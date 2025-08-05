These Are the Top Lawyers in the Main Line Region in 2025

Alternative Dispute Resolution • Banking & Finance • Bankruptcy • Business Law • Civil Litigation • Commercial Law • Crime Victims • Criminal Law • Cyber Security • Dependency & Juvenile • Divorce & Family Law • Education Law • Elder Law • Employment Law • Entertainment Law • Environmental Law • Immigration • Intellectual Property • Medial Malpractice • Municipal Law • Personal Injury • Real Estate • Tax • Trusts & Wills • Worker’s Compensation
Alternative Dispute Resolution
Rochelle (Shelly) B. Grossman
Center for Family Resolution
West Chester, (484) 886-4600
Mary Jo Gilsdorf
Gilsdorf Law
Glen Mills, (610) 755-7806
Nancy J. Glidden
Glidden ADRww
West Chester, (610) 246-4396
George C. Zumbano
Lamb McErlane
West Chester, (610) 701-4435
David M. Melchiorre
Law Offices of David M. Melchiorre
West Chester, (610) 692-2400
John F. McKenna, Louis A. Mincarelli
MacElree Harvey
West Chester, (610) 436-0100
Stephen (Steve) P. Lagoy
Unruh Turner Burke & Frees
West Chester, (610) 692-1371
Banking & Finance
Jill Evantash Schuman, Thomas A. Nelson III, Neil Sarker, Kerry Scott Schuman
Friedman Schuman Layser
Fort Washington, (215) 392-6944
Anthony D. Giannascoli, Leo M. Gibbons, James E. McErlane
Lamb McErlane
West Chester, (610) 430-8000
Bankruptcy
Jeanne Marie Cella
Jeanne Marie Cella, Esq.
Media, (610) 505-0500
Richard Lipow
Lipow Law Office
Malvern, (610) 251-2500
Robert J. Lohr, II
Lohr & Associates
West Chester, (610) 701-0222
Stanley E. Luongo
Luongo Bellwoa
West Chester, (610) 430-6600
Michael G. Louis
MacElree Harvey
West Chester, (610) 436-0100
David B. Smith
Smith Kane Holman
Malvern, (610) 407-7217
Kristen Wetzel Ladd
Unruh Turner Burke & Frees
West Chester, (610) 692-1371
John A. Gagliardi
Wetzel Gagliardi Fetter & Lavin
West Chester, (484) 887-0779
Business Law
Phillip D. Berger
Berger Law Group
Bryn Mawr, (610) 668-0774
James Urie
Clarion Law
West Chester, (484) 948-1428
Jay M. Levin
Eckell, Sparks, Levy, Auerbach, Monte, Sloane, Matthews & Auslander
Media, (610) 565-3701
Terrence M. Kerwin
Fox Rothschild
Exton, (610) 458-6186
Sandra L. Knapp, Michael F. Merlie, Gordon W. Prince
Gawthrop Greenwood
West Chester, (610) 696-8225
Vincent T. Donohue, Chad T. Williams
Lamb McErlane
West Chester, (610) 430-8000
Lawrence C. Welsh
LaMonaca Law
Media, (610) 892-5078
Todd M. Bales
Law Office of Todd M. Bales
Media, (484) 468-1179
Matthew C. Cooper, Harry J. DiDonato, Mary Kay Gaver, Andrew R. Silverman
MacElree Harvey
West Chester, (610) 436-0100
William J. Burke III, Theodore F. Claypoole
Unruh Turner Burke & Frees
West Chester, (610) 692-1371
Civil Litigation
Matthew J. Bilker
Eckell, Sparks, Levy, Auerbach, Monte, Sloane, Matthews & Auslander
Media, (610) 565-3701
Christopher C. Popper
Fox Rothschild
Exton, (610) 458-1423
Jeremy Grivensky, Stephen R. McDonnell
Gawthrop Greenwood
West Chester, (610) 696-8225
Conal P. Hickey
Hickey Law Office
Media, (610) 565-0101
John Rafferty
Highfield Law
