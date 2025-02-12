Jason Dumas Lands His Dream Job at 6abc

It’s a time-honored question: “What do you want to be when you grow up?”

As early as seventh grade at Bryn Mawr’s St. Aloysius Academy, Jason Dumas knew. In fact, he was quite specific. “I wanted to be a sports anchor at 6abc,” he says. “That’s the station we watched.”

It’s taken him more than 20 years, but Dumas has finally made good on that middle school journal entry. This past November, at age 35, he began his long-awaited tenure as an anchor and reporter at WPVI. Aside from St. Aloysius, his circuitous journey has included stops at Malvern Prep, Syracuse University and four other TV stations, the most recent in San Francisco.

- Advertisement -

“I felt like my entire life was coming together,” says Dumas, thinking back to the moment he learned he got the job.

Dumas grew up in Haverford—and he and his wife, Katelyn, have settled in Villanova for a second Main Line stint that should include plenty of time with parents and grandparents. On the set, he’s working with Ducis Rodgers and covering local sports. “His work as a sports director and an anchor was incredible,” says Nick Der, sports producer at San Francisco’s KRON4. “It was amazing to see him grow. He has an incredible work ethic.”

“Now, it’s all about ‘making up for the last 17 years when I was away,’ Dumas says. ‘The teams here are always going to have support and passion from the fans. That’s a given.”

Der also praises the leadership Dumas showed at the station, where he was decisive but always solicited input from others on staff. Der recalls Dumas’ reaction to his first show as a producer, a mess of poorly timed segments and other errors. One anchor was furious and made sure Der knew it. Dumas took another tack, noting that he’d learn from the disaster. “The other anchor was chewing me out, and Jason eased my anxiety some,” Der says.

Dumas began his career in the Bay Area as a reporter, eventually becoming lead anchor and sports director. He was also a sideline reporter for Golden State’s G League team in Santa Cruz and a part-time host at 95.7 The Game, the region’s top-rated sports radio station.

The ink was barely dry on his new contract with KRON4 when Dumas learned of the 6abc opening left by Jamie Apody’s 2023 departure. Initially, he didn’t have much confidence in his chances, thanks to the 2,500 other applicants. Like most sports anchors, he’s heard “no” more often than not when it comes to jobs. “[6abc] was the gold standard,” he admits. “I didn’t allow myself to even go there in the beginning.”

Then Dumas received an email from the station expressing interest—and he also noticed that his demo tape was getting some views online. “I thought, ‘Maybe there’s a chance,’” he says. “I knew I’d worked hard and was talented. But many people work hard and are talented and don’t get to where they want to be.”

There wasn’t much doubt where Dumas wanted to be, even early in life. In grade school, he “knew every stat of every player”—something his cousins used to make fun of, likely more out of jealousy than anything else. At Malvern Prep, Dumas did morning announcements and wrote for the school newspaper. He’s still in touch with some of his teachers and administrators there. “We get excited when we have guys go through Malvern and are able to find a profession that fits who they are,” says Ron Algeo, associate head of school. “He’s at the top of the game at Channel 6.”

The school might even ask Dumas to teach a micro-course in sports media. “It would be great to have him connect with the students,” Algeo says.

After Malvern, the trip to upstate New York “made too much sense” for Dumas. Syracuse is a prime spot for aspiring TV reporters, and both of his parents are alums. While there, Dumas interned at local TV stations and built his resume. After graduation in May 2011, he became a production assistant at ESPN, where he spent 16 months working on a variety of shows, including Outside the Lines when Rodgers, his 6abc colleague, was host.

“Initially, Dumas didn’t have much confidence in his chances at 6ABC, thanks to the 2,500 other applicants. ‘This was the gold standard,’ he admits. ‘I didn’t allow myself to even go there in the beginning.”

After ESPN, it was off to KFYR-TV in Bismarck, North Dakota, where he was a weekend sports anchor. Later, he had the same job at WVLA in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. After 18 months there, he spent three years at in Hagerstown, Maryland, before taking the San Francisco position in 2018.

- Advertisement -

Through all the bouncing around to various markets, Dumas always kept his eye on Philadelphia. “If the Warriors were playing the Sixers, he was always very enthusiastic about the highlights,” Der recalls. “It was the same when the Niners played the Eagles.”

Now, it’s all about “making up for the last 17 years when I was away,” Dumas says. “The teams here are always going to have support and passion from the fans. That’s a given.”

Something else that’s a given: His eventual return to the basketball court, after rupturing his Achilles this past May.

Related: Former Saint Joe’s Basketball Coach Phil Martelli Is on to His Next Chapter