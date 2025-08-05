Subscribe
These Are the Top Lawyers in the Main Line Region in 2025

In need of legal expertise? These top lawyers across the Main Line and western suburbs are ready to assist.

August 5, 2025   |By
top lawyers 2025
Photo By: Kaboompics.com/ Pexels

Alternative Dispute ResolutionBanking & FinanceBankruptcyBusiness LawCivil LitigationCommercial LawCrime VictimsCriminal LawCyber SecurityDependency & JuvenileDivorce & Family LawEducation LawElder LawEmployment LawEntertainment LawEnvironmental LawImmigrationIntellectual PropertyMedial MalpracticeMunicipal LawPersonal InjuryReal EstateTaxTrusts & WillsWorker’s Compensation

Alternative Dispute Resolution

Rochelle (Shelly) B. Grossman
Center for Family Resolution
West Chester, (484) 886-4600

Mary Jo Gilsdorf
Gilsdorf Law
Glen Mills, (610) 755-7806

Nancy J. Glidden
Glidden ADRww
West Chester, (610) 246-4396

George C. Zumbano
Lamb McErlane
West Chester, (610) 701-4435

David M. Melchiorre
Law Offices of David M. Melchiorre
West Chester, (610) 692-2400

John F. McKenna, Louis A. Mincarelli
MacElree Harvey
West Chester, (610) 436-0100

Stephen (Steve) P. Lagoy
Unruh Turner Burke & Frees
West Chester, (610) 692-1371

Banking & Finance

Jill Evantash Schuman, Thomas A. Nelson III, Neil Sarker, Kerry Scott Schuman
Friedman Schuman Layser
Fort Washington, (215) 392-6944

Anthony D. Giannascoli, Leo M. Gibbons, James E. McErlane
Lamb McErlane
West Chester, (610) 430-8000

Bankruptcy

Jeanne Marie Cella
Jeanne Marie Cella, Esq.
Media, (610) 505-0500

Richard Lipow
Lipow Law Office
Malvern, (610) 251-2500

Robert J. Lohr, II
Lohr & Associates
West Chester, (610) 701-0222

Stanley E. Luongo
Luongo Bellwoa
West Chester, (610) 430-6600

Michael G. Louis
MacElree Harvey
West Chester, (610) 436-0100

David B. Smith
Smith Kane Holman
Malvern, (610) 407-7217

Kristen Wetzel Ladd
Unruh Turner Burke & Frees
West Chester, (610) 692-1371

John A. Gagliardi
Wetzel Gagliardi Fetter & Lavin
West Chester, (484) 887-0779

Business Law

Phillip D. Berger
Berger Law Group
Bryn Mawr, (610) 668-0774

James Urie
Clarion Law
West Chester, (484) 948-1428

Jay M. Levin
Eckell, Sparks, Levy, Auerbach, Monte, Sloane, Matthews & Auslander
Media, (610) 565-3701

Terrence M. Kerwin
Fox Rothschild
Exton, (610) 458-6186

Sandra L. Knapp, Michael F. Merlie, Gordon W. Prince
Gawthrop Greenwood
West Chester, (610) 696-8225

Vincent T. Donohue, Chad T. Williams
Lamb McErlane
West Chester, (610) 430-8000

Lawrence C. Welsh
LaMonaca Law
Media, (610) 892-5078

Todd M. Bales
Law Office of Todd M. Bales
Media, (484) 468-1179

Matthew C. Cooper, Harry J. DiDonato, Mary Kay Gaver, Andrew R. Silverman
MacElree Harvey
West Chester, (610) 436-0100

William J. Burke III, Theodore F. Claypoole
Unruh Turner Burke & Frees
West Chester, (610) 692-1371

Civil Litigation

Matthew J. Bilker
Eckell, Sparks, Levy, Auerbach, Monte, Sloane, Matthews & Auslander
Media, (610) 565-3701

Christopher C. Popper
Fox Rothschild
Exton, (610) 458-1423

Jeremy Grivensky, Stephen R. McDonnell
Gawthrop Greenwood
West Chester, (610) 696-8225