West Chester, (610) 840-6687
John J. Cunningham IV, Katherine E. LaDow, James C. Sargent
Lamb McErlane
West Chester, (610) 430-8000
Edward J. Greene Jr., Jane Richardson
Riley Riper Hollin & Colagreco
Exton, (610) 458-4400
Mark A. Sereni
The Law Firm of DiOrio & Sereni
Media, (610) 565-5700
John K. Fiorillo, Lauren A. Nehra, Asha I. Steele
Unruh Turner Burke & Frees
West Chester, (610) 692-1371
Commercial Law
Patrick T. Henigan
Eckell, Sparks, Levy, Auerbach, Monte, Sloane, Matthews & Auslander
Media, (610) 565-3701
Joel L. Frank
Lamb McErlane
West Chester, (610) 430-8000
Gregory Hurchalla
Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith
Wayne, (215) 977-4084
Patrick J. Boyer, Robert A. Burke
MacElree Harvey
West Chester, (610) 436-0100
Matthew D. DeLeo
Timoney Knox
Bryn Mawr, (215) 540-2624
Crime Victims
Gabriella Coleman, Jennifer DiPillo
Delaware County Victim Assistance Center
Media, (610) 566-4342
Megan Stumpf
Domestic Violence Center of Chester County
West Chester, (610) 431-3546
Michael R. Galantino
LaMonaca Law
Media, (610) 892-5078
Stephanie Morris
Law Office of Stephanie Morris
West Chester, (484) 401-9848
Criminal Law
Evan J. Kelly
Bellwoar Kelly
West Chester, (866) 230-4157
Michael D. DiCindio
DiCindio Law
West Chester, (610) 430-3535
Daniel R. Bush, Katayoun M. Copeland, Steve E. Jarmon, Joseph Silvestro
Lamb McErlane
West Chester, (610) 430-8000
Sherri L. Eyer
Law Office of Sherri L. Eyer
Media, (610) 340-2598
Caroline G. Donato, Peter E. Kratsa, Mary E. Lawrence
MacElree Harvey
West Chester, (610) 436-0100
Daniel Hollander, Mike Noone
Noone & Borger
West Chester, (484) 947-5383
C. Curtis Norcini, Steven M. Pacillio
Omnis Law Group
Media, (484) 816-6647
Michael J. Skinner
Skinner Law Firm
West Chester, (610) 436-1410
Joseph Lesniak
The Law Offices of Joseph Lesniak
Media, (484) 444-2348
Christopher Boggs, Mark P. Much
The Law Offices of Mark Much
Media, (610) 565-9750
Michael S. Dugan
The Law Offices of Michael S. Dugan
Media, (484) 468-1154
Daniel J. Yarnall
Unruh Turner Burke & Frees
West Chester, (484) 653-2241
Cyber Security
Joshua D. Waterston
Wilftek
Havertown, (610) 544-8922
Dependency & Juvenile
Sam S. Auslander
Eckell, Sparks, Levy, Auerbach, Monte, Sloane, Matthews & Auslander
Media, (610) 565-3701
Howard Anmuth, Gerry Gebhart
LaMonaca Law
Media, (610) 892-5078
John DiSantis
Law Offices of John A. DiSantis
West Chester, (610) 436-1266
Cecil R. Hoskins III
Levy & Hoskins Law Group
West Chester, (267) 222-0837
Divorce & Family Law
Rami Bishay
Cox & Bishay
West Chester, (610) 344-0300
Vasiliki Gouliaberis, Craig B. Huffman, Kathleen A. Piperno, Melanie E. Tunaitis
Eckell, Sparks, Levy, Auerbach, Monte, Sloane, Matthews & Auslander
Media, (610) 565-3701
Ashley M. Eckert, Wesley W. Legg
Eckert Ginty & Legg
West Chester, (610) 933-9444
Jacqueline G. Segal
Fox Rothschild
Exton, (610) 458-3110
Walter P. Eells, Donald F. Kohler Jr., Mary Ann Plankinton
Gawthrop Greenwood
West Chester, (610) 696-8225
Patrick McGinnis, Julie M. Potts
Lamb McErlane
West Chester, (610) 430-8000
Christopher Casserly, Gregory (Greg) P. LaMonaca, Teresa Mallon
