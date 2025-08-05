These Are the Top Lawyers in the Main Line Region in 2025

Alternative Dispute Resolution • Banking & Finance • Bankruptcy • Business Law • Civil Litigation • Commercial Law • Crime Victims • Criminal Law • Cyber Security • Dependency & Juvenile • Divorce & Family Law • Education Law • Elder Law • Employment Law • Entertainment Law • Environmental Law • Immigration • Intellectual Property • Medial Malpractice • Municipal Law • Personal Injury • Real Estate • Tax • Trusts & Wills • Worker’s Compensation

Alternative Dispute Resolution

Rochelle (Shelly) B. Grossman

Center for Family Resolution

West Chester, (484) 886-4600

Mary Jo Gilsdorf

Gilsdorf Law

Glen Mills, (610) 755-7806

Nancy J. Glidden

Glidden ADRww

West Chester, (610) 246-4396

George C. Zumbano

Lamb McErlane

West Chester, (610) 701-4435

David M. Melchiorre

Law Offices of David M. Melchiorre

West Chester, (610) 692-2400

John F. McKenna, Louis A. Mincarelli

MacElree Harvey

West Chester, (610) 436-0100

Stephen (Steve) P. Lagoy

Unruh Turner Burke & Frees

West Chester, (610) 692-1371

Banking & Finance

Jill Evantash Schuman, Thomas A. Nelson III, Neil Sarker, Kerry Scott Schuman

Friedman Schuman Layser

Fort Washington, (215) 392-6944

Anthony D. Giannascoli, Leo M. Gibbons, James E. McErlane

Lamb McErlane

West Chester, (610) 430-8000

Bankruptcy

Jeanne Marie Cella

Jeanne Marie Cella, Esq.

