

Devon, Glen Mills, Doylestown

From patio furniture to plants, Terrain can help you transform your yard into a paradise on the Main Line. High-quality gardening tools mingle with an array of organic potting soil and supplies for just about any project. Peruse printed bandanas and scarves, floral garden aprons and a variety of stylish straw hats for your next favorite piece of garden attire. Terrain also sells fresh bouquets and plantings like foliage, succulents, bulbs and vegetable seeds. Best of all grab lunch in the cafe after you’ve loaded up the car.

1890 Middletown Rd., Glen Mills

Stroll into this garden center fresh out of winter hibernation and find a fully stocked selection of houseplants and garden favorites. This family-owned business helps novice and master gardeners alike, so don’t be afraid to ask for help from friendly staff while perusing their shrubs, perennials, annuals and more.

