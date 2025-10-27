Book One of These Dreamy Jersey Shore Wedding Venues 

Dreaming of a coastal wedding at the Jersey Shore? We have the most beautiful spots from Atlantic City all the way south to Cape May worth looking at for your “I dos.” Whether you are inviting 35 guests or 350, these Shore venues will work with you to create a picture-perfect wedding day.

Atlantic City/Absecon Island Area

1 Leo Fraser Drive, Northfield, NJ

With sweeping views of the water, AC Country Club is a beautiful place to say “I do.” Choose from several spots within the club including a ballroom and outdoor spaces like the patio, garden and Skydeck, the latter which overlooks the championship golf course and skyline of Atlantic City. In 2027, the brand-new Skyline Ballroom will host luxury weddings, sure to be a stunning spot for your happily ever after.

99 Golf View Dr., Little Egg Harbor Twp., NJ

This heralded wedding venue was renovated in 2023 and showcases its modern-coastal charm with a location between Atlantic City and Long Beach Island. It hosts weddings from 25 to 200 guests and even features a lovely 32-room boutique hotel onsite for those arriving from out of town.

500 Shore Rd., Linwood, NJ

72 N. Brennan Ave., Egg Harbor City, NJ

If a Shore winery wedding appeals, Renault is the vineyard for you. With four wedding venues from which to choose—Vineyard Ballroom & Courtyard, Champagne Ballroom & Courtyard, Château Renault Ballroom and The Pavilion—along with a sprawling 1,400 acres, Renault can host up to 400 guests at its historic vineyard.

401 S. New York Rd., Absecon, NJ

Ocean City Area

719 E. 11th St., Ocean City, NJ

901 Mays Landing Rd., Somers Point, NJ

Located right over the bridge to Ocean City, this wedding destination offers the best of the Jersey Shore from a romantic beach ceremony, a pavilion garden exchange of vows or a black-tie ballroom affair.

100 Bay Rd., Ocean City, NJ

Sea Isle City Area

8600 Landis Ave., Sea Isle City, NJ

201 Williard Ave., Strathmere, NJ

For those wanting a waterfront wedding, the Deauville Inn sits right on the bay in Strathmere. With wedding planners onsite, the staff at this iconic Jersey shore spot will guide you through the wedding planning process from start to finish.

4487 Venecian Rd., Sea Isle City

Seven Mile Island Area

1510 US 9 N., Cape May Courthouse, NJ

7849 Dune Dr., Avalon, NJ; 105 80th St., Avalon, NJ

These two beachfront hotels are sister properties sitting right next to one another at the Avalon-Stone Harbor border. If a beautiful beachfront ceremony is your dream, these are two spots to consider for your big day.

9601 Third Ave., Stone Harbor, NJ

The Reeds at Shelter Haven has become a sought-after wedding destination among the southern Jersey Shore spots since it opened as Stone Harbor’s only boutique hotel in 2013. The bayfront location provides a stunning backdrop for the most important day of your life.

9001 Sunset Dr., Stone Harbor

Wildwoods Area

9701 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest, NJ

Just like its Avalon locations, the Icona Diamond Beach offers full-service wedding planning in a beachfront location in beautiful Wildwood Crest.

Cape May Area

714 Beach Ave., Cape May, NJ

1045 Beach Ave., Cape May, NJ

7 Ocean St., Cape May, NJ

Originally built in 1894, The Inn of Cape May is a charming historic hotel just steps from the beach with both a ballroom and wraparound porch for exchanging vows. The dedicated planning team works with each couple to make the day personalized and perfect.

1317 Beach Ave., Cape May

This oceanfront property specializes in intimate weddings of 70 or less. La Mer, a contemporary resort, has 162 luxuriously appointed rooms and a prime location in Cape May right on Beach Avenue for the wedding party and guests to enjoy.

1170 Golf Club Rd., Cape May Courthouse, NJ

