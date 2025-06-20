Julia Valdesalice Dishes on Her Style Favorites and the Power of Fashion

Her style: A mix of high and low pieces with a focus on accessories. A little edgy, a tad masculine and a smidge sexy.

Fashion roots: My earliest fashion memory is helping my dad pick ties at department stores when I was in elementary school. He’d pay me a dollar for any tie I picked that he ended up buying. I learned to sew in high school and would spend my whole paycheck from my part-time job on fabric to make clothes.

Her fashion career: I launched my first clothing and accessories line, Pooks & Lulu, in 2010. It was a line of outfits, headbands and hats for photographers of newborns to use in their studios. My portrait photography career really took off in 2017—and by 2019, I realized I didn’t have time for both. Sadly, I had to close my online shop, but thank goodness I didn’t have to leave my passion for fashion behind. I truly enjoy styling clients of all ages for their photoshoots.

Indispensable wardrobe items: A great-fitting pair of jeans, a classic loafer, a neutral belt and statement earrings.

Best fashion buy ever: A vintage fur and leather jacket. I wasn’t even looking for one when I stumbled upon it. But it’s like it was there waiting for me. It fits like a glove, has a cool cut and is totally unique because it’s vintage. I found it at Malena’s Vintage Boutique in West Chester.

Why fashion matters: Fashion is a powerful tool. If you’re wearing something you feel great in, you’ll exude confidence. While some may view an emphasis on fashion as being vain, I view it as an extension of self-care. The more we feel put together, the more likely we are to succeed.

Indispensable accessory: Belts are the most underrated accessory. Not just functional, they can take a basic outfit and elevate it drastically.

Makeup tip every woman can appreciate: Eyebrows are the frame of your face. Don’t skip them.

Favorite fragrance: Le Labo Santal 33.

Fashion no-no: Wrinkled clothing. Please just use an iron.

Thoughts on aging: As we age, it’s important that we embrace the change in our wardrobe, opting for more sophisticated pieces that are tailored to reflect a level of maturity and prestige.

Best fashion advice: Know your best colors. Your wardrobe becomes cohesive, shopping is easier and more efficient, and you’ll always look vibrant and harmonious.

Get the Look

A hot look for the sultry nights of summer.

1. The Elot dress marries a one-shoulder silhouette with an asymmetric hem to promote fluid movement. $375. Available at Themarries a one-shoulder silhouette with an asymmetric hem to promote fluid movement. $375. Available at Pasha Boutique , 839 W. Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr, (610) 525-2777.

2. LOVE Guarded Heart earrings are accented with the symbol of romance. $168. Available at are accented with the symbol of romance. $168. Available at Jane Win , Wayne.

3. The Moreau Paris Saint Tropez tote goes from day to night with calfskin detailing and plenty of space. $880. Available at Thegoes from day to night with calfskin detailing and plenty of space. $880. Available at Boyds , 201 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne, (610) 726-0036.

4. Crafted from brass that’s heavily plated in 14k gold, the LOVE Quatrefoil cuff is a shimmering reminder to love life. $198. Available at Crafted from brass that’s heavily plated in 14k gold, theis a shimmering reminder to love life. $198. Available at Jane Win

5. Chunky-heeled Gianvito Rossi Eline sandals feature suede straps opulently embroidered with emerald green crystals. $1,145. Available at Boyds.