Conal P. Hickey
Hickey Law Office
Media, (610) 565-0101

John Rafferty
Highfield Law
West Chester, (610) 840-6687

John J. Cunningham IV, Katherine E. LaDow, James C. Sargent
Lamb McErlane
West Chester, (610) 430-8000

Edward J. Greene Jr., Jane Richardson
Riley Riper Hollin & Colagreco
Exton, (610) 458-4400

Mark A. Sereni
The Law Firm of DiOrio & Sereni
Media, (610) 565-5700

John K. Fiorillo, Lauren A. Nehra, Asha I. Steele
Unruh Turner Burke & Frees
West Chester, (610) 692-1371

Commercial Law

Patrick T. Henigan
Eckell, Sparks, Levy, Auerbach, Monte, Sloane, Matthews & Auslander
Media, (610) 565-3701

Joel L. Frank
Lamb McErlane
West Chester, (610) 430-8000

Gregory Hurchalla
Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith
Wayne, (215) 977-4084

Patrick J. Boyer, Robert A. Burke
MacElree Harvey
West Chester, (610) 436-0100

Matthew D. DeLeo
Timoney Knox
Bryn Mawr, (215) 540-2624

Crime Victims

Gabriella Coleman, Jennifer DiPillo
Delaware County Victim Assistance Center
Media, (610) 566-4342

Megan Stumpf
Domestic Violence Center of Chester County
West Chester, (610) 431-3546

Michael R. Galantino
LaMonaca Law
Media, (610) 892-5078

Stephanie Morris
Law Office of Stephanie Morris
West Chester, (484) 401-9848

Criminal Law

Evan J. Kelly
Bellwoar Kelly
West Chester, (866) 230-4157

Michael D. DiCindio
DiCindio Law
West Chester, (610) 430-3535

Daniel R. Bush, Katayoun M. Copeland, Steve E. Jarmon, Joseph Silvestro
Lamb McErlane
West Chester, (610) 430-8000

Sherri L. Eyer
Law Office of Sherri L. Eyer
Media, (610) 340-2598

Caroline G. Donato, Peter E. Kratsa, Mary E. Lawrence
MacElree Harvey
West Chester, (610) 436-0100

Daniel Hollander, Mike Noone
Noone & Borger
West Chester, (484) 947-5383

C. Curtis Norcini, Steven M. Pacillio
Omnis Law Group
Media, (484) 816-6647

Michael J. Skinner
Skinner Law Firm
West Chester, (610) 436-1410

Joseph Lesniak
The Law Offices of Joseph Lesniak
Media, (484) 444-2348

Christopher Boggs, Mark P. Much
The Law Offices of Mark Much
Media, (610) 565-9750

Michael S. Dugan
The Law Offices of Michael S. Dugan
Media, (484) 468-1154

Daniel J. Yarnall
Unruh Turner Burke & Frees
West Chester, (484) 653-2241

Cyber Security

Joshua D. Waterston
Wilftek
Havertown, (610) 544-8922

Dependency & Juvenile

Sam S. Auslander
Eckell, Sparks, Levy, Auerbach, Monte, Sloane, Matthews & Auslander
Media, (610) 565-3701

Howard Anmuth, Gerry Gebhart
LaMonaca Law
Media, (610) 892-5078

John DiSantis
Law Offices of John A. DiSantis
West Chester, (610) 436-1266

Cecil R. Hoskins III
Levy & Hoskins Law Group
West Chester, (267) 222-0837

Divorce & Family Law

Rami Bishay
Cox & Bishay
West Chester, (610) 344-0300

Vasiliki Gouliaberis, Craig B. Huffman, Kathleen A. Piperno, Melanie E. Tunaitis
Eckell, Sparks, Levy, Auerbach, Monte, Sloane, Matthews & Auslander
Media, (610) 565-3701

Ashley M. Eckert, Wesley W. Legg
Eckert Ginty & Legg
West Chester, (610) 933-9444

Jacqueline G. Segal
Fox Rothschild
Exton, (610) 458-3110

Walter P. Eells, Donald F. Kohler Jr., Mary Ann Plankinton
Gawthrop Greenwood
West Chester, (610) 696-8225

