Can John W. Hershey’s Brandywine Valley Food Forest Survive?

In the Brandywine Valley, a region rooted in regal landscapes and art history, John W. Hershey created a diverse rural portrait. It hinged on productive year-round farming, animals happy to find shade and diverse edibles, and ultimately a healthier, self-sustaining population. A generation ago, Hershey propagated the best nut trees while promoting the importance of agroforestry. Planted in rows, they can still teach us how to utilize plants in a suburban setting.

Downingtown and the neighboring village of Guthriesville continue as the beneficiaries of Hershey’s legacy. What remains may be North America’s oldest food forest. Known for his pioneering 1930s work in the forestry division and the Tennessee Valley Authority Tree Improvement Program, Hershey collected the best native saplings from the Southern farms he managed during the Dust Bowl. He returned to Downingtown with a vision, further expanding it in 1945 with a 72-acre farm in Guthriesville. Maintaining the latter until his death in 1967, he touted his operation as “the number one tree nut farm in America.”

A plaque celebrates the centennial of the 1921 founding of Hershey’s Nut Tree Nurseries on the borough’s east end. Sponsored by the Downingtown Shade Tree Commission, it can be found along public walkways in the shadow of the Point at Downingtown apartment complex. On an eight-acre homestead there, Hershey grew walnut, butternut, chestnut, honey locust, oak, hican, hickory and persimmon trees. “This property was the heart of it,” says Dale Hendricks, a horticulturist, an educator and an advocate for regenerative landscapes. “The best trees are still on the common-area lands and around a huge pond.”

Hendricks is among the modern-day kindred spirits propagating Hershey’s vision, which is most evident in Downingtown, where the most trees remain, surrounded by several developments governed by homeowners associations. “Everything’s still here, and the yield is more valuable yet,” Hendricks says. “We’re trying to maintain good relations. Most know us and will meet cordially. But some call us outsiders.”

When the Hershey homestead changed hands two years ago, advocates found a friend in Bill Fitts, a capable and congenial caretaker. It helped that his mother had a horticultural background. Now 83, Beverly Fitts taught at Longwood Gardens for years. “Bill says, ‘Call me. You’re my guest when you come here, and you can pick things,’” says Hendricks.

Though just 1.4 acres of the original parcel remain, an estimated 200 Hershey trees are alive and well. “It’s grown on us,” says Fitts, also on behalf of his wife, Ali, a fundraiser in the educational sector. “We’re here to stay.”

A mandatory HOA member, Fitts is busying himself with getting elected to the board. His goal: Encouraging the association to plant more Hershey trees. Meanwhile, Hendricks has seven varieties of Hershey persimmons on his Landenberg property—14 trees that have grown to between six and eight feet over the past four years. And in Chadds Ford, the North American Land Trust will be planting some 30 Hershey trees—nine different species—at Brinton Run Preserve.

“Accounts vary as to the number of original Hershey trees remaining—maybe 300.”

The like-minded Buzz Ferver has Chester County roots. He now operates Perfect Circle Farm in Barre, Vermont, where he’s preserving and cultivating Hershey oak and hickory trees through grafting. With this technique, parts of two or more of trees are joined so they grow together as a single specimen. In York County, Pennsylvania, Zach Elfers is doing the same at his Future Forest Plants. And Restore Our Roots, a Downingtown-based advocacy group, even produced a Hershey trees cookbook. “We’re all very fringe,” Hendricks admits.

Accounts vary as to the number of original Hershey trees remaining—maybe 300. “A lot are gone, gone, gone,” says Hendricks.

The Point apartment complex spared three Hershey trees in a once-prominent grove—but only after an intervention led by Adrian Martinez, a borough planning commissioner at the time. “It’s the idea of a self-sustaining food source,” says the artist and activist. “Downingtown’s small enough and cohesive enough. A park could be part of an innovative community—a model for the country.”

Still, Hendricks admits that the future of Hershey’s legacy is uncertain. “We tell people it’s in God’s hands,” he says. “If propagated, these trees would still do well around here. What should move people are the ideas of regenerative agriculture, establishing the best carbon footprint and the diversity of farming systems. That’s the Hershey story.”

