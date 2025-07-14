Jack Crans Is a Shining Light in the Dark at Chester County Prison

Jack Crans measures a modest 5-foot-6. Canvasing the dank barracks of the Chester County Prison, he wears a sport coat and tie. Now 74, he’s served as the prison’s chaplain for over half a century—his chosen life sentence in ministry.

Crans moved to the east end of Coatesville at age 9 when his father, the Rev. Ray A. Crans, was appointed director of Christian education at First Baptist Church (now New Life in Christ Fellowship). His mother, Pauline, taught Bible lessons to children, and his paternal grandfather was a pastor/evangelist. So ministry was a family affair.

After graduating from Philadelphia School of the Bible, Crans embedded himself with the poor, the disadvantaged, the mentally ill and those in juvenile detention centers. “I wanted to take the Bible into places where people hurt,” says Crans. “I wanted to take the light into the dark.”

While in seminary, Crans worked at First Baptist Church of Kennett Square. Its county prison chaplain, William T. Dunn, recruited a successor in the young student, who stepped into the role in 1973. Crans later earned a masters degree of divinity with an emphasis in clinical pastoral education from Philadelphia’s Eastern Baptist Theological Seminary (now Palmer Theological Seminary in St. Davids). Today, his faithful footprint can be found all over Chester County.

Crans and his wife served together at Hephzibah Baptist Church in East Fallowfield before establishing City Gate Mission—a social services ministry for released inmates—in a Coatesville storefront. In 1980, Crans hired Jim Davis to oversee what’s now a 16-bed facility that’s served 4,238 men since its opening. “He dreamed it, and I’m still living it,” says Davis. “City Gate never had to be a success—it just had to be. There are a lot of ways to tell Coatesville’s story, but you can’t do it without including Jack. He lit a fire in me that’s never gone out.”

For Davis, it’s personal: He was rescued from the drug world by Crans, and he never felt rebuked or judged. Crans had Davis share his survivor’s testimony at Chester County Prison’s pre-breakfast Bible study. That led him to his current role as an assistant chaplain on the maximum-security block, leading nine services a week. Then came Covid and the highly publicized escape of Danelo Cavalcante. Davis’ work has since been cut to two mini services on Wednesdays and one Saturday a month.

He credits Crans for the continuation of their ministry. “If something happens to Jack, I’m afraid the chapel will be used for something else, and religious services will be squizzled down to bare legalities,” Davis says.

In 1992, through his County Corrections Gospel Mission, Crans purchased and renovated the 18-acre Camp at Old Mill in Honey Brook, turning it into an ongoing retreat for children and adults. “I no longer wanted a man leaving prison saying, ‘No one cares about me,’” he notes. “These guys would tell me, ‘If people loved me in the streets the way you love me in prison, I might make it.’”

Crans’ outreach has also included training law enforcement to become what he calls “peace officers.” “We’ve come full circle,” he says. “If we’re reaching them in prisons, we also need to reach the police to train them in ethical moral leadership.”

Crans has loved Coatesville—and, in turn, the city has loved him back. Anthony Hoggard raised a daughter and a son in the projects. “His family helped save me and my family,” says Hoggard, whose son went on to become a basketball star at Michigan State and Vanderbilt universities. “Jack is the greatest man I know—a white man reaching out, diving in where he was needed the most because God told him to save people,” says Hoggard. “He’d come with a bus to take us to mission, camp, church or on vacations. He opened schools so we could play basketball. We never went anywhere until him.”

These days, Crans is focused on his three sons, 11 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. They’re his living legacy in Coatesville. His son Jon operates the ThreeSixteen skateboard ministries. Another, Tim, is the senior pastor at Wagontown Union Chapel. The third, Josh, is the lead pastor of Providence Church, serves at the prison and is a missionary with Christ Community Church Global Ministries. A granddaughter at Liberty University, along with a grandson, have expressed interest in following in their family members’ ministry footsteps.

But even today, the prison is where you’ll always find Crans. It’s tough yet rewarding, and he insists it isn’t a bad place. “It’s full of moms and dads,” he says. “It’s the world that drove me to prison, and it’s the prison that drove me back to the world.”