Patrick McGinnis, Julie M. Potts
Lamb McErlane
West Chester, (610) 430-8000

Christopher Casserly, Gregory (Greg) P. LaMonaca, Teresa Mallon
LaMonaca Law
Media, (610) 892-5078

Laurie Wyche-Abele
Laverty, Abele & Russell
West Chester, (610) 269-3600

Kathryn L. Hilbush
Law Office of Kathryn L. Hilbush
Media, (610) 892-7511

Lance J. Nelson, Michael C. Rovito, Ashley B. Stitzer
MacElree Harvey
West Chester, (610) 436-0100

Andrea B. Pettine
Pettine Law Offices
West Chester, (610) 692-7090

Marissa M. Ramsay
Ramsay & Ramsay
West Chester, (610) 235-4000

Tiffany A. Shoemaker
Shoemaker Family Law
West Chester, (610) 885-8655

Elizabeth Srinivasan
Srinivasan Law
West Chester, (610) 918-1333

Patrick T. Daley, Colleen M. Neary, Kathleen A. O’Connor, Kristen M. Rushing
Sweeney & Neary
Media, (610) 892-7500

Robert B. George
The Law Firm of DiOrio & Sereni
Media, (610) 565-5700

Amanda M.V. Grant
Unruh Turner Burke & Frees
West Chester, (610) 692-1371

Lawrence (Skip) J. Persick
Weber Gallagher Simpson Stapleton Fires & Newby
King of Prussia, (610) 278-1503

Education Law

Alicia S. Luke
Fox Rothschild
Exton, (610) 458-2995

Stacey L. Fuller
Gawthrop Greenwood
West Chester, (610) 696-8225

Guy A. Donatelli, Rocco P. Imperatrice III
Lamb McErlane
West Chester, (610) 430-8000

Gabrielle Sereni
Sereni Law Group
Glen Mills, (610) 357-2016

Scott H. Wolpert
Timoney Knox
Bryn Mawr, (215) 540-2656

D. Daniel Woody
Woody Law Offices
Media, (610) 566-8770

Elder Law

Linda M. Anderson
Anderson Elder Law
Media, (610) 566-4700

Christopher M. Murphy
Breslin Murphy & Roberts
Brookhaven, (610) 876-2529

Dennis C. Vondran Jr.
Lamb McErlane
West Chester, (610) 701-3277

Jacquelyn S. Goffney, Elizabeth T. Stefanide
Law Office of Elizabeth T. Stefanide
Media, 610-566-8686

Marie Feindt
Members’ Wealth
Media, (267) 367-5453

Rebecca A. Hobbs, Thomas A. Mastroianni
O’Donnell, Weiss & Mattei
Pottstown, (610) 323-2800

Karyn L. Seace
Seace Elder Law
West Chester, (610) 436-1676

Robert Slutsky
Slutsky Elder Law
Plymouth Meeting, (610) 940-0650

Robert M. DiOrio
The Law Firm of DiOrio & Sereni
Media, (610) 565-5700

Douglas L. Kaune
Unruh Turner Burke & Frees
Phoenixville, (610) 933-8069

Carrie A. Woody
Woody Law Offices
Media, (610) 566-8770

Employment Law

Kathryn Chandless
Chandless Law Office
Newtown Square, (484) 574-3139

Peter C. Amuso
Clarke Gallagher Barbiero Amuso & Glassman Law
Malvern, (484) 368-3808

Michael J. Davey
Eckell, Sparks, Levy, Auerbach, Monte, Sloane, Matthews & Auslander
Media, (610) 565-3701

Randall C. Schauer
Fox Rothschild
Exton, (610) 458-4967

Harold M. Goldner
Friedman Schuman Layser
Fort Washington, (215) 392-6944

Julianne Peck
HomansPeck
Wayne, (215) 868-6214

Kathleen O’Connell Bell
Lamb McErlane
West Chester, (610) 353-0740

Mandy C. Rosenblum
Law Office of Mandy C. Rosenblum
Bryn Mawr, (610) 834-0789

William (Bill) T. Wilson
Law Office of William T. Wilson
West Chester, (484) 605-1146

