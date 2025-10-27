Subscribe
Subscribe
Life & Style

Book One of These Dreamy Jersey Shore Wedding Venues 

These Jersey Shore locales, from Atlantic City to Cape May, are all wonderful places for upcoming nuptials.

October 27, 2025   |By
Beach weddings
Photo by Getúlio Moraes on Unsplash

Dreaming of a coastal wedding at the Jersey Shore? We have the most beautiful spots from Atlantic City all the way south to Cape May worth looking at for your “I dos.” Whether you are inviting 35 guests or 350, these Shore venues will work with you to create a picture-perfect wedding day. 

Atlantic City/Absecon Island Area 

Atlantic City Country Club 

1 Leo Fraser Drive, Northfield, NJ

- Advertisement -

With sweeping views of the water, AC Country Club is a beautiful place to say “I do.” Choose from several spots within the club including a ballroom and outdoor spaces like the patio, garden and Skydeck, the latter which overlooks the championship golf course and skyline of Atlantic City. In 2027, the brand-new Skyline Ballroom will host luxury weddings, sure to be a stunning spot for your happily ever after.

LBI National Golf and Resort 

99 Golf View Dr., Little Egg Harbor Twp., NJ

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Victoria Hartmark (@victoriahartmark)

This heralded wedding venue was renovated in 2023 and showcases its modern-coastal charm with a location between Atlantic City and Long Beach Island. It hosts weddings from 25 to 200 guests and even features a lovely 32-room boutique hotel onsite for those arriving from out of town.

Linwood Country Club 

500 Shore Rd., Linwood, NJ

- Partner Content -

Renault Winery 

72 N. Brennan Ave., Egg Harbor City, NJ

If a Shore winery wedding appeals, Renault is the vineyard for you. With four wedding venues from which to choose—Vineyard Ballroom & Courtyard, Champagne Ballroom & Courtyard, Château Renault Ballroom and The Pavilion—along with a sprawling 1,400 acres, Renault can host up to 400 guests at its historic vineyard.

Seaview Golf Club  

401 S. New York Rd., Absecon, NJ

- Advertisement -

Ocean City Area 

The Flanders Hotel

719 E. 11th St., Ocean City, NJ

Greate Bay Country Club

901 Mays Landing Rd., Somers Point, NJ

Located right over the bridge to Ocean City, this wedding destination offers the best of the Jersey Shore from a romantic beach ceremony, a pavilion garden exchange of vows or a black-tie ballroom affair.

Nobil Catering at Ocean City Yacht Club 

100 Bay Rd., Ocean City, NJ

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bill McGinnity (@nobilcatering)

Sea Isle City Area 

Breakwaters at the Dunes 

8600 Landis Ave., Sea Isle City, NJ

Deauville Inn 

201 Williard Ave., Strathmere, NJ

For those wanting a waterfront wedding, the Deauville Inn sits right on the bay in Strathmere. With wedding planners onsite, the staff at this iconic Jersey shore spot will guide you through the wedding planning process from start to finish.

Yacht Club of Sea Isle City

4487 Venecian Rd., Sea Isle City

Seven Mile Island Area 

Avalon Golf Club 

1510 US 9 N., Cape May Courthouse, NJ

Icona Avalon & Icona Windrift

7849 Dune Dr., Avalon, NJ; 105 80th St., Avalon, NJ

These two beachfront hotels are sister properties sitting right next to one another at the  Avalon-Stone Harbor border. If a beautiful beachfront ceremony is your dream, these are two spots to consider for your big day.

The Reeds at Shelter Haven

9601 Third Ave., Stone Harbor, NJ

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Emily Smith (@mlepictures)

The Reeds at Shelter Haven has become a sought-after wedding destination among the southern Jersey Shore spots since it opened as Stone Harbor’s only boutique hotel in 2013. The bayfront location provides a stunning backdrop for the most important day of your life.

Yacht Club of Stone Harbor

9001 Sunset Dr., Stone Harbor

Wildwoods Area  

Icona Diamond Beach 

9701 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest, NJ

Just like its Avalon locations, the Icona Diamond Beach offers full-service wedding planning in a beachfront location in beautiful Wildwood Crest.

Cape May Area  

Cape May Convention Hall 

714 Beach Ave., Cape May, NJ

The Grand Hotel Cape May 

1045 Beach Ave., Cape May, NJ

The Inn of Cape May

7 Ocean St., Cape May, NJ

Originally built in 1894, The Inn of Cape May is a charming historic hotel just steps from the beach with both a ballroom and wraparound porch for exchanging vows. The dedicated planning team works with each couple to make the day personalized and perfect.

La Mer Beachfront Resort

1317 Beach Ave., Cape May

This oceanfront property specializes in intimate weddings of 70 or less. La Mer, a contemporary resort, has 162 luxuriously appointed rooms and a prime location in Cape May right on Beach Avenue for the wedding party and guests to enjoy.

The Shore Club 

1170 Golf Club Rd., Cape May Courthouse, NJ

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Shore Club (@myshoreclub)

Related: These Main Line Area Wedding Venues Have Picturesque Water Views

Your guide to people, places, and things to do in Philadelphia's fabled Main Line and western suburbs.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Partner Content
Our Publications

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Today Media. All Rights Reserved.

Main Line Today Restaurant Week runs October 12-25!

Close the CTA