Media, (610) 505-0500

Richard Lipow

Lipow Law Office

Malvern, (610) 251-2500

Robert J. Lohr, II

Lohr & Associates

West Chester, (610) 701-0222

Stanley E. Luongo

Luongo Bellwoa

West Chester, (610) 430-6600

Michael G. Louis

MacElree Harvey

West Chester, (610) 436-0100

David B. Smith

Smith Kane Holman

Malvern, (610) 407-7217

Kristen Wetzel Ladd

Unruh Turner Burke & Frees

West Chester, (610) 692-1371

John A. Gagliardi

Wetzel Gagliardi Fetter & Lavin

West Chester, (484) 887-0779

Business Law

Phillip D. Berger

Berger Law Group

Bryn Mawr, (610) 668-0774

James Urie

Clarion Law

West Chester, (484) 948-1428

Jay M. Levin

Eckell, Sparks, Levy, Auerbach, Monte, Sloane, Matthews & Auslander

Media, (610) 565-3701

Terrence M. Kerwin

Fox Rothschild

Exton, (610) 458-6186

Sandra L. Knapp, Michael F. Merlie, Gordon W. Prince

Gawthrop Greenwood

West Chester, (610) 696-8225

Vincent T. Donohue, Chad T. Williams

Lamb McErlane

West Chester, (610) 430-8000

Lawrence C. Welsh

LaMonaca Law

Media, (610) 892-5078

Todd M. Bales

Law Office of Todd M. Bales

Media, (484) 468-1179

Matthew C. Cooper, Harry J. DiDonato, Mary Kay Gaver, Andrew R. Silverman

MacElree Harvey

West Chester, (610) 436-0100

William J. Burke III, Theodore F. Claypoole

Unruh Turner Burke & Frees

West Chester, (610) 692-1371

Civil Litigation

Matthew J. Bilker

Eckell, Sparks, Levy, Auerbach, Monte, Sloane, Matthews & Auslander

Media, (610) 565-3701

Christopher C. Popper

Fox Rothschild

Exton, (610) 458-1423

Jeremy Grivensky, Stephen R. McDonnell

Gawthrop Greenwood

West Chester, (610) 696-8225

Conal P. Hickey

Hickey Law Office

Media, (610) 565-0101

John Rafferty

Highfield Law

West Chester, (610) 840-6687

John J. Cunningham IV, Katherine E. LaDow, James C. Sargent

Lamb McErlane

West Chester, (610) 430-8000

Edward J. Greene Jr., Jane Richardson

Riley Riper Hollin & Colagreco

Exton, (610) 458-4400

Mark A. Sereni

The Law Firm of DiOrio & Sereni

Media, (610) 565-5700

John K. Fiorillo, Lauren A. Nehra, Asha I. Steele

Unruh Turner Burke & Frees

West Chester, (610) 692-1371

Commercial Law

Patrick T. Henigan

Eckell, Sparks, Levy, Auerbach, Monte, Sloane, Matthews & Auslander

Media, (610) 565-3701

Joel L. Frank

Lamb McErlane

West Chester, (610) 430-8000

Gregory Hurchalla

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

Wayne, (215) 977-4084

Patrick J. Boyer, Robert A. Burke

MacElree Harvey

West Chester, (610) 436-0100

Matthew D. DeLeo

Timoney Knox

Bryn Mawr, (215) 540-2624

Crime Victims

Gabriella Coleman, Jennifer DiPillo

Delaware County Victim Assistance Center

Media, (610) 566-4342

Megan Stumpf

Domestic Violence Center of Chester County

West Chester, (610) 431-3546

Michael R. Galantino

LaMonaca Law

Media, (610) 892-5078

Stephanie Morris

Law Office of Stephanie Morris

West Chester, (484) 401-9848

Criminal Law

Evan J. Kelly

Bellwoar Kelly

West Chester, (866) 230-4157

Michael D. DiCindio

DiCindio Law

West Chester, (610) 430-3535

Daniel R. Bush, Katayoun M. Copeland, Steve E. Jarmon, Joseph Silvestro

Lamb McErlane

West Chester, (610) 430-8000

Sherri L. Eyer

Law Office of Sherri L. Eyer

Media, (610) 340-2598

Caroline G. Donato, Peter E. Kratsa, Mary E. Lawrence

MacElree Harvey

West Chester, (610) 436-0100

Daniel Hollander, Mike Noone

Noone & Borger

West Chester, (484) 947-5383

C. Curtis Norcini, Steven M. Pacillio

Omnis Law Group

Media, (484) 816-6647

Michael J. Skinner

Skinner Law Firm

West Chester, (610) 436-1410

Joseph Lesniak

The Law Offices of Joseph Lesniak

Media, (484) 444-2348

Christopher Boggs, Mark P. Much

The Law Offices of Mark Much

Media, (610) 565-9750

Michael S. Dugan

The Law Offices of Michael S. Dugan

Media, (484) 468-1154

Daniel J. Yarnall

Unruh Turner Burke & Frees

West Chester, (484) 653-2241

Cyber Security

Joshua D. Waterston

Wilftek

Havertown, (610) 544-8922

Dependency & Juvenile

Sam S. Auslander

Eckell, Sparks, Levy, Auerbach, Monte, Sloane, Matthews & Auslander

Media, (610) 565-3701