LaMonaca Law
Media, (610) 892-5078
Laurie Wyche-Abele
Laverty, Abele & Russell
West Chester, (610) 269-3600
Kathryn L. Hilbush
Law Office of Kathryn L. Hilbush
Media, (610) 892-7511
Lance J. Nelson, Michael C. Rovito, Ashley B. Stitzer
MacElree Harvey
West Chester, (610) 436-0100
Andrea B. Pettine
Pettine Law Offices
West Chester, (610) 692-7090
Marissa M. Ramsay
Ramsay & Ramsay
West Chester, (610) 235-4000
Tiffany A. Shoemaker
Shoemaker Family Law
West Chester, (610) 885-8655
Elizabeth Srinivasan
Srinivasan Law
West Chester, (610) 918-1333
Patrick T. Daley, Colleen M. Neary, Kathleen A. O’Connor, Kristen M. Rushing
Sweeney & Neary
Media, (610) 892-7500
Robert B. George
The Law Firm of DiOrio & Sereni
Media, (610) 565-5700
Amanda M.V. Grant
Unruh Turner Burke & Frees
West Chester, (610) 692-1371
Lawrence (Skip) J. Persick
Weber Gallagher Simpson Stapleton Fires & Newby
King of Prussia, (610) 278-1503
Education Law
Alicia S. Luke
Fox Rothschild
Exton, (610) 458-2995
Stacey L. Fuller
Gawthrop Greenwood
West Chester, (610) 696-8225
Guy A. Donatelli, Rocco P. Imperatrice III
Lamb McErlane
West Chester, (610) 430-8000
Gabrielle Sereni
Sereni Law Group
Glen Mills, (610) 357-2016
Scott H. Wolpert
Timoney Knox
Bryn Mawr, (215) 540-2656
D. Daniel Woody
Woody Law Offices
Media, (610) 566-8770
Elder Law
Linda M. Anderson
Anderson Elder Law
Media, (610) 566-4700
Christopher M. Murphy
Breslin Murphy & Roberts
Brookhaven, (610) 876-2529
Dennis C. Vondran Jr.
Lamb McErlane
West Chester, (610) 701-3277
Jacquelyn S. Goffney, Elizabeth T. Stefanide
Law Office of Elizabeth T. Stefanide
Media, 610-566-8686
Marie Feindt
Members’ Wealth
Media, (267) 367-5453
Rebecca A. Hobbs, Thomas A. Mastroianni
O’Donnell, Weiss & Mattei
Pottstown, (610) 323-2800
Karyn L. Seace
Seace Elder Law
West Chester, (610) 436-1676
Robert Slutsky
Slutsky Elder Law
Plymouth Meeting, (610) 940-0650
Robert M. DiOrio
The Law Firm of DiOrio & Sereni
Media, (610) 565-5700
Douglas L. Kaune
Unruh Turner Burke & Frees
Phoenixville, (610) 933-8069
Carrie A. Woody
Woody Law Offices
Media, (610) 566-8770
Employment Law
Kathryn Chandless
Chandless Law Office
Newtown Square, (484) 574-3139
Peter C. Amuso
Clarke Gallagher Barbiero Amuso & Glassman Law
Malvern, (484) 368-3808
Michael J. Davey
Eckell, Sparks, Levy, Auerbach, Monte, Sloane, Matthews & Auslander
Media, (610) 565-3701
Randall C. Schauer
Fox Rothschild
Exton, (610) 458-4967
Harold M. Goldner
Friedman Schuman Layser
Fort Washington, (215) 392-6944
Julianne Peck
HomansPeck
Wayne, (215) 868-6214
Kathleen O’Connell Bell
Lamb McErlane
West Chester, (610) 353-0740
Mandy C. Rosenblum
Law Office of Mandy C. Rosenblum
Bryn Mawr, (610) 834-0789
William (Bill) T. Wilson
Law Office of William T. Wilson
West Chester, (484) 605-1146
Jeffrey P. Burke
MacElree Harvey
West Chester, (610) 436-0100
Michelle A. Liebesman
Rubin, Fortunato & Harbison
Wayne, (610) 408-2012
Robin Bond
Transition Strategies
Chesterbrook, (610) 640-5373
Brian D. Boreman
Unruh Turner Burke & Frees
West Chester, (610) 692-1371
Entertainment Law
Alexander Murphy Jr.
