Luke Gabrysh Has a Bright Future With the Philadelphia Phillies

July 16, 2024, was a stressful day in the Gabrysh household. Gathered around the TV, Luke Gabrysh’s family waited for the call that would change his life. If only the phone would ring.

The MLB Draft had 20 rounds that year and, while everyone was well aware Gabrysh wouldn’t be selected on day one during the first three rounds, the pressure was on after no call came on day two after round 10 was complete.

Thus, as round 10 turned into round 11 turned into round 12, the tension began to build. Would Gabrysh be selected at all? Would he have to go back to school? Get a normal job? Had the years of Little League, Legion Ball, high school and college been for naught?

- Advertisement -

For the Love of Baseball

Gabrysh had been supported by his family and friends since the beginning. As a child, he was always one of the best players — if not the best — on his teams. He played center field and shortstop and pitched from a young age.

“I’ve always loved baseball, but [Coach Bob Waters] instilled in me that I had a God-given talent and that if I put in the work and the dedication that I could do something with baseball in the long run,” Gabrysh says.

That idealized love of the game was also fostered by his late grandfather, with whom he took numerous trips to Citizens Bank Park over the years, idolizing Jimmy Rollins and Ryan Howard.

As Gabrysh grew older and matured, he began to focus solely on pitching, but not before earning first-team All-State and All-Conference honors as a high school shortstop with second-team All-State and first-team All-Conference accolades on the mound.

Out of Concord High School, he committed to Saint Joseph’s University on City Avenue in Bala Cynwyd. There, he became a pitcher full-time and encountered some of the first real hurdles of his career.

“There was an issue I had freshman year of college,” Gabrysh remembers. “I was a little immature and thought that I was going to be good enough to go out there and pitch, and I wasn’t.”

He appeared in 10 games as a reliever that first year of college, walking more than double the batters he struck out, and surrendering 17 earned runs in 10.1 innings pitched. It was an ugly year, one that could cause lesser competitors to quit the game altogether.

Nevertheless, Gabrysh soldiered on. He adjusted his pitch repertoire, gained 20 pounds and was lucky enough to grow a few inches. “I had to make some adjustments on how I pitched,” he explains.

That summer, Gabrysh pitched in the Perfect Game Collegiate League, dominating the competition. Though his college earned run average (ERA) remained 8.13 through his junior year, it was lower each season than the last. Despite never becoming a starter, there was never any question that the Hawk Hill campus was right for him.

“I never entered the portal. I really enjoyed it there. You get a little bit of that city life,” Gabrysh says of his time at St. Joe’s. “It’s a little fast-paced, but you’re not directly in the city. So there’s still some slow suburban parts, which is nice because that’s what I grew up with.”

- Advertisement -

Gabrysh bonded with his teammates and student managers, becoming close friends. They regularly traveled down into the city to go to Philadelphia Phillies games (including Bedlam at the Bank) or over to Manayunk to hit The Rook or grab a slice from Mike’s Pizza.

Eyes on the Game

As Gabrysh wrapped up his junior year at St. Joe’s, he began getting invites from MLB scouts for practice sessions. The Washington Nationals, Detroit Tigers and Milwaukee Brewers were all interested, but just a few weeks before the draft, the Phillies had him in for a workout, too.

Nevertheless, as the draft rolled into the 13th and 14th rounds, Gabrysh and his family felt confident that if he were drafted, it probably would be one of the former three squads. The atmosphere grew tense as the 15th round of the draft came through, and Gabrysh still hadn’t heard from his agent.

“I knew that those three days were [going to be] stressful, but I did everything I could and I had no regrets,” Gabrysh says about the waiting. “If I had to go back to school, I was very happy with it. So I mean, I knew that it was out of my hands and whatever God had planned for me was going to happen. And we were all at peace with it.”

As 2 p.m. turned to 3 p.m. on draft day, Gabrysh sat with his wife, three sisters, parents, grandma and cousins playing cards, trying to pass the time, when a call came from his agent. He had been drafted in the 15th round by his childhood ballclub, the Philadelphia Phillies.

“It didn’t really feel real because, I mean, it’s something that I’ve always dreamed of,” he says.

A few weeks later, Gabrysh walked into Citizens Bank Park not as a fan, but as an athlete, to sign his first contract.

Reporting to the Phillies

That winter, he reported to the Phillies’ minor league training complex in Clearwater, FL, and began training for his professional career. The Phillies, impressed by his repertoire, decided to make Gabrysh a starter, instead of a reliever, as he had been at St. Joe’s.

For the first time since he was 17 years old, the 22-year-old draftee was being given more responsibility as a professional than he was ever given in college.

“My first couple outings [in Clearwater] were definitely tough with the adjustment and getting the routines down because I had a routine as a reliever, because it’s all I’ve done,” Gabrysh explains.

Over those first two games with the Phillies’ Single-A affiliate, Gabrysh allowed eight runs in just 3.2 innings, a nasty way to start his professional career. Since then, though, it’s been a different story.

Starting April 20, Gabrysh had eight consecutive games of improvement. Following that date, his ERA is 2.74 in 42.2 innings, an excellent line for any player in their first year of pro ball.

“Now we have [my routine] all timed out to the minute, which really has helped tremendously for my performance mentally,” Gabrysh shares. “Not having to worry about, ‘Am I doing everything on time? Am I rushing? Am I behind?’… It’s really helped me feel comfortable out there.”

At the highest level he’s ever achieved, Gabrysh is pitching the best games of his life and, if he continues to do so, he could soon see a promotion up to the Phillies’ next affiliate, the High-A Jersey Shore Blue Claws.

It’s a long road to the big leagues, but after overcoming every hurdle thrown at him during his career, Gabrysh has a path to one day play at the ballpark he visited as a child with his grandfather, where he fell in love with the game.

Related: Baltusrol Golf Club Prepares for 50 Years of Championships