Howard Anmuth, Gerry Gebhart

LaMonaca Law

Media, (610) 892-5078

John DiSantis

Law Offices of John A. DiSantis

West Chester, (610) 436-1266

Cecil R. Hoskins III

Levy & Hoskins Law Group

West Chester, (267) 222-0837

Divorce & Family Law

Rami Bishay

Cox & Bishay

West Chester, (610) 344-0300

Vasiliki Gouliaberis, Craig B. Huffman, Kathleen A. Piperno, Melanie E. Tunaitis

Eckell, Sparks, Levy, Auerbach, Monte, Sloane, Matthews & Auslander

Media, (610) 565-3701

Ashley M. Eckert, Wesley W. Legg

Eckert Ginty & Legg

West Chester, (610) 933-9444

Jacqueline G. Segal

Fox Rothschild

Exton, (610) 458-3110

Walter P. Eells, Donald F. Kohler Jr., Mary Ann Plankinton

Gawthrop Greenwood

West Chester, (610) 696-8225

Patrick McGinnis, Julie M. Potts

Lamb McErlane

West Chester, (610) 430-8000

Christopher Casserly, Gregory (Greg) P. LaMonaca, Teresa Mallon

LaMonaca Law

Media, (610) 892-5078

Laurie Wyche-Abele

Laverty, Abele & Russell

West Chester, (610) 269-3600

Kathryn L. Hilbush

Law Office of Kathryn L. Hilbush

Media, (610) 892-7511

Lance J. Nelson, Michael C. Rovito, Ashley B. Stitzer

MacElree Harvey

West Chester, (610) 436-0100

Andrea B. Pettine

Pettine Law Offices

West Chester, (610) 692-7090

Marissa M. Ramsay

Ramsay & Ramsay

West Chester, (610) 235-4000

Tiffany A. Shoemaker

Shoemaker Family Law

West Chester, (610) 885-8655

Elizabeth Srinivasan

Srinivasan Law

West Chester, (610) 918-1333

Patrick T. Daley, Colleen M. Neary, Kathleen A. O’Connor, Kristen M. Rushing

Sweeney & Neary

Media, (610) 892-7500

Robert B. George

The Law Firm of DiOrio & Sereni

Media, (610) 565-5700

Amanda M.V. Grant

Unruh Turner Burke & Frees

West Chester, (610) 692-1371

Lawrence (Skip) J. Persick

Weber Gallagher Simpson Stapleton Fires & Newby

King of Prussia, (610) 278-1503

Education Law

Alicia S. Luke

Fox Rothschild

Exton, (610) 458-2995

Stacey L. Fuller

Gawthrop Greenwood

West Chester, (610) 696-8225

Guy A. Donatelli, Rocco P. Imperatrice III

Lamb McErlane

West Chester, (610) 430-8000

Gabrielle Sereni

Sereni Law Group

Glen Mills, (610) 357-2016

Scott H. Wolpert

Timoney Knox

Bryn Mawr, (215) 540-2656

D. Daniel Woody

Woody Law Offices

Media, (610) 566-8770

Elder Law

Linda M. Anderson

Anderson Elder Law

Media, (610) 566-4700

Christopher M. Murphy

Breslin Murphy & Roberts

Brookhaven, (610) 876-2529

Dennis C. Vondran Jr.

Lamb McErlane

West Chester, (610) 701-3277

Jacquelyn S. Goffney, Elizabeth T. Stefanide

Law Office of Elizabeth T. Stefanide

Media, 610-566-8686

Marie Feindt

Members’ Wealth

Media, (267) 367-5453

Rebecca A. Hobbs, Thomas A. Mastroianni

O’Donnell, Weiss & Mattei

Pottstown, (610) 323-2800

Karyn L. Seace

Seace Elder Law

West Chester, (610) 436-1676

Robert Slutsky

Slutsky Elder Law

Plymouth Meeting, (610) 940-0650

Robert M. DiOrio

The Law Firm of DiOrio & Sereni

Media, (610) 565-5700

Douglas L. Kaune

Unruh Turner Burke & Frees

Phoenixville, (610) 933-8069

Carrie A. Woody

Woody Law Offices

Media, (610) 566-8770

Employment Law

Kathryn Chandless

Chandless Law Office

Newtown Square, (484) 574-3139

Peter C. Amuso

Clarke Gallagher Barbiero Amuso & Glassman Law

Malvern, (484) 368-3808

Michael J. Davey

Eckell, Sparks, Levy, Auerbach, Monte, Sloane, Matthews & Auslander

Media, (610) 565-3701

Randall C. Schauer

Fox Rothschild

Exton, (610) 458-4967

Harold M. Goldner

Friedman Schuman Layser

Fort Washington, (215) 392-6944

Julianne Peck

HomansPeck

Wayne, (215) 868-6214

Kathleen O’Connell Bell

Lamb McErlane

West Chester, (610) 353-0740

Mandy C. Rosenblum

Law Office of Mandy C. Rosenblum

Bryn Mawr, (610) 834-0789

William (Bill) T. Wilson

Law Office of William T. Wilson

West Chester, (484) 605-1146

Jeffrey P. Burke

MacElree Harvey

West Chester, (610) 436-0100

Michelle A. Liebesman

Rubin, Fortunato & Harbison

Wayne, (610) 408-2012

Robin Bond

Transition Strategies

Chesterbrook, (610) 640-5373

Brian D. Boreman

Unruh Turner Burke & Frees

West Chester, (610) 692-1371

Entertainment Law

Alexander Murphy Jr.