Alexander Murphy, Jr.
West Chester, (610) 399-9033
Bernard M. Resnick
Bernard M. Resnick, Esq.
Bala Cynwyd, (610) 660-7774
Jake D. Becker
Lamb McErlane
West Chester, (610) 701-3278
Environmental Law
Melissa A. Rheinstadter, Mark P. Thompson
Lamb McErlane
West Chester, (610) 430-8000
Immigration
Theodore J. Murphy
Murphy Law Firm
West Chester, (610) 436-7555
Intellectual Property
Adam A. Garson, Lawrence A. Husick
Lipton, Weinberger & Husick
Media, (610) 565-7630
Medial Malpractice
Leonard A. Sloane
Eckell, Sparks, Levy, Auerbach, Monte, Sloane, Matthews & Auslander
Media, (610) 565-3701
Brett J. Kaminsky, Megan Grace Knoll, Derek R. Layser, Katherine Lekh, Melissa Paris Miller
Friedman Schuman Layser
Fort Washington, (215) 392-6944
John Neumann Hickey
Law Offices of John Neumann Hickey
Media, (610) 891-8883
Municipal Law
Andrew J. Bellwoar, Jonathan Long
Bellwoar Kelly
West Chester, (610) 314-7066
Kristin S. Camp
Buckley Brion Mcguire & Morris
West Chester, (610) 436-4400
Robert C. Jefferson IV, Patrick M. McKenna
Gawthrop Greenwood
West Chester, (610) 696-8225
Helen J. Esbenshade, Max O’Keefe, Vincent M. Pompo
Lamb McErlane
West Chester, (610) 430-8000
Louis J. Colagreco, Debra A. Shulski, Denise R. Yarnoff
Riley Riper Hollin & Colagreco
Exton, (610) 458-4400
Ryan M. Jennings, Matthew N. Korenoski, Andrew D.H. Rau, Amanda J. Sundquist
Unruh Turner Burke & Frees
West Chester, (610) 692-1371
Personal Injury
Kostas Mikropoulos
Aivazoglou & Mikropoulos
Eddystone, (610) 876-8880
Ryan R. Grace, Patrick S. Mintzer
Bellwoar Kelly
West Chester, (610) 314-7066
Tyler J. Therriault
Donaghue & Labrum
Media, (610) 565-9120
Robert H. Nemeroff
Friedman Schuman Layser
Fort Washington, (215) 392-6944
Maria C. Janoski
Janoski Law
West Chester, (610) 679-9031
Valerie K. Williams
Keller Lisgar & Williams
Media, (610) 892-0400
Dawson Rich Muth
Lamb McErlane
West Chester, (610) 701-3272
Joseph M. Hickey
Law Office of Joseph M. Hickey
Media, (610) 627-1810
August Joseph Ober IV
Law Offices of August J. Ober IV
West Chester, (610) 314-7848
Shane P. Hickey
Law Offices of John Neumann Hickey
Media, (610) 891-8883
Timothy F. Rayne
MacElree Harvey
Kennett Square, (610) 444-3180
Cynthia J. Silver
Silver & Silver
Ardmore, (610) 658-1900
Real Estate
Michael J. Meehan
Fox Rothschild
Exton, (610) 458-2991
Peter S. Friedman
Friedman Schuman Layser
Fort Washington, (215) 392-6944
David R. Adams
Fromhold Jaffe Adams & Jun
Villanova, (610) 527-9100
Elliot H. Berton, James D. Doyle, Michael V. Naseef, Holly L. Setzler
Gawthrop Greenwood
West Chester, (610) 696-8225
Bernadette A. Kearney
Hamburg, Rubin, Mullin, Maxwell & Lupin
Lansdale, (215) 661-0400
Roger N. Huggins
Lamb McErlane
West Chester, (610) 701-3276
Matthew M. McKeon, Brian L. Nagle
MacElree Harvey
West Chester, (610) 436-0100
Scott Reidenbach
Reidenbach & Associates
Wayne, (610) 572-7075
Matthew G. Hauber, Jonathan A. Jordan, Alyson M. Zarro
Riley Riper Hollin & Colagreco
Exton, (610) 458-4400
Daniel S. LePera
Unruh Turner Burke & Frees
West Chester, (610) 692-1371
Tax
Jonathan E. Becker, Guy F. Matthews