Jeffrey P. Burke
MacElree Harvey
West Chester, (610) 436-0100

Michelle A. Liebesman
Rubin, Fortunato & Harbison
Wayne, (610) 408-2012

Robin Bond
Transition Strategies
Chesterbrook, (610) 640-5373

Brian D. Boreman
Unruh Turner Burke & Frees
West Chester, (610) 692-1371

Entertainment Law

Alexander Murphy Jr.
Alexander Murphy, Jr.
West Chester, (610) 399-9033

Bernard M. Resnick
Bernard M. Resnick, Esq.
Bala Cynwyd, (610) 660-7774

Jake D. Becker
Lamb McErlane
West Chester, (610) 701-3278

Environmental Law

Melissa A. Rheinstadter, Mark P. Thompson
Lamb McErlane
West Chester, (610) 430-8000

Immigration

Theodore J. Murphy
Murphy Law Firm
West Chester, (610) 436-7555

Intellectual Property

Adam A. Garson, Lawrence A. Husick
Lipton, Weinberger & Husick
Media, (610) 565-7630

Medial Malpractice

Leonard A. Sloane
Eckell, Sparks, Levy, Auerbach, Monte, Sloane, Matthews & Auslander
Media, (610) 565-3701

Brett J. Kaminsky, Megan Grace Knoll, Derek R. Layser, Katherine Lekh, Melissa Paris Miller
Friedman Schuman Layser
Fort Washington, (215) 392-6944

John Neumann Hickey
Law Offices of John Neumann Hickey
Media, (610) 891-8883

Municipal Law

Andrew J. Bellwoar, Jonathan Long
Bellwoar Kelly
West Chester, (610) 314-7066

Kristin S. Camp
Buckley Brion Mcguire & Morris
West Chester, (610) 436-4400

Robert C. Jefferson IV, Patrick M. McKenna
Gawthrop Greenwood
West Chester, (610) 696-8225

Helen J. Esbenshade, Max O’Keefe, Vincent M. Pompo
Lamb McErlane
West Chester, (610) 430-8000

Louis J. Colagreco, Debra A. Shulski, Denise R. Yarnoff
Riley Riper Hollin & Colagreco
Exton, (610) 458-4400

Ryan M. Jennings, Matthew N. Korenoski, Andrew D.H. Rau, Amanda J. Sundquist
Unruh Turner Burke & Frees
West Chester, (610) 692-1371

Personal Injury

Kostas Mikropoulos
Aivazoglou & Mikropoulos
Eddystone, (610) 876-8880

Ryan R. Grace, Patrick S. Mintzer
Bellwoar Kelly
West Chester, (610) 314-7066

Tyler J. Therriault
Donaghue & Labrum
Media, (610) 565-9120

Robert H. Nemeroff
Friedman Schuman Layser
Fort Washington, (215) 392-6944

Maria C. Janoski
Janoski Law
West Chester, (610) 679-9031

Valerie K. Williams
Keller Lisgar & Williams
Media, (610) 892-0400

Dawson Rich Muth
Lamb McErlane
West Chester, (610) 701-3272

Joseph M. Hickey
Law Office of Joseph M. Hickey
Media, (610) 627-1810

August Joseph Ober IV
Law Offices of August J. Ober IV
West Chester, (610) 314-7848

Shane P. Hickey
Law Offices of John Neumann Hickey
Media, (610) 891-8883

Timothy F. Rayne
MacElree Harvey
Kennett Square, (610) 444-3180

Cynthia J. Silver
Silver & Silver
Ardmore, (610) 658-1900

Real Estate

Michael J. Meehan
Fox Rothschild
Exton, (610) 458-2991

Peter S. Friedman
Friedman Schuman Layser
Fort Washington, (215) 392-6944

David R. Adams
Fromhold Jaffe Adams & Jun
Villanova, (610) 527-9100

Elliot H. Berton, James D. Doyle, Michael V. Naseef, Holly L. Setzler
Gawthrop Greenwood
West Chester, (610) 696-8225

Bernadette A. Kearney
Hamburg, Rubin, Mullin, Maxwell & Lupin
Lansdale, (215) 661-0400