Alexander Murphy, Jr.

West Chester, (610) 399-9033

Bernard M. Resnick

Bernard M. Resnick, Esq.

Bala Cynwyd, (610) 660-7774

Jake D. Becker

Lamb McErlane

West Chester, (610) 701-3278

Environmental Law

Melissa A. Rheinstadter, Mark P. Thompson

Lamb McErlane

West Chester, (610) 430-8000

Immigration

Theodore J. Murphy

Murphy Law Firm

West Chester, (610) 436-7555

Intellectual Property

Adam A. Garson, Lawrence A. Husick

Lipton, Weinberger & Husick

Media, (610) 565-7630

Medial Malpractice

Leonard A. Sloane

Eckell, Sparks, Levy, Auerbach, Monte, Sloane, Matthews & Auslander

Media, (610) 565-3701

Brett J. Kaminsky, Megan Grace Knoll, Derek R. Layser, Katherine Lekh, Melissa Paris Miller

Friedman Schuman Layser

Fort Washington, (215) 392-6944

John Neumann Hickey

Law Offices of John Neumann Hickey

Media, (610) 891-8883

Municipal Law

Andrew J. Bellwoar, Jonathan Long

Bellwoar Kelly

West Chester, (610) 314-7066

Kristin S. Camp

Buckley Brion Mcguire & Morris

West Chester, (610) 436-4400

Robert C. Jefferson IV, Patrick M. McKenna

Gawthrop Greenwood

West Chester, (610) 696-8225

Helen J. Esbenshade, Max O’Keefe, Vincent M. Pompo

Lamb McErlane

West Chester, (610) 430-8000

Louis J. Colagreco, Debra A. Shulski, Denise R. Yarnoff

Riley Riper Hollin & Colagreco

Exton, (610) 458-4400

Ryan M. Jennings, Matthew N. Korenoski, Andrew D.H. Rau, Amanda J. Sundquist

Unruh Turner Burke & Frees

West Chester, (610) 692-1371

Personal Injury

Kostas Mikropoulos

Aivazoglou & Mikropoulos

Eddystone, (610) 876-8880

Ryan R. Grace, Patrick S. Mintzer

Bellwoar Kelly

West Chester, (610) 314-7066

Tyler J. Therriault

Donaghue & Labrum

Media, (610) 565-9120

Robert H. Nemeroff

Friedman Schuman Layser

Fort Washington, (215) 392-6944

Maria C. Janoski

Janoski Law

West Chester, (610) 679-9031

Valerie K. Williams

Keller Lisgar & Williams

Media, (610) 892-0400

Dawson Rich Muth

Lamb McErlane

West Chester, (610) 701-3272

Joseph M. Hickey

Law Office of Joseph M. Hickey

Media, (610) 627-1810

August Joseph Ober IV

Law Offices of August J. Ober IV

West Chester, (610) 314-7848

Shane P. Hickey

Law Offices of John Neumann Hickey

Media, (610) 891-8883

Timothy F. Rayne

MacElree Harvey

Kennett Square, (610) 444-3180

Cynthia J. Silver

Silver & Silver

Ardmore, (610) 658-1900

Real Estate

Michael J. Meehan

Fox Rothschild

Exton, (610) 458-2991

Peter S. Friedman

Friedman Schuman Layser

Fort Washington, (215) 392-6944

David R. Adams

Fromhold Jaffe Adams & Jun

Villanova, (610) 527-9100

Elliot H. Berton, James D. Doyle, Michael V. Naseef, Holly L. Setzler

Gawthrop Greenwood

West Chester, (610) 696-8225

Bernadette A. Kearney

Hamburg, Rubin, Mullin, Maxwell & Lupin

Lansdale, (215) 661-0400

Roger N. Huggins

Lamb McErlane

West Chester, (610) 701-3276

Matthew M. McKeon, Brian L. Nagle

MacElree Harvey

West Chester, (610) 436-0100

Scott Reidenbach

Reidenbach & Associates

Wayne, (610) 572-7075

Matthew G. Hauber, Jonathan A. Jordan, Alyson M. Zarro

Riley Riper Hollin & Colagreco

Exton, (610) 458-4400

Daniel S. LePera

Unruh Turner Burke & Frees

West Chester, (610) 692-1371

Tax

Jonathan E. Becker, Guy F. Matthews

