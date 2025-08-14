Accessories Council Media’s Karen Giberson on Her Signature Style

Her style: Athleisure at heart, rocker at work. Think Lululemon by day, leather-trimmed blazer by deadline. I live in leggings but accessorize like a headliner.

Fashion roots: I begged for go-go boots in the early ’70s and never quite shook the obsession. I still love anything that gleams. A career in fashion wasn’t on my radar until Macy’s swept me into their executive training program right out of college. My first buying job (in sterling silver jewelry) sealed the deal. From that moment on, I was hooked on sparkle, style and the power of a great accessory.

How fashion captivates her: As a petite woman, I’ve always had to be mindful of proportion, so I gravitate toward clean, well-fitting basics and let accessories do the talking. Eyeglasses, belts, jewelry, scarves and hats are my signature tools of transformation. I definitely have a soft spot (OK, a storage problem) when it comes to shoes, bags and fashion jewelry. But there’s nothing better than rediscovering an old favorite and giving it new life.

Indispensable wardrobe items: My fashion MVPs? That’s easy. My Hearts on Fire necklace rarely comes off, and my Nanis earrings are in heavy rotation. I’m loving my sleek new Silhouette glasses, and I never go far without my YSL leather belt and Apple Watch. Saucony running shoes keep me moving, my Callista bag is a daily staple, and my latest obsession is a brilliantly designed work bag from a new brand called Mustkies. It’s all about mixing everyday function with standout style.

Favorite places to shop: Per Lei in Newtown Square is my latest go-to, and Joan Shepp is always a fashion treasure hunt. Bryn Mawr Running Company in Media keeps my sneaker game strong, and Marlyn Schiff in Haverford is accessory heaven. Lagos, Jane Win, Violet & Brooks and IHKWIP all bring that local flair with serious style cred.

Best fashion buy ever: A leather jacket I picked up about 25 years ago—cropped sleeves, perfectly tailored, originally bought to top off a dress for the Grammys. It was cool then—and, somehow, it’s even cooler now. Proof that great style really does stand the test of time.

Indispensable accessory: I adore all my accessories, but my “ride or die” is my cell phone case with a built-in zip-around wallet. It’s stylish, practical and basically my lifeline. I never leave home without it.

Fashion no-no: Skipping the foundation pieces. A great outfit starts with what’s underneath. Good basics make everything look better…Trust me.

Best fashion advice: Wear what feels good, invest in quality and skip the fast trends. If you want to play with a trend, do it through accessories—that’s where the fun is. And always tailor your clothes. The right fit changes everything.

Visit accessoriescouncil.org.

Get the Look

A sassy, sultry look, with colors and textures to reflect summer’s warmth.

1. The FARM Rio X Anthropologie minidress features puff sleeves, a ruffled hem and a vibrant floral print. $230. Available at . Thefeatures puff sleeves, a ruffled hem and a vibrant floral print. $230. Available at Anthropologie , various locations.

2.-3. Satin matte with gold tone, WorldFinds crescent earrings are accented with a fringe of circular charms crafted by female artisans in India. And the 26 metallic bands in its Colexico cuff are free of cadmium, nickel and lead. Earrings $32, cuff $34. Both available at . Satin matte with gold tone,are accented with a fringe of circular charms crafted by female artisans in India. And the 26 metallic bands in itsare free of cadmium, nickel and lead. Earrings $32, cuff $34. Both available at Clean Slate Goods , 103 W. State St., Kennett Square, (610) 496-4423.

4. Firehole polarized sunglasses blend style and practicality, delivering superior visual clarity and maximum UV protection. $119. Available at blend style and practicality, delivering superior visual clarity and maximum UV protection. $119. Available at Orvis , 525 W. Lancaster Ave., Haverford, (484) 383-0756.

5. The Gianvito Rossi Luana sandal is sexy and sublimely neutral, teaming supple suede straps with a woven raffia heel. $895. Available at . Theis sexy and sublimely neutral, teaming supple suede straps with a woven raffia heel. $895. Available at Boyds , 201 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne, (610) 726-0036.