Eckell, Sparks, Levy, Auerbach, Monte, Sloane, Matthews & Auslander
Media, (610) 565-3701
Stephen J. Olsen
Gawthrop Greenwood
West Chester, (610) 696-8225
Joseph Michael LaMonaca
LaMonaca Law
Media, (484) 443-3081
Kevin D. Birkhead
Timoney Knox
Bryn Mawr, (215) 540-2621
Trusts & Wills
Daniel R. Coleman, Catherine T. Duffy
Eckell, Sparks, Levy, Auerbach, Monte, Sloane, Matthews & Auslander
Media, (610) 565-3701
William Bennett Cooper III
Fox Rothschild
Exton, (610) 458-4945
Robert A. Alston, David A. Applebaum, Alexander Gusikoff
Friedman Schuman Layser
Fort Washington, (215) 392-6944
Marc H. Jaffe
Fromhold Jaffe Adams & Jun
Villanova, (610) 527-9100
Denise M. Antonelli
Gawthrop Greenwood
West Chester, (610) 696-8225
Lisa Comber Hall
Hall Law Offices
West Chester, (610) 344-0136
Stephanie Pahides Kalogredis, Stacey Willits McConnell
Lamb McErlane
West Chester, (610) 430-8000
Christopher M. Brown
Law Offices of Christopher M. Brown
West Chester, (610) 213-6671
Nancy W. Pine
Law Offices of Pine & Pine
West Chester, (610) 344-7100
Joseph A. Bellinghieri, Duke Schneider
MacElree Harvey
West Chester, (610) 436-0100
Roman J. Koropey
Main Line Law Associates
Bryn Mawr, (610) 527-9200
Jennifer L. Simons
McAndrews Law Offices
Berwyn, (610) 648-9300
Carol R. Livingood
Timoney Knox
Bryn Mawr, (215) 540-2646
David M. Frees III
Unruh Turner Burke & Frees
Phoenixville, (610) 933-8069
Worker’s Compensation
Andrew Edelberg
Aivazoglou & Mikropoulos
Eddystone, (610) 876-8880
Arthur G. Girton
Arthur G. Girton
Chester, (610) 874-4066
John J. Stanzione
Lamb McErlane
West Chester, (610) 701-4415
James V. Monaghan
Law Offices of James V. Monaghan
Norristown, (610) 275-5800
Jeffrey R. Liebesman
Law Offices of Jeffrey R. Liebesman
Chesterbrook, 610-937-1110
Joseph Schwartz
Silver & Silver
Ardmore, (610) 658-1900
David R. Cherry
The Cherry Firm
Media, (610) 565-0300
Geoffrey Hillsberg
The Law Offices of Geoffrey Hillsberg
Media, (610) 566-0600
Q: How selective is the Top Lawyers directory?
A: Main Line Today employs an annual peer-to-peer balloting system that determines the cream of the crop in the legal profession.
Q: How many votes does a lawyer need to make the list?
A: It depends. Most categories have a standard threshold based on the overall number of attorneys. We lower the threshold for certain specialties and in counties where the number of lawyers is smaller.
Q: I’m a lawyer. Why didn’t I receive a ballot?
A: Every effort is made to include as many lawyers as possible in the balloting process.
Q: Can a lawyer pay to be on the list?
A: Never. We receive no compensation in exchange for placement on the list. Advertisers are not guaranteed placement. Only after the list has been finalized are lawyers notified. At that point, they can choose to advertise to promote the achievement. Many of the ads appear in the special advertising section published in the magazine.
Q: Do you verify all lawyers on the list?
A: Yes. All voters and nominees are vetted using the appropriate state licensure resources, and a balloting coordinator confirms practice information.