Eckell, Sparks, Levy, Auerbach, Monte, Sloane, Matthews & Auslander

Media, (610) 565-3701

Stephen J. Olsen

Gawthrop Greenwood

West Chester, (610) 696-8225

Joseph Michael LaMonaca

LaMonaca Law

Media, (484) 443-3081

Kevin D. Birkhead

Timoney Knox

Bryn Mawr, (215) 540-2621

Trusts & Wills

Daniel R. Coleman, Catherine T. Duffy

Eckell, Sparks, Levy, Auerbach, Monte, Sloane, Matthews & Auslander

Media, (610) 565-3701

William Bennett Cooper III

Fox Rothschild

Exton, (610) 458-4945

Robert A. Alston, David A. Applebaum, Alexander Gusikoff

Friedman Schuman Layser

Fort Washington, (215) 392-6944

Marc H. Jaffe

Fromhold Jaffe Adams & Jun

Villanova, (610) 527-9100

Denise M. Antonelli

Gawthrop Greenwood

West Chester, (610) 696-8225

Lisa Comber Hall

Hall Law Offices

West Chester, (610) 344-0136

Stephanie Pahides Kalogredis, Stacey Willits McConnell

Lamb McErlane

West Chester, (610) 430-8000

Christopher M. Brown

Law Offices of Christopher M. Brown

West Chester, (610) 213-6671

Nancy W. Pine

Law Offices of Pine & Pine

West Chester, (610) 344-7100

Joseph A. Bellinghieri, Duke Schneider

MacElree Harvey

West Chester, (610) 436-0100

Roman J. Koropey

Main Line Law Associates

Bryn Mawr, (610) 527-9200

Jennifer L. Simons

McAndrews Law Offices

Berwyn, (610) 648-9300

Carol R. Livingood

Timoney Knox

Bryn Mawr, (215) 540-2646

David M. Frees III

Unruh Turner Burke & Frees

Phoenixville, (610) 933-8069

Worker’s Compensation

Andrew Edelberg

Aivazoglou & Mikropoulos

Eddystone, (610) 876-8880

Arthur G. Girton

Arthur G. Girton

Chester, (610) 874-4066

John J. Stanzione

Lamb McErlane

West Chester, (610) 701-4415

James V. Monaghan

Law Offices of James V. Monaghan

Norristown, (610) 275-5800

Jeffrey R. Liebesman

Law Offices of Jeffrey R. Liebesman

Chesterbrook, 610-937-1110

Joseph Schwartz

Silver & Silver

Ardmore, (610) 658-1900

David R. Cherry

The Cherry Firm

Media, (610) 565-0300

Geoffrey Hillsberg

The Law Offices of Geoffrey Hillsberg

Media, (610) 566-0600

Q: How selective is the Top Lawyers directory?

A: Main Line Today employs an annual peer-to-peer balloting system that determines the cream of the crop in the legal profession.

Q: How many votes does a lawyer need to make the list?

A: It depends. Most categories have a standard threshold based on the overall number of attorneys. We lower the threshold for certain specialties and in counties where the number of lawyers is smaller.

Q: I’m a lawyer. Why didn’t I receive a ballot?

A: Every effort is made to include as many lawyers as possible in the balloting process.

Q: Can a lawyer pay to be on the list?

A: Never. We receive no compensation in exchange for placement on the list. Advertisers are not guaranteed placement. Only after the list has been finalized are lawyers notified. At that point, they can choose to advertise to promote the achievement. Many of the ads appear in the special advertising section published in the magazine.

Q: Do you verify all lawyers on the list?

A: Yes. All voters and nominees are vetted using the appropriate state licensure resources, and a balloting coordinator confirms practice information.

