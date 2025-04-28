Vanner House CEO Kristan Cicero Shares Her Style Secrets

Her style: Consistent. I haven’t changed much regarding what I love and what I’m comfortable wearing since high school. I know what works on my body type and what doesn’t. Being 5-foot-2, I can’t experiment as much, so I play up the best parts of my body type. I won’t wear something if I’m not comfortable. I believe beauty and fashion should make you feel good all day.

Fashion roots: My interest in fashion comes from my mother, grandmother, aunt and all of my mother’s friends. These women in my life dressed in effortless classic styles, and the labels didn’t matter as much as the fit, quality and how they felt and looked in what they wore.

How she got started in the industry: I believe the universe conspires to do what you love in life. It took me until I was in my 50s to realize that I could do everything I loved and that I needed to find the right team. I originally sold other brands I loved and began learning about the industry. When I founded Vanner House, I saw a place for me in the design world.

Indispensable wardrobe items: A comfortable pair of black leggings (preferably riding pants), a great pair of boots (the Fairfax & Favor High-Heeled Regina in cognac) and a cashmere sweater.

Favorite place to shop: Vanner House, of course. What else can I say?

Fashion icon: Robin Wright’s character, Claire Underwood, from House of Cards. I still dream about her clothing. I need her stylist!

Best fashion buy ever: My Vanner House cashmere sweaters.

Thoughts on aging: I feel more confident today than I ever have. My mom is 91 and says she still feels 18, so it must run in the family. Laughing, not taking yourself too seriously and doing what brings your soul true joy makes you ageless.

Indispensable accessory: A great bag for every occasion—and bags inside of bags to hold more bags. And, for me, authenticity is a beautiful accessory.

Makeup tip every woman can appreciate: Putting on makeup should not require a YouTube video and an art degree. Less is more. Just a pop of color on the cheeks, a little mascara and a tinted lip gloss, and I’m out the door.

Fashion no-no: Being uncomfortable. I don’t care how great a pair of shoes looks. If my toes aren’t happy and I can’t dance in those heels, I’m not buying them.

Best fashion advice: Don’t follow trends. Wear whatever makes you feel comfortable and confident and always dress for yourself.