Roger N. Huggins
Lamb McErlane
West Chester, (610) 701-3276

Matthew M. McKeon, Brian L. Nagle
MacElree Harvey
West Chester, (610) 436-0100

Scott Reidenbach
Reidenbach & Associates
Wayne, (610) 572-7075

Matthew G. Hauber, Jonathan A. Jordan, Alyson M. Zarro
Riley Riper Hollin & Colagreco
Exton, (610) 458-4400

Daniel S. LePera
Unruh Turner Burke & Frees
West Chester, (610) 692-1371

Tax

Jonathan E. Becker, Guy F. Matthews
Eckell, Sparks, Levy, Auerbach, Monte, Sloane, Matthews & Auslander
Media, (610) 565-3701

Stephen J. Olsen
Gawthrop Greenwood
West Chester, (610) 696-8225

Joseph Michael LaMonaca
LaMonaca Law
Media, (484) 443-3081

Kevin D. Birkhead
Timoney Knox
Bryn Mawr, (215) 540-2621

Trusts & Wills

Daniel R. Coleman, Catherine T. Duffy
Eckell, Sparks, Levy, Auerbach, Monte, Sloane, Matthews & Auslander
Media, (610) 565-3701

William Bennett Cooper III
Fox Rothschild
Exton, (610) 458-4945

Robert A. Alston, David A. Applebaum, Alexander Gusikoff
Friedman Schuman Layser
Fort Washington, (215) 392-6944

Marc H. Jaffe
Fromhold Jaffe Adams & Jun
Villanova, (610) 527-9100

Denise M. Antonelli
Gawthrop Greenwood
West Chester, (610) 696-8225

Lisa Comber Hall
Hall Law Offices
West Chester, (610) 344-0136

Stephanie Pahides Kalogredis, Stacey Willits McConnell
Lamb McErlane
West Chester, (610) 430-8000

Christopher M. Brown
Law Offices of Christopher M. Brown
West Chester, (610) 213-6671

Nancy W. Pine
Law Offices of Pine & Pine
West Chester, (610) 344-7100

Joseph A. Bellinghieri, Duke Schneider
MacElree Harvey
West Chester, (610) 436-0100

Roman J. Koropey
Main Line Law Associates
Bryn Mawr, (610) 527-9200

Jennifer L. Simons
McAndrews Law Offices
Berwyn, (610) 648-9300

Carol R. Livingood
Timoney Knox
Bryn Mawr, (215) 540-2646

David M. Frees III
Unruh Turner Burke & Frees
Phoenixville, (610) 933-8069

Worker’s Compensation

Andrew Edelberg
Aivazoglou & Mikropoulos
Eddystone, (610) 876-8880

Arthur G. Girton
Arthur G. Girton
Chester, (610) 874-4066

John J. Stanzione
Lamb McErlane
West Chester, (610) 701-4415

James V. Monaghan
Law Offices of James V. Monaghan
Norristown, (610) 275-5800

Jeffrey R. Liebesman
Law Offices of Jeffrey R. Liebesman
Chesterbrook, 610-937-1110

Joseph Schwartz
Silver & Silver
Ardmore, (610) 658-1900

David R. Cherry
The Cherry Firm
Media, (610) 565-0300

Geoffrey Hillsberg
The Law Offices of Geoffrey Hillsberg
Media, (610) 566-0600

Q: How selective is the Top Lawyers directory?

A: Main Line Today employs an annual peer-to-peer balloting system that determines the cream of the crop in the legal profession.

Q: How many votes does a lawyer need to make the list?

A: It depends. Most categories have a standard threshold based on the overall number of attorneys. We lower the threshold for certain specialties and in counties where the number of lawyers is smaller.

Q: I’m a lawyer. Why didn’t I receive a ballot?

A: Every effort is made to include as many lawyers as possible in the balloting process.

Q: Can a lawyer pay to be on the list?

A: Never. We receive no compensation in exchange for placement on the list. Advertisers are not guaranteed placement. Only after the list has been finalized are lawyers notified. At that point, they can choose to advertise to promote the achievement. Many of the ads appear in the special advertising section published in the magazine.

Q: Do you verify all lawyers on the list?

A: Yes. All voters and nominees are vetted using the appropriate state licensure resources, and a balloting coordinator confirms practice information.

